'Outstanding Endorsement'! Geraldo Came Up With a GREAT Slogan for Biden's Reelection Campaign

Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on March 09, 2024
Meme

President Biden's unhinged State of the Union address on Thursday night earned rave reviews from Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) who had those reviews written well before Biden even delivered the speech. Whether Biden would have fainted five minutes in or, what did happen, yelled at America while gaslighting and blaming Trump and Republicans for things that have happened on his watch, the Left and others would have given the president rave reviews. 

Geraldo Rivera echoed MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and many others in his assessment of Biden's speech which was yelled from start to finish, except there's an extra remark that made us chuckle a bit: 

Heh.

Hopefully the Biden campaign picks up on that tagline!

Biden's gone from "Build Back Better" to "He Ain't Dead Yet." Perfect.

Grateful Calvin
Get that on a poster ASAP!

Or to be charged for keeping classified documents in his garage.

*** 

