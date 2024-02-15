'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About H...
The Left’s Propaganda War Is Breaking Down

President Joe Biden Looks Perfectly Fine Being Led Around by His Wife, Dr. Jill Biden

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

All we're hearing is that behind closed doors, President Biden is sharp as a tack. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said preparing for a meeting with Biden is difficult because he's so sharp and intensely probing. Sen. Chuck Schumer says that Biden's "mental acuity is great" and any implication that it's not is right-wing propaganda. Karine Jean-Pierre assured the press that Biden does "more in an hour than most people do in a day," despite his having nothing on his schedule for the next three days.

Apparently, they put up some tacky Valentine's Day display outside the White House this week, and Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped for a picture. It was a great idea to put Biden in public.

He doesn't look confused at all.

We know that she loves being first lady.

That's what everyone in the White House insists. Biden's the sharpest person in the room and no one can keep up with him.

When he doesn't doze off during the meeting.

***

