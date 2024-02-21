More Illegals Entered Under Biden Than Population of 36 States

Lawrence O'Donnell: If Your Student Debt Has Been Eliminated, You Have One Person...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 21, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Before the Senate produced that horrible "bipartisan" Ukrainian funding bill with stipulations to "secure" the border, the newly based Sen. John Fetterman announced that he was open to reasonable talks about the border crisis. He cited the Border Patrol's 270,000 border encounters in September alone, saying, "You essentially have Pittsburgh showing up there at the border."

He's right. There were more than 300,000 encounters in December — enough to fill some American cities.

Fox News has run the numbers and found that more illegal immigrants have entered the country under the Biden administration than the population of 36 states.

Democrats and Joe Biden have suddenly awoken to the crisis at the border, which they insisted wasn't happening until just last month. As we reported, even MSNBC's Al Sharpton called it an "invasion." Now Biden is hinting he might take action without Congress … which he's been able to do since his first day in office when he undid all of President Donald Trump's border initiatives.

Of course, it's by design.

Please let that be true … although Biden, during an election year, will probably do something about the border since it has voters so concerned.

They're encountering plenty of Chinese immigrants.

That's just a racist far-right conspiracy theory — even if there are now more migrants being let in than babies being born to American citizens.

But illegal immigrants can't vote, you say. They're still counted in the census, which determines House representation. Plus there are plenty of states where they can get driver's licenses — voter ID is racist but illegals can get driver's licenses.

"Economic reasons" — not "asylum." These are not asylum seekers.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
