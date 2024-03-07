Guy Entering US Illegally Explains Why He's Wearing a 'Biden-Harris' T-Shirt (Put This in a GOP Ad)

During a Democrat debate many months before eventually taking office, Joe Biden made it clear that the border would be incredibly insecure under his administration. Biden urged people to illegally "surge to the border" on his watch:

Suffice it to say that ever since then Biden's made a lot of fans south of the border (and overseas for that matter), and now and then those crossing the border illegally like to show their appreciation:

One man crossing into the U.S. illegally explained why he was sporting a Biden-Harris t-shirt:

NEW: Honduran migrant crossed in Eagle Pass wearing a Biden-Harris 2020 shirt telling us “… I have it on so they can let me in.” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/9Pg1HIqrBb — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) March 7, 2024

There's yet another video that should be in a Republican ad!

“I have this on so they’ll let me in”



The new voting block is here. https://t.co/J2pr4kEtvA — Cole Dodson (@ColeDodson1701) March 7, 2024

Maybe that shirt's considered acceptable as a ticket to get into the country illegally and unobstructed.

Makes sense. Look who greets them… pic.twitter.com/iYcWNh13od — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) March 7, 2024

This guy just made an @RNC campaign ad… https://t.co/gpJjSxEz4c — Janna Herbison (@jannaherbison) March 7, 2024

Get it done, RNC.

