Ronna McDaniel OUT at MSNBC As NBC News Attempts Democrat Damage Control

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  2:40 AM on March 24, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

As Twitchy readers know, Ronna McDaniel quickly picked up a political commentator gig with NBC News in the wake of her exit as RNC Chair.

McDaniel received a quick roasting from the right, most of whom were glad to see her go. Not to be outdone, leftists went all-in on what they saw as a betrayal by NBC News to hire the Republican. The media doesn't pick sides … or so we've been told.

The wailing and gnashing of teeth from enraged Democrats was apparently too much for NBC News to ignore.

LOL.

We're frankly a bit shocked by the backlash. Ronna McDaniel has been much more successful at engineering Republican election losses than either NBC News or their fringe wacko outfit, MSNBC. We thought they'd welcome her with open arms.

Ha! She hasn't even made an appearance yet.

This gem, from fake pastor, John Pavlovitz, is a good example of the kind of criticism being lobbed at NBC News from the loony Left.

The only acceptable Republican to these folks is a Biden-voting, Lincoln Project, RINO who spends their days resisting Trump. The rest of us on the right are evil fascist Nazis.

It's just funny at this point. Point and laugh … point and laugh.

Speaking of the Lincoln Project, check out this winner.

Steve, you might want to take a break from trying to blacklist political commentary to research what a fascist is.

They're calling for a boycott. LOL.

'Internal backlash'. Well, yeah, MSNBC is the Star Wars bar scene of cable news. The hiring of Ronna McDaniel probably resulted in hordes of MSNBC pronouners angrily snapping their fingers in defiance while seeking employer-provided counseling services.

Like we said, it was a cacophony of crazy.

Meh. RICO isn't a crime. Just ask AOC.

'Vile thing'. The dehumanization of one's political opponents is awfully popular among leftists these days.

We'll have to see how this all plays out for McDaniel, but we know one thing: It's fun watching the Left wig out because a media outlet that features Jen Psaki hired an unpopular Republican to provide Republican commentary.

***

