Pete Buttigieg Is the Latest Dem to Vouch for Biden's Mental Sharpness (Anybody Buying THIS One?)

Doug P.  |  11:31 AM on February 14, 2024
Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool

The Democrat spin following the release of the special counsel report that mentioned Biden's limited cognitive abilities has been to point out that Hur is not a neurologist and therefore not qualified to comment on the president's mental state.

Democrats, however, are all neurologists because they've been busy claiming that Biden still has all his marbles. 

Karine Jean-Pierre had this to say a couple of days ago: 

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer calls people noticing things about Biden "right-wing propaganda":

Sure, Chuck. This is a whole bunch of right-wing propaganda:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is the latest Dem to claim Biden's sharp as a tack when the cameras aren't rolling and reporters aren't around. Here's Pete's behind-the-scenes story about how Biden's incredibly on top of things: 

Apparently, the Transportation Secretary was also unable to answer Biden's question about transportation. 

These people know everybody can see what Biden does and say when cameras are rolling, right?

The incredibly sharp Biden the Dems talk about only shows up behind closed doors.

Biden's so sharp and on top of things that his staff wouldn't let him sit for what would have been a softball interview during halftime of the most viewed television event ever during an election year.

Did anybody follow up and ask Mayor Pete what Biden's question was?

Or maybe "if this train was made out of ice cream do you think I could eat it all?"

And we're just supposed to take their word for it.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

