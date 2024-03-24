Ronna McDaniel OUT at MSNBC As NBC News Attempts Democrat Damage Control

As Twitchy readers know, Ronna McDaniel quickly picked up a political commentator gig with NBC News in the wake of her exit as RNC Chair.

McDaniel received a quick roasting from the right, most of whom were glad to see her go. Not to be outdone, leftists went all-in on what they saw as a betrayal by NBC News to hire the Republican. The media doesn't pick sides … or so we've been told.

The wailing and gnashing of teeth from enraged Democrats was apparently too much for NBC News to ignore.

BREAKING: NBC News is taking half measures to try to mitigate damage caused by their hiring of Ronna McDaniel.



McDaniel will no longer appear as a contributor on MSNBC, but will still appear on NBC News and on tomorrow's "Meet The Press." https://t.co/5Wxap8srma — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 24, 2024

LOL.

We're frankly a bit shocked by the backlash. Ronna McDaniel has been much more successful at engineering Republican election losses than either NBC News or their fringe wacko outfit, MSNBC. We thought they'd welcome her with open arms.

.@RonnaMcDaniel lasted 0.1 Scaramuccis as an MSNBC contributor. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 24, 2024

Ha! She hasn't even made an appearance yet.

BREAKING: NBC reportedly offered Satan a lucrative contract to serve as on-air political commentator.

The ruler of the underworld reportedly turned down the position, saying "I can't in good conscience work alongside Ronna McDaniel. When it comes to evil, even I have my limits." pic.twitter.com/Z8JjYmkSK6 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 24, 2024

This gem, from fake pastor, John Pavlovitz, is a good example of the kind of criticism being lobbed at NBC News from the loony Left.

The only acceptable Republican to these folks is a Biden-voting, Lincoln Project, RINO who spends their days resisting Trump. The rest of us on the right are evil fascist Nazis.

It's just funny at this point. Point and laugh … point and laugh.

The journalism disgrace at NBC/MSNBC is historic. Do not doubt that. The hiring of a fascist, Ronna McDaniel, who is an election denier and serial liar who conspired to overthrow democracy in America is as cynical and corrupt as it gets.



Here is an excerpt from a speech by… pic.twitter.com/KCWWTegJEq — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) March 23, 2024

Speaking of the Lincoln Project, check out this winner.

Steve, you might want to take a break from trying to blacklist political commentary to research what a fascist is.

I was an employee of NBCUniversal for 30 years, and I am urging you to boycott NBC’s “Meet the Press” tomorrow.



Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel is scheduled to make her debut as NBC’s newly hired political analyst. McDaniel took part in Trump’s plot to assemble a fake slate of… pic.twitter.com/OUVTazyGFm — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 24, 2024

They're calling for a boycott. LOL.

THIS JUST IN: The WSJ reports that Rashida Jones, the president of MSNBC, is telling MSNBCers that the cable network has no plans to use Ronna McDaniel on air.https://t.co/pGFgXinlFX pic.twitter.com/GoK9NKga8D — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 24, 2024

'Internal backlash'. Well, yeah, MSNBC is the Star Wars bar scene of cable news. The hiring of Ronna McDaniel probably resulted in hordes of MSNBC pronouners angrily snapping their fingers in defiance while seeking employer-provided counseling services.

It's not enough for viewers to boycott @nbcnews and @msnbc over this Raised Finger hiring of Ronna McDaniel



If you're a guest or contributor to either network, you're going to have to say no (especially since the hosts and anchors are again mortally silent over this) pic.twitter.com/ojBX2aZOKt — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 23, 2024

Like we said, it was a cacophony of crazy.

Did you know new MSNBC contributor Ronna McDaniel is named in the Trump’s Georgia RICO indictment? pic.twitter.com/1WZvlhjw0D — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 23, 2024

Meh. RICO isn't a crime. Just ask AOC.

I have a feeling our favs at @msnbc successfully protested the hiring of this vile thing. — Richard Signorelli 🌱🇺🇦 🌊 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@richsignorelli) March 24, 2024

'Vile thing'. The dehumanization of one's political opponents is awfully popular among leftists these days.

Leftist religious sanctity is so cringe. https://t.co/wVB8pjlYEr — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 24, 2024

We'll have to see how this all plays out for McDaniel, but we know one thing: It's fun watching the Left wig out because a media outlet that features Jen Psaki hired an unpopular Republican to provide Republican commentary.

