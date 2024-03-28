Missouri Attorney General Announces Suit Against Biden’s Student Loan Cancellation

Just a few days ago, we reported on how Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced he was filing suit against Media Matters for America, demanding documents "regarding their solicitation of donations to bully advertisers into pulling out of X." This was when Media Matters was trying to game the system to produce an outcome that would display ads from high-profile advertisers next to vile content and take screenshots. Elon Musk himself has filed suit against Media Matters.

Bailey shows that he's based by filing another lawsuit, this one against the Biden administration. Last summer, the Supreme Court blocked Joe Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt. Biden kept buying votes by canceling student loan debt and bragged about defying the Supreme Court:

Biden on student loan cancellation: “The Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn't stop me." pic.twitter.com/ZomPnhTU1k — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 22, 2024

Remember the hysteria when Texas Gov. Greg Abbot "defied" the Supreme Court by continuing to put up razor wire fencing at the border? Abbot wasn't defying anyone, but Democrats' heads exploded.

BREAKING: My office will be filing suit against Joe Biden for his latest illegal student loan plan.



The Supreme Court sided with us on this matter the first time. I look forward to bringing home yet another win for the Constitution and the rule of law. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 28, 2024

Proud to be leading a coalition alongside @AGTimGriffin to block President Biden’s latest attempt to unlawfully transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars in Ivy League debt onto working families. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 28, 2024

And that's what it is … the loans aren't canceled, they're just transferred to taxpayers who didn't go to college.

I’m extremely pleased to see @KSAGOffice is leading a multi-state coalition in bringing suit as well.



Between our two coalitions of states, we will get this matter in front of a judge even more quickly to deliver a win for the American people. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 28, 2024

Stay tuned. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 28, 2024

We're glad to see it, but as noted above, Biden didn't let a Supreme Court ruling stop him the first time.

Good, he's buying votes by transferring debt from one taxpayer to another. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) March 28, 2024

Thank you. We can’t dump this debt on the backs of the working class and our children. — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) March 28, 2024

Thank you! Where are all the other Red State AGs? — JillJ7854 (@JJ7854) March 28, 2024

About damn time! What about all the other "forgiveness/transfer of debt to me" he has been doing for months now? — Reckless (@Recklesscbr) March 28, 2024

What's that going to accomplish? I mean considering they don't care about breaking laws and seem to be above any repercussions? — Sleep Forever (@SleepForever33) March 28, 2024

It is such a transparent ploy to buy votes. When is Biden going to forgive our mortgages and credit cards?

Forgiving the loans willingly taken out with the full expectation of them being paid back doesn't sit well with a lot of Americans, especially those who paid back their student loans.

