NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears SCOTUS Is Interfering With the Election

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on March 04, 2024
@WhiteTallon

As you know, the big news of the day is the Supreme Court voting unanimously that Colorado cannot unilaterally disqualify Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot, reversing the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court. Again, this was 9-0. This has upset a lot of liberals — Keith Olbermann is having a particularly rough day.

NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian did some concern trolling for the Supreme Court justices. Don't they care about their legacy? Don't they care about their approval numbers in the polls? Shouldn't that be what's driving their decision-making?

"This is another example among many that are playing out right now of the Supreme Court playing a huge role in American elections, & it’s not necessarily the case that that’s a good thing for the Supreme Court. The approval levels of the court poll at historic lows ... It’s going to be seen by many people as the court essentially interfering in some sense in the election, & so this is all sort of playing out here in terms of how we assess the Supreme Court & its legacy."

So Colorado wants to kick President Joe Biden's opponent off the ballot, but the Supreme Court is interfering in the election by saying they can't. Leaving Trump off the ballot was seen by many people as election interference, seeing as he's not been found guilty of insurrection. What about the legacy of the Colorado Supreme Court? They've just been dunked on by SCOTUS.

MSNBC kept the ball rolling with contributor Donna F. Edwards, who says she hasn't seen this level of election interference since Bush v. Gore.

As we reported, Joy Behar of "The View" said the day of the Bush v. Gore decision was "the day democracy died." If democracy has been dead since 2000, why all the concern over Trump destroying it?

We think it's nice that Dilanian is worried about the justices' poll numbers and legacy.

We'll never forget the image of the guy with the magnifying glass trying to determine if it was a "pregnant" chad that someone had pushed on for Al Gore but not hard enough to make a hole.


The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that it was up to Congress to decide if Trump was ineligible, not the states. 9-0, people. It's right there in the Constitution.

Who's interfering again?

***

