Guy Entering US Illegally Explains Why He's Wearing a 'Biden-Harris' T-Shirt (Put This in a GOP Ad)

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on March 07, 2024
Meme screenshot

During a Democrat debate many months before eventually taking office, Joe Biden made it clear that the border would be incredibly insecure under his administration. Biden urged people to illegally "surge to the border" on his watch:

Advertisement
 

Suffice it to say that ever since then Biden's made a lot of fans south of the border (and overseas for that matter), and now and then those crossing the border illegally like to show their appreciation: 

One man crossing into the U.S. illegally explained why he was sporting a Biden-Harris t-shirt:

There's yet another video that should be in a Republican ad!

Maybe that shirt's considered acceptable as a ticket to get into the country illegally and unobstructed.

Get it done, RNC.

*** 

