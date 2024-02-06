MSNBC's Al Sharpton Calls the Border Crisis an 'Invasion of Migrants'

It's funny. On his first day in office, President Joe Biden rescinded all of Donald Trump's executive orders dealing with immigration and immediately stopped funding the border wall. For three full years, he's done nothing … nothing except sue Texas whenever it tries to put up a barrier to protect its borders. During the primary debates, Biden told illegal immigrants to "surge to the border" as soon as he was elected, and he got what he asked for. Name one thing in his entire term Biden has done to get the border under control.

Suddenly, Democrats and the mainstream media are dumbfounded that the GOP-led House has said that the Senate's bipartisan border bill is dead on arrival. They've noticed the border! It's an election year, and illegal immigration has gotten so bad that it tops the list of voter concerns in 2024. So now Biden has to pretend he's prepared to sign a bill to "close the border" (and give Ukraine another $60 billion), but Republicans are standing in his way.

We found it pretty hilarious that Biden shill @JoJoFromJerz doesn't want to hear another word about "invasion" from Republicans.

I don’t want to hear another fucking word from Republicans about the “invasion” at the border.



Not. One. More. Fucking. Word. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 6, 2024

OK, how about from Democrats? On Monday, MSNBC's Al Sharpton told Sen. Chris Murphy that there's an invasion of migrants at the border.

Al Sharpton on MSNBC: "You're getting migrants beating up policemen in the streets of New York... We're looking every day at the invasion of migrants"



In 2018, this would've been feverishly denounced on MSNBC as the kind of rhetoric that leads straight to Concentration Camps pic.twitter.com/G2mx2xu08i — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 5, 2024

As we reported Monday, 17 liberal Jewish groups have sent a letter denouncing the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as driven by antisemitic conspiracy theories. And now to have raging antisemite Sharpton warning of an invasion of migrants, it starts to make sense.

To them it matters who says it as well as what they say. Trump says it, it's racism. — E.N.Craig (@AngelsRBestial) February 5, 2024

The Right Reverend Al “The Mouth” Sharpton waking up to the “replacement conspiracy”? — SteveInTennessee (@stephen_deakins) February 6, 2024

The narrative switching up. — George Xantheas (@GXantheas) February 5, 2024

More far right rhetoric from these guys. They make me sick #EndRacism — clayton johns (@5Nouseforaname) February 6, 2024

Why is Sharpton so xenophobic?

I love how they're trying to pivot as if we don't remember last week when they were ALL pro immigrant. — Murf (@BreakingDaLaw) February 6, 2024

Without them, our vegetables will rot on the vine, and Boomers will die alone in nursing homes. We were assured that they were here to work, and somebody has to clean the toilets.

Can't hide from what a large population of people are seeing online — Fourit ⚛️ (@mosdef4it) February 6, 2024

"That's not who we are." — "TheRobS” (@razalasbor) February 5, 2024

He was all for the "migrants" not too long ago. He wants to give them IDs and vouchers. — I Rep for my Ancestors 🇺🇸 #ReparationsNow (@reptheancestor) February 5, 2024

Man. That internal polling must’ve come back really bad. — Sobepartychickk (@Sobepartychickk) February 6, 2024

Complete xenophobe saying things like “invasion” — RB Hodl’er (@BrooksRMD78) February 6, 2024

This type of inflammatory and hateful rhetoric will get people killed! I am CANCELLING AL SHARPTON — The Honorable Dr. KennyGee, PhD, Esq., MBA. (@KennyGGee) February 5, 2024

Black race grifter finally realizing that they are importing his replacement. — Steve Jones (@larry37m) February 5, 2024

How about Sharpton actually standing up for the New York police against illegal immigrants? It's way too late for them to do a 180 on this.

