Media Matters Writer Perpetuates Myth of Nex Benedict’s Death

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 23, 2024
Our own Chad Felix Greene has done an amazing job covering the story of Nex Benedict, the nonbinary girl who died the day after an altercation in a school bathroom. Greene reported:

The school had a supervisor at the restroom who heard the fight, which reportedly lasted less than two minutes, and broke it up, along with several other students who were in the restroom at the time. The students were marched to the principal's office, examined for injuries and their parents were called. As far as anyone can tell, they followed protocols and nothing was out of the ordinary.

Benedict died the next day, collapsing on the floor and she stopped breathing, she was rushed to the hospital and died later that evening. No cause of death has been released, but the medical examiner stated it was not the result of trauma. The fight didn't kill her.

Yet, after all of this information has come out, the left, Democrats and LGBTQ activists haven't skipped a beat.

The LGBTQ activists needed Dagny "Nex" Benedict to be their own George Floyd so badly. She was beaten to death in a school bathroom because she was nonbinary. The media immediately published stories blaming Libs of TikTok and the Oklahoma legislature for creating such a hostile environment for LGBTQ people in Oklahoma.

California State Senator Scott Wiener blamed "aggressive gender policing in bathrooms."

Police bodycam video from the hospital made it clear that the fight was not all it was made out to be and that Benedict had started it; in fact, an LGBTQ activist posted "Your commitment to justice for Nex isn't lessened by not watching or listening to it." In other words, don't watch the video.

President Joe Biden even put out an official statement on Benedict's death, even after a medical examiner had determined she died from an overdose of Prozac and Benadryl, not blunt force trauma to the head.

Ari Drennen, who reports on LGBTQ issues for Media Matters for America, refers to Benedict as "him" and notes that the students with whom he fought won't be charged.

It was ruled a suicide. Of course, there were no charges.

No one blacked out. There's no evidence Benedict being nonbinary had anything to do with it. Who are you going to charge?

***

