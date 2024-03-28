That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls...
Politicizing the Baltimore Bridge Tragedy and Attacking Conservative Media is a New Low...
The LEAST They Could Do: IL Parole Board Members Resign After Prisoner They...
Righteous Anger Boils Over as NYPD Union Tells City Council NOT to Attend...
Rob Reiner Says Taylor Swift Could Single-Handedly Save American Democracy
We Have So MANY Questions: Man Marries Conjoined Twin and Well, There is...
Timing of Biden-Harris Campaign's Attempted Slam on Trump is a SHAMELESS Fail
Paying Their Respects: NYT Announces Joe Lieberman's Passing With Hilarious Election Denia...
Joy Reid Dragged for Claiming GOP is Anti-DEI Because They Can't Stand Black...
Trump Steamrolls Biden, Liberals Love Losing
'Sorry the IDF Is Winning': WaPo Whines About Israeli Maps Not Showing 'Rubble,...
NYC Councilwoman Who Smeared Daniel Penny SHAMES Men for Not Calling Out Violence...
Here's a Poll Listing Biden's Positive Accomplishments and We CAN'T Disagree With the...
WATCH: As Boston Ponders Reparations, Black Churches Tell White Churches They're 'Coming f...

Missouri Attorney General Announces Suit Against Biden’s Student Loan Cancellation

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on March 28, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Just a few days ago, we reported on how Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced he was filing suit against Media Matters for America, demanding documents "regarding their solicitation of donations to bully advertisers into pulling out of X." This was when Media Matters was trying to game the system to produce an outcome that would display ads from high-profile advertisers next to vile content and take screenshots. Elon Musk himself has filed suit against Media Matters.

Advertisement

Bailey shows that he's based by filing another lawsuit, this one against the Biden administration. Last summer, the Supreme Court blocked Joe Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt. Biden kept buying votes by canceling student loan debt and bragged about defying the Supreme Court:

Remember the hysteria when Texas Gov. Greg Abbot "defied" the Supreme Court by continuing to put up razor wire fencing at the border? Abbot wasn't defying anyone, but Democrats' heads exploded.

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls Her 'Cause Celeb'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And that's what it is … the loans aren't canceled, they're just transferred to taxpayers who didn't go to college.

We're glad to see it, but as noted above, Biden didn't let a Supreme Court ruling stop him the first time.

Advertisement

It is such a transparent ploy to buy votes. When is Biden going to forgive our mortgages and credit cards?

Forgiving the loans willingly taken out with the full expectation of them being paid back doesn't sit well with a lot of Americans, especially those who paid back their student loans.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

 

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL LAWSUIT MISSOURI SUPREME COURT STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls Her 'Cause Celeb'
Amy Curtis
Righteous Anger Boils Over as NYPD Union Tells City Council NOT to Attend the Funeral of Slain Officer
justmindy
We Have So MANY Questions: Man Marries Conjoined Twin and Well, There is Some Confusion
Laura W.
Timing of Biden-Harris Campaign's Attempted Slam on Trump is a SHAMELESS Fail
Doug P.
The LEAST They Could Do: IL Parole Board Members Resign After Prisoner They Released Stabs 11-Year-Old
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls Her 'Cause Celeb' Amy Curtis
Advertisement