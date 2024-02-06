MSNBC's Al Sharpton Calls the Border Crisis an 'Invasion of Migrants'

Trans TikTok Star Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Offenses
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 06, 2024

It's funny. On his first day in office, President Joe Biden rescinded all of Donald Trump's executive orders dealing with immigration and immediately stopped funding the border wall. For three full years, he's done nothing … nothing except sue Texas whenever it tries to put up a barrier to protect its borders. During the primary debates, Biden told illegal immigrants to "surge to the border" as soon as he was elected, and he got what he asked for. Name one thing in his entire term Biden has done to get the border under control.

Suddenly, Democrats and the mainstream media are dumbfounded that the GOP-led House has said that the Senate's bipartisan border bill is dead on arrival. They've noticed the border! It's an election year, and illegal immigration has gotten so bad that it tops the list of voter concerns in 2024. So now Biden has to pretend he's prepared to sign a bill to "close the border" (and give Ukraine another $60 billion), but Republicans are standing in his way. 

We found it pretty hilarious that Biden shill @JoJoFromJerz doesn't want to hear another word about "invasion" from Republicans.

OK, how about from Democrats? On Monday, MSNBC's Al Sharpton told Sen. Chris Murphy that there's an invasion of migrants at the border.

As we reported Monday, 17 liberal Jewish groups have sent a letter denouncing the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as driven by antisemitic conspiracy theories. And now to have raging antisemite Sharpton warning of an invasion of migrants, it starts to make sense.

Why is Sharpton so xenophobic?

Without them, our vegetables will rot on the vine, and Boomers will die alone in nursing homes. We were assured that they were here to work, and somebody has to clean the toilets.

How about Sharpton actually standing up for the New York police against illegal immigrants? It's way too late for them to do a 180 on this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
