Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax...
AP Gives Us a Biography of 'Controversial Figure' Francis Scott Key
Party of Lawfare Has Thoughts: GA Lawyer Who Defended Hunter Mad Missouri AG...
New York Magazine Publishes Absurd Andrew Huberman Hit Piece and It's a Total...
Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His...
Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual...
'Go Look in the Mirror': Liz Cheney Gets MAJOR Ratio After Defending Biden-Harris...
Trump: Cash King, Buttigieg: Bridge Bust!
MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Lashes Out at Comparisons With Ronna McDaniel
Is Kennedy Done? RFK Jr. Announces Nicole Shanahan As His VP Pick and...
Thieves of Joy: LEGO Tells CA Cops to Stop Using Brick Heads on...
Fired Fraudulent Fabricator Dan Rather Takes Hypocritical Shots at the Termination of Ronn...
Biden Goes Straight-Up Lyin' BIDEN Commenting on Francis Scott Key Bridge (WATCH His...
'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the...

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Gives Examples of Republicans She’d Welcome; Guess Who

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool

Word is that former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel has been fired after a network-wide meltdown at NBC News and MSNBC, with hosts protesting her hiring while being paid by the people who hired her.

Advertisement

He's absolutely right. MSNBC would argue that it employs a number of Republicans, like Nicolle Wallace and former RNC chair Michael Steele, who posted this about Donald Trump's bond being reduced by the New York Court of Appeals:

"Republicans" like Steele are always welcome to contribute on MSNBC. In fact, MSNBC host Joy Reid, whose blog was hacked, does nothing but spread conspiracy theories. But she has her standards; she'd certain welcome some Republicans to the MSNBC team:

Recommended

'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

"Republican voices."

This is like "The View" hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to be the "conservative" voice on the panel.

Yeah, Joe Scarborough's a conservative and he fits right in.

Advertisement


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: ADAM KINZINGER JOY REID LIZ CHENEY MSNBC REPUBLICANS RONNA MCDANIEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch)
Sam J.
Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin
Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual Hard Hitting Questions
justmindy
Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His Net Worth by Billions
Brett T.
Party of Lawfare Has Thoughts: GA Lawyer Who Defended Hunter Mad Missouri AG Going After Media Matters
Amy Curtis
AP Gives Us a Biography of 'Controversial Figure' Francis Scott Key
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement