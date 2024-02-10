NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the...
Talk on ‘Diagnosing Whiteness’ Explains That Whites Are Psychopaths

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on February 10, 2024
Everyday Feminism

Saira Rao, New York Times bestseller and co-author of "White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better," warned us all back in 2022:

We're not at all shocked that this presentation took place at a university, and it was probably funded by a federal grant to the school's DEI department. You've noticed that racists have stopped accusing people of being white. That turned people off. So instead they invented "whiteness," which can include "white-adjacent" groups like Asian Americans. Whiteness informs everything white people do and believe and it's built into our country: the government, the justice system, universities … everything.

Here's some video from Young America's Foundation of Dante White telling students at UC San Francisco "I think whites are psychopathic."

Robin DiAngelo, who thinks the Sistine Chapel is an example of white supremacy.

They're just trying to dismantle whiteness and replace it with something better for everyone, like Marxism.

***

