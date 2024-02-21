More Illegals Entered Under Biden Than Population of 36 States

Before the Senate produced that horrible "bipartisan" Ukrainian funding bill with stipulations to "secure" the border, the newly based Sen. John Fetterman announced that he was open to reasonable talks about the border crisis. He cited the Border Patrol's 270,000 border encounters in September alone, saying, "You essentially have Pittsburgh showing up there at the border."

He's right. There were more than 300,000 encounters in December — enough to fill some American cities.

Fox News has run the numbers and found that more illegal immigrants have entered the country under the Biden administration than the population of 36 states.

This is actually insane and it’s by design. Biden is importing so many illegals that it’s enough to replace conservative voters in many swing states. pic.twitter.com/5OCyX2DCbL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 21, 2024

I hope the public is waking up to this https://t.co/xDw7UYKpS0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2024

Democrats and Joe Biden have suddenly awoken to the crisis at the border, which they insisted wasn't happening until just last month. As we reported, even MSNBC's Al Sharpton called it an "invasion." Now Biden is hinting he might take action without Congress … which he's been able to do since his first day in office when he undid all of President Donald Trump's border initiatives.

Of course, it's by design.

Not only is this a greater population of 36 states, it is a greater population than 94 countries — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 21, 2024

Biden will lose to Trump due to this single issue. — Darren Marble (@darrenmarble) February 21, 2024

Please let that be true … although Biden, during an election year, will probably do something about the border since it has voters so concerned.

What if it were 7.2 million Russians?



Would they stop it then? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) February 21, 2024

They're encountering plenty of Chinese immigrants.

The Great Replacement — Tarah Price (@tarahtalk) February 21, 2024

That's just a racist far-right conspiracy theory — even if there are now more migrants being let in than babies being born to American citizens.

The public is waking up to the illegal immigration catastrophe but it’s too late for a lot of major cities controlled by Democrats.



NYC is a prime example.



That’s why everyone is leaving for more open areas of the country. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 21, 2024

They know. Politicians know that they know. However the politicians don't care because it is by design. — Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) February 21, 2024

This administration has created a problem that will cost the American people for decades to come in both money and safety. — Sadie 🇺🇸 👩‍🌾 (@Sadie_NC) February 21, 2024

Hey Elon, it's called the Cloward-Piven Strategy, look it up. Absolutely by design and careful planning. https://t.co/UdeDoFqXcj — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) February 21, 2024

Every one of them subject to the census and Congressional seats in 2030. — Robert G Evans (@drawncutlass) February 21, 2024

The dude has literally let in another entire country, wild. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) February 21, 2024

Gotta keep those congressional seats. The only way to do that is with maintaining population in the blue states. — Teufel Hunden (@USTuefel_Hunden) February 21, 2024

But illegal immigrants can't vote, you say. They're still counted in the census, which determines House representation. Plus there are plenty of states where they can get driver's licenses — voter ID is racist but illegals can get driver's licenses.

NEW: This group of migrants from China, Ecuador, and Colombia just crossed illegally into Jacumba, CA. There was no Border Patrol on scene yet. We later used a translator app to talk to the Chinese, who told us they flew into Tijuana from Turkey & came for economic reasons. pic.twitter.com/8uCfAzUoAQ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 21, 2024

"Economic reasons" — not "asylum." These are not asylum seekers.

