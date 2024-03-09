Biden Campaign Kicks Off With Video Emphasizing His Age

Snickers Responds to Being Called Out by Biden at the SOTU
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 09, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

We already had this discussion over Joe Biden's age last year, when his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, asked how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband's schedule. The Daily Beast ran a piece called, "Joe Biden Is Old. Get Over It." Just last month, the publisher of the New York Times said that the White House is “extremely upset” about its coverage of President Joe Biden’s age. All of this was stirred up again when the "fiery" Biden was considered too old and forgetful to stand trial for willingly retaining classified documents. Hey, he got off easy because he's elderly. He'll be 86 and the end of his next term.

The Biden campaign knows Americans are concerned about Biden's age, and the address it head-on in their first ad of the spring campaign:

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

As we reported earlier, Geraldo Rivera came up with a brilliant new campaign slogan for Biden: "He ain’t dead yet." Biden 2024: He Ain't Dead Yet.

Team Trump took the clip and ran with it:


Ouch.


Donald Trump is old too, but why isn't the media talking about it? Because he's not showing any signs of dementia. It's not Biden's age, it's his cognitive ability, and it's not going to improve with age.

***

