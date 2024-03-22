Shocking ... Not! Former GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel Heads to NBC as a Political Commentator

LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:47 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Ronna McDaniel has secured her next gig ... commentator for NBC News.

Yes, this means she will likely be on MSNBC, as well.

   In one of the most high-profile hires of the 2024 election cycle, NBC News is bringing on former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel as an on-air contributor.

   McDaniel will make her NBC debut on Sunday’s Meet the Press, and will appear on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News Now programming.

   McDaniel, the former head of the Michigan Republican party, took over the leadership role at the RNC in 2017. She stepped down last month, and Sunday’s interview will be her first since leaving the RNC. A source says conversations about the interview began well before she was hired as a contributor

Opinions from across the conservative spectrum quickly began to roll in.

Touche. It may be tough, but it is fair.

Democrats, of course, are hilariously enraged and that part is beautiful.

If Rupar is mad, it's at least good for a laugh.

It was certainly expected she would seek a job in punditry, but maybe not MSNBC, so much. FOX would have more expected, but, alas, here we are. This will be an interesting new career trajectory for Ronna.

