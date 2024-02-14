Pete Buttigieg Is the Latest Dem to Vouch for Biden's Mental Sharpness (Anybody Buying THIS One?)

The Democrat spin following the release of the special counsel report that mentioned Biden's limited cognitive abilities has been to point out that Hur is not a neurologist and therefore not qualified to comment on the president's mental state.

Democrats, however, are all neurologists because they've been busy claiming that Biden still has all his marbles.

Karine Jean-Pierre had this to say a couple of days ago:

REPORTER: Will Biden take a cognitive test!?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "He is sharp! He is on top of things!" pic.twitter.com/rOXIC4NfxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer calls people noticing things about Biden "right-wing propaganda":

SCHUMER: Biden's "mental acuity is great. It’s fine. […] All this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong!”



pic.twitter.com/n2SRDTzJzb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 13, 2024

Sure, Chuck. This is a whole bunch of right-wing propaganda:

Here are five straight minutes that show exactly why the special counsel noted Biden's diminished mental fitness pic.twitter.com/u1ToosAKyz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is the latest Dem to claim Biden's sharp as a tack when the cameras aren't rolling and reporters aren't around. Here's Pete's behind-the-scenes story about how Biden's incredibly on top of things:

Apparently, the Transportation Secretary was also unable to answer Biden's question about transportation.

These people know everybody can see what Biden does and say when cameras are rolling, right?

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” — Stephenie McGrath 🇺🇸 (@SteffieMcGrath) February 13, 2024

The incredibly sharp Biden the Dems talk about only shows up behind closed doors.

Guys, either get Biden to have a coherent, engaged conversation in public or cut it out with this. No one believes it. https://t.co/HjvuWUV9uI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 14, 2024

Biden's so sharp and on top of things that his staff wouldn't let him sit for what would have been a softball interview during halftime of the most viewed television event ever during an election year.

Everyone will sit for an interview talking about how detailed and sharp he is except for the president himself, who won't even sit for a softball Super Bowl interview. https://t.co/DE1cFjxEA1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2024

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most. https://t.co/r4UgKUFvmZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 14, 2024

Did anybody follow up and ask Mayor Pete what Biden's question was?

"Do railroads still use those water towers that cowboys used to swing on?"



"Sir, Amtrak does not use steam locomot—"



"COWBOYS, TELL ME ABOUT THE COWBOYS" https://t.co/EnCMJBOT1I — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) February 14, 2024

Or maybe "if this train was made out of ice cream do you think I could eat it all?"

My seven-year-old son also loves trains and asks many questions. Perhaps he should be president. https://t.co/37oqplv3y7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 14, 2024

Biden’s longstanding obsession with choo choo trains isn’t proof the man is mentally fit to be president https://t.co/XxgGnQ7W4b — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 14, 2024

And we're just supposed to take their word for it.

***

