Aaron Rupar Corrects Elon Musk Who Says MSNBC Won't Allow Even One Republican to Join Them

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 27, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

To be fair, this is one of those times where Aaron Rupar is actually telling the truth. More truth than he realizes, but yes, it's true that MSNBC has "Republicans" on the payroll, just like the New York Times has David French to give the conservative side of the issue.

Chuck Todd insisted her firing wasn't politically motivated; it's just that Ronna McDaniel is an election denier and would threaten the journalistic credibility of the honest people working at NBC News and MSNBC. It's the same reason that CNN's Jake Tapper would refuse to host an election denier on his show, which has featured Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams several times.

Anyway, Rupar is being honest for once; NBC News and MSNBC have more than one Republican on staff:

The same Joe Scarborough who recently informed us we're witnessing "the best Biden ever" both intellectually and analytically.

Even far-left Joy Reid said she wouldn't object to MSNBC hiring a Republican like Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger.

***

