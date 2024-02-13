Michigan State Rep Loses Committee Seats and Staff After Racist Post

It took until last February, but the Republicans finally stripped Rep. Ilhan Omar of her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, years after Omar had posted antisemitic tweets about Israel having "hypnotized the world."

Now Michigan State Rep. Josh Schriver has been stripped of his committee assignment as well as his staff after posting a racist meme on X.

Republican Michigan lawmaker loses staff and committee assignment after online racist post https://t.co/g4n157m5Ni — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2024

The Associated Press reports:

State Rep. Josh Schriver, who is white, shared a post on X — formerly known as Twitter — that showed a map of the world with Black figures greatly outnumbering white figures, along with the phrase, “The great replacement!” The conspiracy theory says there’s a plot to diminish the influence of white people. … A message seeking comment from Schriver wasn’t immediately returned. He defended his social media post last week. “I’m opposed to racists, race baiters and victim politics,” Schriver told The Detroit News. “What I find strange is the agenda to demoralize and reduce the white portion of our population.”

The alt-right certainly has taken to the conspiracy theory of "the great replacement," as though the administration were intentionally keeping the border wide open to allow as many illegal immigrants in as they can process.

A DEI consultant teaches classes on how to eliminate whiteness. They receive praise, promotions, and endless taxpayer-funded grants.



A white lawmaker says people are trying to eliminate whiteness. He’s branded a racist and stripped of his committee seats and staff. https://t.co/Z2nsek0Kt8 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 12, 2024

That's an interesting point. There has been a lot of chatter about the evils of "whiteness," and no, it's not a conspiracy theory. We just reported that UC San Francisco recently hosted a talk on "Diagnosing Whiteness" by Dante White, who assures us that "whites are psychopathic" and that white people "have it written in the law you can rape black women." A lecturer at the University of Chicago couldn't understand the backlash she got from teaching a class called "The Problem of Whiteness." A Rutgers professor recently said that "Whiteness is going to have an end date," adding, "We gotta take these muthaf**ers out." Last November, Forbes ran a piece called "3 Ways To Decenter Whiteness In Your Workplace."

But all of this is good … that's why we need DEI departments: to dispel racist conspiracy theories like the great replacement and open white people's eyes to the problem of their whiteness.

Lol, progressive groups have been talking about replacing white people for years. What nonsense to punish anyone for noticing. pic.twitter.com/oNo1p27cWB — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) February 13, 2024

A pathway to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants "is the only way to maintain electoral strength in the future." Interesting.

Facts are racist. Math is racist. Wanting secure borders is racist. Not wanting to be divided by the color of skin is racist. Blah blah blah — Ginny (@ginkates) February 13, 2024

Read the article. Nothing he said was racist at all. Just the facts. — Lee W. 🇺🇲 (@Lee_Vertisce) February 12, 2024

The post simply said whites are being replaced, which is true. It’s the only thing our governments exist to do anymore. — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) February 13, 2024

Well, when their stated goal is to eliminate whiteness..... — Nik Wagenfeiler (@waggenator) February 13, 2024

It's not racist to notice demographic replacement if you think it's a good thing. — H*A*M (@heyyallitsHam) February 13, 2024

I'm going to assume that the post wasn't racist by any rational standard and save time not reading the article. — Neptune 🦈 (@RedAqvarivm) February 13, 2024

DEI preaching the need to “eliminate whiteness” is okay.



But a white GOP lawmaker staying they want to eliminate whiteness is not okay. — VinylLife (@TrueDodgerCrue) February 13, 2024

Schriver probably shouldn't have posted that meme, and he'll probably be sent to an anti-racist seminar. There are plenty of people who make big money curing you of your whiteness.

