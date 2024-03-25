Attorney General Suing Media Matters for Docs About X

Aaron Rupar Catches Donald Trump Saying Andrew Cuomo Is the Current Governor of...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 25, 2024
Twitchy

Back in November, X owner Elon Musk said he was preparing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters of America, whom Musk declared "pure evil." Musk claimed that Media Matters was trying to game the system to produce an outcome that would display ads from high-profile advertisers next to vile content. Media Matters would then present the screenshots of ads next to some white supremacist tweet.

Joe Benarroch reported:

Media Matters created 3 accounts and followed 30 accounts similar to the ones in the article. They then constantly refreshed the timeline of posts (13X the number of ads served to this user as opposed to the median.) 50 impressions served against the content in the article, out of 5.5B served the whole day, points to the fact of how efficiently our model avoids content for advertisers. Data wins over allegations.

X Corp did file a lawsuit against Media Matters for trying to drive away advertisers. And now Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wants to see the documents "regarding their solicitation of donations to bully advertisers into pulling out of X."

Excellent news.

It isn't enough for Media Matters to weigh in with bad takes on views they disagree with … they're determined to bankrupt the platform that hosts those views (and their own).

***

