Talk on ‘Diagnosing Whiteness’ Explains That Whites Are Psychopaths

Saira Rao, New York Times bestseller and co-author of "White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better," warned us all back in 2022:

White people wake up every day and choose violence. — saira rao 🍉 (@sairasameerarao) November 15, 2022

We're not at all shocked that this presentation took place at a university, and it was probably funded by a federal grant to the school's DEI department. You've noticed that racists have stopped accusing people of being white. That turned people off. So instead they invented "whiteness," which can include "white-adjacent" groups like Asian Americans. Whiteness informs everything white people do and believe and it's built into our country: the government, the justice system, universities … everything.

Here's some video from Young America's Foundation of Dante White telling students at UC San Francisco "I think whites are psychopathic."

.@UCSF invited Dante King to speak on "Diagnosing Whiteness."



He claims that "whites are psychopaths" and that white people "have it written in the law you can rape black women." He also makes excuses for black teenagers who commit violent crimes.



This is the modern university. pic.twitter.com/EzVlliZPR9 — YAF (@yaf) February 9, 2024

Parents pay for their kids to listen to this crap? — Starlet Johanssen (@Sister_Havana) February 9, 2024

Posting for public enjoymenthttps://t.co/aBQXvp8fWy "Dante is an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medical Education, in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science." — Casey's_Last_Ride (@LastCasey) February 10, 2024

For the price of $1295, a white person can pay Dante King to explain to them in greater detail why they’re the most evil, malicious, creatures on planet earth. https://t.co/H6npxbJ5qs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2024

This is the exact same thing as inviting some KKK leader in to talk about why black Americans are inferior. No better, no worse. Just the same. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 9, 2024

It's idiocy to sit there and listen to that. These "workshops" are right out of communist reeducation camps, and ultimately will be just as deadly if allowed to proliferate.



If you don't think so, just listen to Julius Malema's speeches in South Africa. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) February 10, 2024

A lot of racism going around right now and it's coming from the black liberal community. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) February 9, 2024

Who at @UCSF was responsible for bringing this loon to campus? That is the question everyone should be asking right now. — OpposingViews (@OpposingViews) February 9, 2024

He appears to be an enthusiastic student of Nazi propaganda. He's be happier in an African country. — Alex O'Alexandra (@Shannonsheeha18) February 9, 2024

Dante King is an absolute racist. How is it possible he has any kind of platform, let alone at UCSF?



CRT and DEI have created a generation of KKK style black racists. They are utterly destorying America. — Zubi Bubalus (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) February 9, 2024

This ideology is completely normalized on many college campuses. The majority of women regardless of race subscribe to this racist ideology and see no problem with racism and sexism as long as it is directed at whites and men. — Divisive Content (@DivisiveContent) February 9, 2024

Last fall Mayo Clinic paid this guy and Robin DiAngelo to run a course on “Developing Anti-Racism Leadership Competencies to Achieve Inclusive Practices and Health Equity.” pic.twitter.com/Pw1gavIHn3 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) February 10, 2024

Robin DiAngelo, who thinks the Sistine Chapel is an example of white supremacy.

Underlying biologically transmitted proclivity…



So white people are biologically inferior? — Kian Ameli (@KianAmeli) February 9, 2024

This nonsense is the reason that we can’t all just be people and move forward equally.



It’s not reverse racism, it’s just pure racism. — Will (@will_j_riley) February 9, 2024

They're just trying to dismantle whiteness and replace it with something better for everyone, like Marxism.

***