Forbes Explains How to ‘Decenter Whiteness’ in the Workplace

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 22, 2023
Twitter

Back in 2020, the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture put up an exhibit on "Whiteness." It explained the characteristics of white culture in the United States, which included things like work before play, being on time, the scientific method, rugged individualism, and the nuclear family — which Black Lives Matter said it wanted to "disrupt" in its manifesto. The whole idea of "whiteness" can be traced back to a "study" from around 2010 by two researchers. And now the liberal mission is to "decenter" whiteness; one example is in math classrooms, where being expected to show your work is imposing whiteness on students of color.

Forbes found a nice diverse image to accompany its article on three ways to decenter whiteness in your workplace:

Janice Gassam Asare, who says she helps "create strategies for more diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI), is here to help us decenter whiteness at work:

White-centering can be thought of as a system that prioritizes white dominant culture to the detriment of non-white groups and cultures. White-centering has been given many names including the white gaze and whiteness as the default. Because white-centering is often left unexamined and unchecked, equity and justice have continued to evade organizations.

The ways that whiteness is centered in the workplace are endless. Given the pervasiveness of this issue, what can be done to start the process of actively decentering whiteness in the workplace?

In short, companies should hire DEI consultants, "integrating objective methods into workplace systems," and hold employees responsible "if they are causing racial harm."

Imagine a DEI consultant saying that companies should hire more DEI consultants to ensure that whiteness is decentered.

DEI is poison. Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped the DEI departments out of Florida state schools, and Iowa has recently done the same:

Good riddance. Now do the federal government.

You've got to do something with that useless gender studies degree.

Parents who went to school board meetings to argue against critical race theory being taught were branded "domestic terrorists" by the Justice Department, but this is exactly what they were fighting — the assumption that there is such a thing as "whiteness" and that it's something that needs to be eliminated.

