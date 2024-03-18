Hillary Clinton Asks Question About Trump's 'Bloodbath' Remark but Does NOT Want to See Any Answers

During an Ohio campaign stop over the weekend, Donald Trump said the following:

Speech with full context

pic.twitter.com/7ly7Cf3fEG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2024

Predictably, that suddenly turned into "Trump vowed to kill everybody if he loses the November election!!"

The lunatic lefty media is still all over it:

Joe Scarborough is now doubling down on the Bloodbath Hoax and slamming "the idiots on Twitter" for calling him out:



"It's bullsh*t! He knew what he was doing. We aren't stupid. Sometimes bloodbath means a bloodbath!"



Another MSNBC analyst says that Trump is speaking in secret… pic.twitter.com/mzV8Gn6VeO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 18, 2024

Hillary Clinton could be counted on to get in on the latest TDS action, and the former two-time presidential candidate who never found Wisconsin posed this question:

“A bloodbath.” What would you say if you saw this in another country? https://t.co/aUnNAoAWfE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2024

First of all, Hillary does not want to hear answers to her question:

You know Hillary is sure she has a good point by the way she locked replies on a post that asks a question https://t.co/d4uFqEkNPE — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 18, 2024

Asks a question. Shuts down replies. 😂😂😂😂 — Spidey (@al4n_woot) March 18, 2024

Clinton certainly didn't object to the use of the word "bloodbath" under different circumstances:

Just perfect.

Are we talking about what you allowed in Haiti or….? https://t.co/zHCBg6C3jz — e-beth (@ebeth360) March 18, 2024

I'd say, watch more than 17 seconds. https://t.co/azyqgYjIEJ — Matt (@MattDidier5) March 18, 2024

Bro there’s no way this many of you get fooled by out of context quotes. It’s either plain stupidity or truly nefarious https://t.co/FR2eDHuj7z — Rick (@rpjpz) March 18, 2024

They know exactly what they're doing.

***

