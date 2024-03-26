Fired Fraudulent Fabricator Dan Rather Takes Hypocritical Shots at the Termination of Ronna McDaniel

Biden Goes Straight-Up Lyin' BIDEN Commenting on Francis Scott Key Bridge (WATCH His...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:27 PM on March 26, 2024
Townhall Media

The Ronna Romney McDaniel news is a roller coaster, to say the least. We told you she had been hired by MSNBC last week and that came as no surprise. Then, came the news she was out at NBC because Democrats were mad at NBC and Democrats and Mainstream Media are one in the same and they could not have that. One would think that would have been the end of that news cycle, but then Dan Rather had to weigh in.

Dan would like you to know he is one of the good guys. One of the good guys in media who delivers it straight to the audience. Dan obviously thinks viewers forgot about that whole scandal where he lied about George W. Bush. He must think the audience is really stupid.

Dana Loesch had no problem reminding Mr. Rather about his own past misdeeds.

This is one he should really sit out.

Groan. Please do not remind us about the 'Reverend'.

Twitchy readers certainly know better. They are the most media savvy audience out there.

Of course, Psaki, former Obama Press Secretary is not at all the same thing. Major eyeroll.

Rather is the last person who needs to try and pick up this mantle. Go away, Dan.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!







