Aaron Rupar Corrects Elon Musk Who Says MSNBC Won't Allow Even One Republican to Join Them

To be fair, this is one of those times where Aaron Rupar is actually telling the truth. More truth than he realizes, but yes, it's true that MSNBC has "Republicans" on the payroll, just like the New York Times has David French to give the conservative side of the issue.

NBC just hired & immediately fired Ronna McDaniel, because the team refused to let even one Republican join them – that’s how biased they are! https://t.co/4kFYINCsVB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2024

Chuck Todd insisted her firing wasn't politically motivated; it's just that Ronna McDaniel is an election denier and would threaten the journalistic credibility of the honest people working at NBC News and MSNBC. It's the same reason that CNN's Jake Tapper would refuse to host an election denier on his show, which has featured Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams several times.

Anyway, Rupar is being honest for once; NBC News and MSNBC have more than one Republican on staff:

Nicolle Wallace, Joe Scarborough, Michael Steele, and Charlie Sykes could not be immediately reached for comment https://t.co/MUQ3c6Xhde — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2024

You’re not making the point you think you’re making. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 27, 2024

None of these people even self-identify as Republicans. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) March 27, 2024

Can you tell us one recent time Nicolle Wallace, Joe Scarborough, Michael Steele, and/or Charlie Sykes have disagreed with you or you with them? — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) March 27, 2024

It’s interesting that you thought this was a good point instead of validating Elon’s point.



I’m not sure whether it’s cooler to score a goal on a helpless goalie unaware of his surroundings and at least trying effectively.



Joe Scarborough? — JW (@C130GuyBNA) March 27, 2024

The same Joe Scarborough who recently informed us we're witnessing "the best Biden ever" both intellectually and analytically.

You really thought you did something here — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 27, 2024

All those people are converts. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) March 27, 2024

Those aren't Republicans, Rupie. For chrissakes, Morning Slow hasn't been one for 7 years! https://t.co/2VPvm61roQ — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 27, 2024

This isn't the dunk you think it is. — Panic Chicken (@panicchicken01) March 27, 2024

Even far-left Joy Reid said she wouldn't object to MSNBC hiring a Republican like Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger.

