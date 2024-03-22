Shocking ... Not! Former GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel Heads to NBC as a Political Commentator

Ronna McDaniel has secured her next gig ... commentator for NBC News.

🚨 BREAKING: Former RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has been hired by NBC News as a political commentator.



YOUR THOUGHTS? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Whal0gRUzv — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) March 22, 2024

Yes, this means she will likely be on MSNBC, as well.

In one of the most high-profile hires of the 2024 election cycle, NBC News is bringing on former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel as an on-air contributor. McDaniel will make her NBC debut on Sunday’s Meet the Press, and will appear on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News Now programming. McDaniel, the former head of the Michigan Republican party, took over the leadership role at the RNC in 2017. She stepped down last month, and Sunday’s interview will be her first since leaving the RNC. A source says conversations about the interview began well before she was hired as a contributor

Ronna McDaniel joining MSNBC is just an extension of her years-long work to help Democrats — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 22, 2024

Opinions from across the conservative spectrum quickly began to roll in.

There's nothing cooler than casually walking away after blowing something up https://t.co/30G0mNz6o3 pic.twitter.com/TZd7cQrQLP — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) March 22, 2024

The head of the RNC quitting in an election year to join MSNBC is just note pitch perfect. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2024

She is a Romney after all — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) March 22, 2024

Touche. It may be tough, but it is fair.

What the f**k is happening where NBC hires serial liar and propagandist, Ronna McDaniel. A person who takes her orders from Trump and most likely will be charged in the 1/6 insurrection. She is someone who has contempt for democracy, so what can she possibly bring to the table. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) March 22, 2024

Democrats, of course, are hilariously enraged and that part is beautiful.

Former Chair of the RNC, Ronna McDaniel has joined NBC News as its newest contributor, because of course.



Congratulations to Ronna on the dream job she always wanted. pic.twitter.com/CIj4M79PRM — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 22, 2024

I never thought anyone could get channels to change faster than a Rick Santorum hit on CNN, but MSNBC will challenge those records with Ronna McDaniel’s appearances as a commentator. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 22, 2024

MSNBC does a lot of good work but NBC hiring Ronna McDaniel is exactly why I’m grateful to be independent. I can say (accurately!) that it’s a disgraceful move without having to worry about my job. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2024

If Rupar is mad, it's at least good for a laugh.

It was certainly expected she would seek a job in punditry, but maybe not MSNBC, so much. FOX would have more expected, but, alas, here we are. This will be an interesting new career trajectory for Ronna.

