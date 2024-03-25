Attorney General Suing Media Matters for Docs About X

Back in November, X owner Elon Musk said he was preparing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters of America, whom Musk declared "pure evil." Musk claimed that Media Matters was trying to game the system to produce an outcome that would display ads from high-profile advertisers next to vile content. Media Matters would then present the screenshots of ads next to some white supremacist tweet.

The media say X is placing Apple, IBM, and other ads near pro-Nazi content, but it's not. We tried various ways to replicate Media Matters' research and couldn't. The real goal of Media Matters isn't to fight antisemitism. It's to destroy X as a free speech platform. pic.twitter.com/rpxANwkMDx — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 20, 2023

Joe Benarroch reported:

Media Matters created 3 accounts and followed 30 accounts similar to the ones in the article. They then constantly refreshed the timeline of posts (13X the number of ads served to this user as opposed to the median.) 50 impressions served against the content in the article, out of 5.5B served the whole day, points to the fact of how efficiently our model avoids content for advertisers. Data wins over allegations.

They pulled a scam — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2023

X Corp did file a lawsuit against Media Matters for trying to drive away advertisers. And now Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wants to see the documents "regarding their solicitation of donations to bully advertisers into pulling out of X."

🚨BREAKING: I am filing suit against Media Matters to force them to turn over documents regarding their solicitation of donations to bully advertisers into pulling out of X, the last platform dedicated to free speech in America.



THREAD: pic.twitter.com/tSRXIpyJ1h — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 25, 2024

If you remember, @mmfa came under fire after they deceitfully manipulated X’s algorithm to place advertisers’ content next to contrived controversial posts, causing X to suffer astronomical financial losses when advertisers pulled their money from the platform. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 25, 2024

Media Matters has been outspoken in its attempts to defame X and @elonmusk for their refusal to censor disfavored viewpoints. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 25, 2024

We launched our investigation in November after evidence came to light that Media Matters solicited donations from Missourians under false pretenses to target X, which would constitute a direct violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 25, 2024

However, Media Matters has a sordid history of refusing to cooperate with investigations. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 25, 2024

I’m not going to let an activist group stonewall us as we work to uncover the truth. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 25, 2024

If there has been any attempt to defraud Missourians in order to trample on their free speech rights, I will root it out and hold bad actors accountable. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 25, 2024

Much appreciated!



Media Matters is doing everything it can to undermine the First Amendment. Truly an evil organization. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2024

I’ve had quite enough of David Brock, Michael Teter, Norm Eisen et al. Let’s get discovery on public record. — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) March 25, 2024

It isn't enough for Media Matters to weigh in with bad takes on views they disagree with … they're determined to bankrupt the platform that hosts those views (and their own).

