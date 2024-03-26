Fired Fraudulent Fabricator Dan Rather Takes Hypocritical Shots at the Termination of Ronna McDaniel

The Ronna Romney McDaniel news is a roller coaster, to say the least. We told you she had been hired by MSNBC last week and that came as no surprise. Then, came the news she was out at NBC because Democrats were mad at NBC and Democrats and Mainstream Media are one in the same and they could not have that. One would think that would have been the end of that news cycle, but then Dan Rather had to weigh in.

Advertisement

BREAKING: NBC News plans to drop former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor, per Puck News.



This is a good decision. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 26, 2024

If you believe the corporate media must change to save democracy, I’d be honored if you’d subscribe to my newsletter. (Link in my Twitter biography).



If you can afford it, please consider upgrading as well. It allows me to keep critical pieces like this free for all. Thank you. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 26, 2024

Dan would like you to know he is one of the good guys. One of the good guys in media who delivers it straight to the audience. Dan obviously thinks viewers forgot about that whole scandal where he lied about George W. Bush. He must think the audience is really stupid.

Why did you get fired from CBS again? https://t.co/rOg42hJii0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 26, 2024

Dana Loesch had no problem reminding Mr. Rather about his own past misdeeds.

This guy is about the lamest contributor to the Journalistic Integrity debate. https://t.co/D7HnonY8aY — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) March 26, 2024

This is one he should really sit out.

The most infamous liar in network news approves! https://t.co/Wna7346dgz — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 26, 2024

"NBC News plans to drop former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel"



Whew! The reputation of NBC is saved!!! https://t.co/J8ANtrl8fT pic.twitter.com/QK23VQcd0m — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 26, 2024

Groan. Please do not remind us about the 'Reverend'.

At least now you know that they are open about not want opposing opinions on the news. The irony is that no one on the right wanted Ronna anyway. She was a good fit for them. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/uFqZiRWMxO — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 26, 2024

Wait, what? Isn't this guy that got fired from CBS & he filed a lawsuit against CBS that was basically dismissed? And people are still listening to this guy & taking him seriously?



Lol, it's just another day in 🤡🌎. https://t.co/o62bo1EZpD — Ghost (@GhostRises) March 26, 2024

Twitchy readers certainly know better. They are the most media savvy audience out there.

And you all wonder why no one watches anymore. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) March 26, 2024

Lol, y'all are such disingenuous clowns. pic.twitter.com/yVEXPlRhNI — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) March 26, 2024

Of course, Psaki, former Obama Press Secretary is not at all the same thing. Major eyeroll.

Man who knowingly ran a false story to try to swing a presidential election has thoughts on media credibility. — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) March 26, 2024

Advertisement

But Michael Steel and Jen Psaki and George Stephanopoulos are fine. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) March 26, 2024

Weren’t you fired for cause? Get out of here grifter. — StoryMan-Jack (@sisk_ii) March 26, 2024

Rather is the last person who needs to try and pick up this mantle. Go away, Dan.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!























