Biden Campaign Kicks Off With Video Emphasizing His Age

We already had this discussion over Joe Biden's age last year, when his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, asked how many 30-year-olds could keep up with her husband's schedule. The Daily Beast ran a piece called, "Joe Biden Is Old. Get Over It." Just last month, the publisher of the New York Times said that the White House is “extremely upset” about its coverage of President Joe Biden’s age. All of this was stirred up again when the "fiery" Biden was considered too old and forgetful to stand trial for willingly retaining classified documents. Hey, he got off easy because he's elderly. He'll be 86 and the end of his next term.

The Biden campaign knows Americans are concerned about Biden's age, and the address it head-on in their first ad of the spring campaign:

I'm not a young guy. That's no secret. But, here's the deal: I understand how to get things done for the American people.



Here’s the first ad of our spring media campaign. pic.twitter.com/SFvwMdgzwv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 9, 2024

New Biden Ad Pokes Fun at His Age: ‘I’m Not a Young Guy. That’s No Secret.’ https://t.co/j5gQyD18GS — David Mawby (@dmawby) March 9, 2024

It's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Remarkable to see Biden kick off his first ad of the general election drawing even more attention to voter concerns he’s too weak to lead.



Here’s the problem: there’s nothing Biden can do to “improve” here. He won’t be any sharper in another 8 months. https://t.co/6WrO2ktlTi — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) March 9, 2024

Since by his own claims he's fit to run office why hasn't he been charged in the document scandal? I guess we should just forget the thousands of secrets he sold to our enemies because Joe's a elderly well meaning old man like they tell us? Im just confused which is it? — Kelly Hilmer (@SheEngineer81) March 9, 2024

No amount of Biden campaign advertising can change the facts.



Special Counsel Robert Hur on Joe Biden:



“Elderly man with a poor memory.” https://t.co/GAdfgcwhOi pic.twitter.com/CJaB4juAGk — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 9, 2024

As we reported earlier, Geraldo Rivera came up with a brilliant new campaign slogan for Biden: "He ain’t dead yet." Biden 2024: He Ain't Dead Yet.

I have a sense of likely medical protocol, we all witnessed it, it’s not sustainable. This is very dangerous for our country — WJ (@WJClay13) March 9, 2024

A change of batter won't help them either. Their policies are dumpster fires all across the country. — St. Snickerdoodle (@marylbracey) March 9, 2024

Dude, you’re old AF. — Great Bolshy Yarblockos (@Bennythebull44) March 9, 2024

You can’t even close a border, dipshit. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 9, 2024

Nothing to do with age. You have dementia. https://t.co/6qniEeM7eT — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 9, 2024

You’re not young and you’re not a good President either. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) March 9, 2024

Team Trump took the clip and ran with it:

New ad from Trump team pic.twitter.com/N6Ucwwl9zn — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 9, 2024





Ouch.

This is effective. If Democrats don’t like it, they shouldn’t run a candidate with such obvious cognitive issues for such a critical job. — DuluthDoublethink (@weareallboxer) March 9, 2024





What did you do for the first 50 years? — Mike Golf (@Dead_Sexy_Rebel) March 9, 2024

You are a failure by every measure — Xavier Roder (@XavierRoder) March 9, 2024

You know how to get, you know, the thing done. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 9, 2024

“But here’s the deal”



That’s his tell. Whatever he says after that is a lie. Just like ‘back in Scranton’ and ‘my son Beau’. — 🇺🇸 UltraMAGA Hillbilly 🇺🇸 (@TruthingtonPost) March 9, 2024

Donald Trump is old too, but why isn't the media talking about it? Because he's not showing any signs of dementia. It's not Biden's age, it's his cognitive ability, and it's not going to improve with age.

