'Outstanding Endorsement'! Geraldo Came Up With a GREAT Slogan for Biden's Reelection Campaign

President Biden's unhinged State of the Union address on Thursday night earned rave reviews from Dems and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) who had those reviews written well before Biden even delivered the speech. Whether Biden would have fainted five minutes in or, what did happen, yelled at America while gaslighting and blaming Trump and Republicans for things that have happened on his watch, the Left and others would have given the president rave reviews.
Geraldo Rivera echoed MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and many others in his assessment of Biden's speech which was yelled from start to finish, except there's an extra remark that made us chuckle a bit:
Assuming he doesn’t lose a step in the next 8 months, last night President Biden re-established himself as a credible alternative to former President Trump. Sharp, feisty, confident, competent, watch for the polls to move Biden’s way.— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 8, 2024
He ain’t dead yet.
Heh.
Hopefully the Biden campaign picks up on that tagline!
Vote for Biden! Rigor mortis hasn't set in yet!!— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 9, 2024
Outstanding endorsement, Jerry. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9ByIWEzxXV
HA HA that needs to be the campaign slogan: BIDEN: HE AIN'T DEAD YET.— Cornell77 (@BlindJoeDef) March 9, 2024
Biden's gone from "Build Back Better" to "He Ain't Dead Yet." Perfect.
Quite the campaign slogan: pic.twitter.com/mHcn1el7JJ— TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) March 9, 2024
Biden’s New Campaign Slogan:— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 9, 2024
Vote For Joe: He Ain’t Dead Yet https://t.co/F9iHuWxKFC
Get that on a poster ASAP!
Then he’s well enough to debate!— DH Fairclough (@DHFaircloth) March 8, 2024
Or to be charged for keeping classified documents in his garage.
***
