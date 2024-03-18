Sen. Brian Schatz Tells Headline Writers How to Take Donald Trump Quote Out of Context

SHOCKING NEWS: New Study Reports that Woke People Are Likely to Be Depressed...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on March 18, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

We know you're probably sick of hearing the word "bloodbath" by now, as it's been at the top of the news cycle since Sunday. Headline after headline reads that Donald Trump said there will be a bloodbath if Joe Biden is re-elected. In context, Trump was talking about the automotive industry facing a bloodbath. But why take things in context?

It's actually shameful how many media outlets (and bitter former presidential candidates) are taking the line out of context, seeing as they use "bloodbath" all the time.

When this first scrolled past we thought it was just another Media Matters stooge, but no, it's Sen. Brian Schatz advising the media on how to frame their headlines, which they willfully did:

So, here's a sitting U.S. senator encouraging the media to take Trump's comment out of context and put it in their headlines. We always apologize for saying Democrats and the media, since they're the same thing, but it's really telling that Schatz doesn't want headline writers to "outsmart" themselves by reporting fairly.

He could've stayed quiet and the media would have done it anyway. What's his concern?

There, an honest headline. Simple.

Members of Congress don't usually come right out in the open and tell the media how to spin a story. That's the media's job.

No kidding … on the day the Supreme Court is hearing arguments about the government censoring social media. Thank goodness Elon Musk bought Twitter and let conservatives have a platform again.

***

