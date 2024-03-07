Drew Holden Breaks Down the Media's Awakening to the Border Crisis

The flood of illegal immigrants into the country has become impossible to ignore for President Joe Biden and his administration … Biden even visited the border for the second time ever and talked about climate change. There was a time when the media would never call the situation at the border a "crisis," but as we noted, even MSNBC's Al Sharpton has described what's happening at the border as "an invasion." Voters care about illegal immigration a lot, and it is an election year.

Drew Holden is back with one of his fantastic threads bringing the receipts. Is it OK to call it a border crisis now?

Does it feel like the media call the border a “crisis” more lately? You aren’t imagining it.



After dismissing the term as Biden’s border crisis mounted, the press have broken it out to try to blame the GOP. @FreeBeacon



The new change is stark. I went thru @nytimes digital archive.



Since Biden said the border wasn’t secure in late Jan, “border crisis” appeared in 26 NYT stories, even as crossings declined.



When crossings peaked in Nov & Dec, but there was no one but Biden to blame?



More than 300,000 illegal immigrants crossed the border in December. Sounds newsworthy.

So what changed? Well, Biden empowered the press by saying the border wasn’t secure in late Jan. Then Republicans voted against a “bipartisan” border deal.



Plenty of other outlets did the same thing. Not only did @nytimes start using the term “border crisis” all the time, they trotted out dramatic pieces about the crisis…blaming Republicans.



For the first time in three years, President Joe Biden expressed an interest in the border by backing the Senate's awful bipartisan "border security" bill, which was really just tacked on to a $60 billion aid package to Ukraine.

Back to the press. Here’s @axios pointing the blame at Republicans while admitting the crisis.



They also claimed the border being open was a Republican conspiracy theory.



@voxdotcom almost - almost - admitted that Republicans were right about the border.



@TIME admitted it was a “crisis” too — and then quickly pivoted to blame Republicans for making it worse, allegedly.



"… but it does not fit the classic dictionary definition of a crisis."

The rest of the media got the message.



@washingtonpost claimed in 2021, and I’m just quoting the headline here, that “The Migrant ‘Surge’ at the U.S. Southern Border is Actually a Predictable Pattern.”



Right.



The migrant "surge" that Biden encouraged during the Democratic primary debates. Migrants should immediately surge to the border after his election, he said. And they did. As we reported earlier, one Honduran migrant recently crossed into Eagle Pass wearing a Biden-Harris 2020 campaign T-shirt. "So they will let me in," he told reporters.

Then there were the outlets who claimed the “real” crisis was something else entirely.@politico trotted out a media favorite. The real “crisis” was, you guessed it!, climate change.@TheAtlantic said the crisis was in the eye of the beholder.



If the media is wondering why their credibility is in free fall, perhaps they should consider calling balls and strikes, particularly on issues that Americans care about, rather than trying to cover for the Democratic president.



And MSNBC showed how much they cared during their Super Tuesday analysis, mocking Virginia voters who said the border crisis was a top priority for them. Virginia has a border with what, West Virginia? This was after an illegal immigrant was arrested for raping a teen girl in Virginia. Every state is a border state.

If they're going to keep reporting on the border crisis, Biden might actually have to take action before November.

