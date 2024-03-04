NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears SCOTUS Is Interfering With the Election

As you know, the big news of the day is the Supreme Court voting unanimously that Colorado cannot unilaterally disqualify Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot, reversing the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court. Again, this was 9-0. This has upset a lot of liberals — Keith Olbermann is having a particularly rough day.

NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian did some concern trolling for the Supreme Court justices. Don't they care about their legacy? Don't they care about their approval numbers in the polls? Shouldn't that be what's driving their decision-making?

NBC's @KenDilanianNBC: "This is another example among many that are playing out right now of the Supreme Court playing a huge role in American elections, & it’s not necessarily the case that that’s a good thing for the Supreme Court. The approval levels of the court poll at… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2024

"This is another example among many that are playing out right now of the Supreme Court playing a huge role in American elections, & it’s not necessarily the case that that’s a good thing for the Supreme Court. The approval levels of the court poll at historic lows ... It’s going to be seen by many people as the court essentially interfering in some sense in the election, & so this is all sort of playing out here in terms of how we assess the Supreme Court & its legacy."

So Colorado wants to kick President Joe Biden's opponent off the ballot, but the Supreme Court is interfering in the election by saying they can't. Leaving Trump off the ballot was seen by many people as election interference, seeing as he's not been found guilty of insurrection. What about the legacy of the Colorado Supreme Court? They've just been dunked on by SCOTUS.

MSNBC kept the ball rolling with contributor Donna F. Edwards, who says she hasn't seen this level of election interference since Bush v. Gore.

MSNBC’s @DonnaFEdwards: “Not since Bush v. Gore have we seen a Court that’s had this many opportunities to interfere in the election” pic.twitter.com/GcabhUpkKh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2024

As we reported, Joy Behar of "The View" said the day of the Bush v. Gore decision was "the day democracy died." If democracy has been dead since 2000, why all the concern over Trump destroying it?

We think it's nice that Dilanian is worried about the justices' poll numbers and legacy.

They mean prevent other people from interfering in an election. — Kenneth Parrott (@KennethParrott6) March 4, 2024

They *do* realize that the court said that the *states* were interfering with the election... don't they? — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) March 4, 2024

What an interesting view in the midst of the multiple lawfare suits currently aimed at the former President to get him put in jail before he can run for President.

These people have zero idea how bad they look and sound. — newmanian (@newmanian2) March 4, 2024

These wailing individuals make me laugh. The SCOTUS rulings are not based on their feelings, they are based on the constitution and the law. — Red Bird 72 (@RedBird725) March 4, 2024

I’m sorry…WHO is doing the interfering? — Christopher Zachary (@Christophe46220) March 4, 2024

They act like the court is injecting itself into elections. It's Democrats who keep bringing the 2024 election into the court room. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) March 4, 2024

It's the actions of the Dems that are bringing these issues to the court.



These fools have no recognition of cause and consequence. — 🇺🇸 Arthur 🇺🇸 (@artfromtex) March 4, 2024

Supreme Court- stop interfering with our interfering ! — RW (@rwlawoffice) March 4, 2024

LOL



They didn't interfere in Bush v Gore, they stopped Democrats from interfering. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) March 4, 2024

We'll never forget the image of the guy with the magnifying glass trying to determine if it was a "pregnant" chad that someone had pushed on for Al Gore but not hard enough to make a hole.

Bush vs Gore … Supreme Court interference? You mean where the Supreme Court made Florida follow the laws that Florida established? — harv056 (@harv056) March 4, 2024





I suppose none of the states kicking Trump off the ballot are interfering in the election? — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) March 4, 2024

But they make no mention of Colorados deliberate attempt to interfere requiring the SC to take the case. Absolute clowns. — Lewis (@shewster22) March 4, 2024

The SCOTUS isn't interfering in anything. They are the referees. They call foul when one team uses plays that are against the rule book. A 9-0 decision should tell these TDS sufferers that they are drinking tainted koolaid! — Looney In Dallas (@LooneyinDville) March 4, 2024

This dumbass seem to think SCOTUS is jumping into things...when these 'opportunities to interfere' are only happening because of the left's repeated use of lawfare to get what they can't get by traditional means. — Never Give Up...🇮🇱 (@PCGalloway) March 4, 2024

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that it was up to Congress to decide if Trump was ineligible, not the states. 9-0, people. It's right there in the Constitution.

Who's interfering again?

***