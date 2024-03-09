Biden Campaign Kicks Off With Video Emphasizing His Age

We already had this discussion over Joe Biden's age last year, when his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, asked how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband's schedule. The Daily Beast ran a piece called, "Joe Biden Is Old. Get Over It." Just last month, the publisher of the New York Times said that the White House is “extremely upset” about its coverage of President Joe Biden’s age. All of this was stirred up again when the "fiery" Biden was considered too old and forgetful to stand trial for willingly retaining classified documents. Hey, he got off easy because he's elderly. He'll be 86 and the end of his next term.
The Biden campaign knows Americans are concerned about Biden's age, and the address it head-on in their first ad of the spring campaign:
I'm not a young guy. That's no secret. But, here's the deal: I understand how to get things done for the American people.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 9, 2024
Here’s the first ad of our spring media campaign. pic.twitter.com/SFvwMdgzwv
New Biden Ad Pokes Fun at His Age: ‘I’m Not a Young Guy. That’s No Secret.’ https://t.co/j5gQyD18GS— David Mawby (@dmawby) March 9, 2024
It's a bold strategy, Cotton.
Remarkable to see Biden kick off his first ad of the general election drawing even more attention to voter concerns he’s too weak to lead.— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) March 9, 2024
Here’s the problem: there’s nothing Biden can do to “improve” here. He won’t be any sharper in another 8 months. https://t.co/6WrO2ktlTi
Since by his own claims he's fit to run office why hasn't he been charged in the document scandal? I guess we should just forget the thousands of secrets he sold to our enemies because Joe's a elderly well meaning old man like they tell us? Im just confused which is it?— Kelly Hilmer (@SheEngineer81) March 9, 2024
No amount of Biden campaign advertising can change the facts.— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 9, 2024
Special Counsel Robert Hur on Joe Biden:
“Elderly man with a poor memory.” https://t.co/GAdfgcwhOi pic.twitter.com/CJaB4juAGk
As we reported earlier, Geraldo Rivera came up with a brilliant new campaign slogan for Biden: "He ain’t dead yet." Biden 2024: He Ain't Dead Yet.
I have a sense of likely medical protocol, we all witnessed it, it’s not sustainable. This is very dangerous for our country— WJ (@WJClay13) March 9, 2024
A change of batter won't help them either. Their policies are dumpster fires all across the country.— St. Snickerdoodle (@marylbracey) March 9, 2024
Dude, you’re old AF.— Great Bolshy Yarblockos (@Bennythebull44) March 9, 2024
You can’t even close a border, dipshit.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 9, 2024
Nothing to do with age. You have dementia. https://t.co/6qniEeM7eT— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 9, 2024
You’re not young and you’re not a good President either.— Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) March 9, 2024
Team Trump took the clip and ran with it:
New ad from Trump team pic.twitter.com/N6Ucwwl9zn— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 9, 2024
Ouch.
This is effective. If Democrats don’t like it, they shouldn’t run a candidate with such obvious cognitive issues for such a critical job.— DuluthDoublethink (@weareallboxer) March 9, 2024
What did you do for the first 50 years?— Mike Golf (@Dead_Sexy_Rebel) March 9, 2024
You are a failure by every measure— Xavier Roder (@XavierRoder) March 9, 2024
You know how to get, you know, the thing done.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 9, 2024
“But here’s the deal”— 🇺🇸 UltraMAGA Hillbilly 🇺🇸 (@TruthingtonPost) March 9, 2024
That’s his tell. Whatever he says after that is a lie. Just like ‘back in Scranton’ and ‘my son Beau’.
Donald Trump is old too, but why isn't the media talking about it? Because he's not showing any signs of dementia. It's not Biden's age, it's his cognitive ability, and it's not going to improve with age.
