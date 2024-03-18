Sen. Brian Schatz Tells Headline Writers How to Take Donald Trump Quote Out of Context

We know you're probably sick of hearing the word "bloodbath" by now, as it's been at the top of the news cycle since Sunday. Headline after headline reads that Donald Trump said there will be a bloodbath if Joe Biden is re-elected. In context, Trump was talking about the automotive industry facing a bloodbath. But why take things in context?

It's actually shameful how many media outlets (and bitter former presidential candidates) are taking the line out of context, seeing as they use "bloodbath" all the time.

When this first scrolled past we thought it was just another Media Matters stooge, but no, it's Sen. Brian Schatz advising the media on how to frame their headlines, which they willfully did:

Headline writers: Don’t outsmart yourself. Just do “Trump Promises Bloodbath if he Doesn’t Win Election.” — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 17, 2024

So, here's a sitting U.S. senator encouraging the media to take Trump's comment out of context and put it in their headlines. We always apologize for saying Democrats and the media, since they're the same thing, but it's really telling that Schatz doesn't want headline writers to "outsmart" themselves by reporting fairly.

So, lie to their readers? — JWF (@JammieWF) March 17, 2024

The #bloodbath hoax is a real Goebbels-style operation. Goebbels said propaganda should not be judged by whether it is true or false. “Good propaganda is propaganda that works, and everything else is bad propaganda.” The Democrats and the media operate by this standard — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 17, 2024

Ironically, you’re the one trying to incite violence. Get a soul and stop lying. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 17, 2024

A US Senator telling the press how to spin a story in a partisan manner. Why do this out in the open? It's like admitting guilt. — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) March 17, 2024

He could've stayed quiet and the media would have done it anyway. What's his concern?

DAYUM—I thought Hazy Morono was the dumbest Senator from Hawaii pic.twitter.com/P0NZxQvBnL — Too Bright For Your Gaslight (@LNSmithee) March 18, 2024

US Senator instructing the media on how to lie to the American public on behalf of Democrats and against the Republican presidential candidate. #ElectionInterference #EnemyOfThePeople — sarainitaly 🐰🌷🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) March 17, 2024

You just outsmarted yourself-by not mentioning the full clip and what it was it was all about-bravo on the self own. 😂 — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) March 17, 2024

Yea, the hyperbolic headlines worked so well last time... — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 17, 2024

Trump was referring to a "bloodbath" in the automobile industry if China is allowed to import cars into the US that are being manufactured by China-owned factories in Mexico. — Yo😐🦋🌮🍊⚖️ (@TheSpinDr7) March 17, 2024

Are you really this stupid? Or just dishonest? The whole context of this statement was the auto industry. Moron or liar? Which is it? — Chris Widener (@ChrisWidener) March 17, 2024

There’s no danger of headline writers doing too much thinking. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) March 17, 2024

It’s no wonder we’re declining in nearly every possible metric when we have senators knowingly spewing falsehoods like this without shame. — Aleks Djuricic (@AleksDjuricic) March 17, 2024

Flag for disinformation and flat out lies. — JC (@jcdav) March 17, 2024

“Trump warns of economic bloodbath for auto industry if not elected.”



I don’t like Trump at all, but it is easy to be honest.



You should try it. — Derrick C. (@catdecal) March 17, 2024

There, an honest headline. Simple.

And on your left you can see a government employee just instructing news media to explicitly lie to his constituents. — Dark Elation (@realDarkElation) March 17, 2024

Members of Congress don't usually come right out in the open and tell the media how to spin a story. That's the media's job.

When your ideology is dependent upon lying, you need a new ideology. Thank God for X — Dennis Peterson (@Dpete9Peterson) March 18, 2024

No kidding … on the day the Supreme Court is hearing arguments about the government censoring social media. Thank goodness Elon Musk bought Twitter and let conservatives have a platform again.

***