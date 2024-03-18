Hillary Clinton Asks Question About Trump's 'Bloodbath' Remark but Does NOT Want to See Any Answers

ADL Echos Call to Regulate Online Games, Gets Community Note Treatment Instead
Doug P.  |  11:32 AM on March 18, 2024
Screen shot

During an Ohio campaign stop over the weekend, Donald Trump said the following:

Predictably, that suddenly turned into "Trump vowed to kill everybody if he loses the November election!!" 

The lunatic lefty media is still all over it:

Hillary Clinton could be counted on to get in on the latest TDS action, and the former two-time presidential candidate who never found Wisconsin posed this question:

First of all, Hillary does not want to hear answers to her question:

Clinton certainly didn't object to the use of the word "bloodbath" under different circumstances: 

Just perfect.

They know exactly what they're doing.

*** 

