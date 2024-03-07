Drew Holden Breaks Down the Media's Awakening to the Border Crisis

Prof: Universities Are Unprepared for a GOP Administration That Will 'Defund Grievance Stu...
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The flood of illegal immigrants into the country has become impossible to ignore for President Joe Biden and his administration … Biden even visited the border for the second time ever and talked about climate change. There was a time when the media would never call the situation at the border a "crisis," but as we noted, even MSNBC's Al Sharpton has described what's happening at the border as "an invasion." Voters care about illegal immigration a lot, and it is an election year. 

Drew Holden is back with one of his fantastic threads bringing the receipts. Is it OK to call it a border crisis now?

More than 300,000 illegal immigrants crossed the border in December. Sounds newsworthy.

For the first time in three years, President Joe Biden expressed an interest in the border by backing the Senate's awful bipartisan "border security" bill, which was really just tacked on to a $60 billion aid package to Ukraine.

"… but it does not fit the classic dictionary definition of a crisis."

The migrant "surge" that Biden encouraged during the Democratic primary debates. Migrants should immediately surge to the border after his election, he said. And they did. As we reported earlier, one Honduran migrant recently crossed into Eagle Pass wearing a Biden-Harris 2020 campaign T-shirt. "So they will let me in," he told reporters.

And MSNBC showed how much they cared during their Super Tuesday analysis, mocking Virginia voters who said the border crisis was a top priority for them. Virginia has a border with what, West Virginia? This was after an illegal immigrant was arrested for raping a teen girl in Virginia. Every state is a border state.

If they're going to keep reporting on the border crisis, Biden might actually have to take action before November.

***

