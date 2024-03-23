Media Matters Writer Perpetuates Myth of Nex Benedict’s Death

Our own Chad Felix Greene has done an amazing job covering the story of Nex Benedict, the nonbinary girl who died the day after an altercation in a school bathroom. Greene reported:

The school had a supervisor at the restroom who heard the fight, which reportedly lasted less than two minutes, and broke it up, along with several other students who were in the restroom at the time. The students were marched to the principal's office, examined for injuries and their parents were called. As far as anyone can tell, they followed protocols and nothing was out of the ordinary. Benedict died the next day, collapsing on the floor and she stopped breathing, she was rushed to the hospital and died later that evening. No cause of death has been released, but the medical examiner stated it was not the result of trauma. The fight didn't kill her. Yet, after all of this information has come out, the left, Democrats and LGBTQ activists haven't skipped a beat.

The LGBTQ activists needed Dagny "Nex" Benedict to be their own George Floyd so badly. She was beaten to death in a school bathroom because she was nonbinary. The media immediately published stories blaming Libs of TikTok and the Oklahoma legislature for creating such a hostile environment for LGBTQ people in Oklahoma.

California State Senator Scott Wiener blamed "aggressive gender policing in bathrooms."

Police bodycam video from the hospital made it clear that the fight was not all it was made out to be and that Benedict had started it; in fact, an LGBTQ activist posted "Your commitment to justice for Nex isn't lessened by not watching or listening to it." In other words, don't watch the video.

President Joe Biden even put out an official statement on Benedict's death, even after a medical examiner had determined she died from an overdose of Prozac and Benadryl, not blunt force trauma to the head.

Ari Drennen, who reports on LGBTQ issues for Media Matters for America, refers to Benedict as "him" and notes that the students with whom he fought won't be charged.

They slammed Nex's head against the bathroom floor and he blacked out and the next day he died and they will face zero consequences for it.



Remember Nex Benedict. Protect trans kids. The state sure as hell won't. pic.twitter.com/hZJhJOvL19 — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) March 22, 2024

It was ruled a suicide. Of course, there were no charges.

Literally none of that is true. You want it to be true so badly so you can have your George Floyd and go back to killing and burning at will with Democrats cheering you one.



But it was all a lie and we even have body cam video to prove it. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 22, 2024

Nothing you said is true. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 22, 2024

Besides for the fact that Nex started the fight by throwing water at those other students, the medical examiner's report literally says that she died from overdosing.

Do you enjoy lying for clout about innocent students? pic.twitter.com/mV8YY0Bbct — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 22, 2024

She was a bully and died of an overdose. Otherwise great tweet, media watchdog. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) March 22, 2024

Nex Benedict died from suicide by overdose. He had no injuries from the fight you are laughably saying caused his death. Quit trying to gaslight people. — IngaBingaBoo (@IngaBingaBoo) March 22, 2024

A complete fabrication and misrepresentation of the cause of death. Why must you lie? — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 22, 2024

Why lie? She died of an overdose of Prozac and Benadryl. You know who is really evil? Those who exploit the death of a child for political and ideological gain. — ✞ Gabriel ✞ (@gabrielhaynes) March 22, 2024

Not one bit of your post is accurate. — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 22, 2024

We already know the fight had nothing to do with it. Got any factual basis for your argument? — CODY (@codycyril) March 22, 2024

We are all present at the birth of another odious myth based on a deliberate lie that will be used to encourage further violence and suicidal ideation in a disturbed and vulnerable sub-population https://t.co/1lqrC26Ccs https://t.co/9mhOV1L8X1 pic.twitter.com/mAMn22iRo0 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 22, 2024

You just don’t stop with the disinformation, do you? — Skeptical Tamara (@SkepticalTamara) March 22, 2024

No one blacked out. There's no evidence Benedict being nonbinary had anything to do with it. Who are you going to charge?

