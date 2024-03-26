MSNBC’s Joy Reid Gives Examples of Republicans She’d Welcome; Guess Who

Word is that former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel has been fired after a network-wide meltdown at NBC News and MSNBC, with hosts protesting her hiring while being paid by the people who hired her.

This is the funniest media story of the year, by far.



NBC is paying a couple hundred thousand dollars to some political operative to give her opinions occasionally on the air and the entire journalistic operation is having a public meltdown like it's the end of democracy. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 26, 2024

The litmus test for being an acceptable Republican for appearances on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC- is opposing the Republican nominee for President



You have to be a Republican who wants Democrats to win.



It’s hilariously dishonest. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 26, 2024

He's absolutely right. MSNBC would argue that it employs a number of Republicans, like Nicolle Wallace and former RNC chair Michael Steele, who posted this about Donald Trump's bond being reduced by the New York Court of Appeals:

Yet again, @realDonaldTrump gets special treatment with his own private system of justice. The NY Appeals Court has decided to give Trump more time to pay less money by reducing his bond from $454M to $175 and giving him 10 days to get the money. This makes absolutely no sense. pic.twitter.com/ZFfI0ibyjI — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) March 25, 2024

"Republicans" like Steele are always welcome to contribute on MSNBC. In fact, MSNBC host Joy Reid, whose blog was hacked, does nothing but spread conspiracy theories. But she has her standards; she'd certain welcome some Republicans to the MSNBC team:

Joy Reid, in criticizing NBC for hiring Ronna McDaniel, says she would welcome Republican voices on MSNBC like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) March 25, 2024

"Republican voices."

Yea, those two aren’t Republicans. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) March 26, 2024

Those two are as representative of modern Republican thinking as Bernie Sanders is. — Frankie Boy (@frankieboy1) March 26, 2024

This is like "The View" hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to be the "conservative" voice on the panel.

Oh look, Crying @AdamKinzinger Here’s your big shot! The day you’ve been dreaming of! — Wheres the popcorn (@7lvlsofWTH) March 26, 2024

Haha, yeah, authentic, moderate Republican voices, haha... — Tim Perkins (@1tspofsalt) March 26, 2024

Of course she would. They would fit right into her echo chamber of Trump hatred. — GranAnn (@AnnStokes55) March 26, 2024

Republican voices that are actually Democrat supporting voices. Got it. — earl lalone (@ej62564) March 26, 2024

Or Michael Steele. Or Nicolle Wallace. Or Joe Scarborough. Or Chuck Todd… MSNBC/NBC is already *plenty* conservative. This is about gaslighting us into entertaining the POVs of liars, racists, and fascists. — Ballark (@ballark) March 26, 2024

Yeah, Joe Scarborough's a conservative and he fits right in.

She only approves of Democrats who pretend to be Republicans. — Jude (@Judes_Law310) March 26, 2024

So much of the country has written off far-left media outlets such as MSNBC/NYT, etc. that the absolute bat guano insane meltdown at MSNBC over hiring a *single* Republican is not getting the mockery it deserves. https://t.co/9wd1NASomJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 26, 2024

“I’ll welcome Republican opinions on my show, so long as their Trump Derangement is equal to, or greater than my own.”



- Joy Reid — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 26, 2024





