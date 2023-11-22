Forbes Explains How to ‘Decenter Whiteness’ in the Workplace

Back in 2020, the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture put up an exhibit on "Whiteness." It explained the characteristics of white culture in the United States, which included things like work before play, being on time, the scientific method, rugged individualism, and the nuclear family — which Black Lives Matter said it wanted to "disrupt" in its manifesto. The whole idea of "whiteness" can be traced back to a "study" from around 2010 by two researchers. And now the liberal mission is to "decenter" whiteness; one example is in math classrooms, where being expected to show your work is imposing whiteness on students of color.

Forbes found a nice diverse image to accompany its article on three ways to decenter whiteness in your workplace:

3 Ways To Decenter Whiteness In Your Workplace https://t.co/INMFly8P8v — Forbes (@Forbes) November 19, 2023

Janice Gassam Asare, who says she helps "create strategies for more diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI), is here to help us decenter whiteness at work:

White-centering can be thought of as a system that prioritizes white dominant culture to the detriment of non-white groups and cultures. White-centering has been given many names including the white gaze and whiteness as the default. Because white-centering is often left unexamined and unchecked, equity and justice have continued to evade organizations. … The ways that whiteness is centered in the workplace are endless. Given the pervasiveness of this issue, what can be done to start the process of actively decentering whiteness in the workplace?

In short, companies should hire DEI consultants, "integrating objective methods into workplace systems," and hold employees responsible "if they are causing racial harm."

Imagine a DEI consultant saying that companies should hire more DEI consultants to ensure that whiteness is decentered.

DEI is poison. Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped the DEI departments out of Florida state schools, and Iowa has recently done the same:

BREAKING: The Iowa Board of Regents has voted to abolish DEI in all state universities. pic.twitter.com/0kL3x9ESMh — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 20, 2023

Good riddance. Now do the federal government.

Replace the word whiteness with blackness and Forbes closes its doors. — Carmine Sabia 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CarmineSabia) November 22, 2023

The author of this grotesquely racist article is @DrJaniceGassam.



Janice is a DEI consultant.



The first method she suggests for “decentering whiteness” is…….wait for it…..



…..hiring DEI consultants. These people are otherwise unemployable parasites. https://t.co/WedctBFcbe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 22, 2023

You've got to do something with that useless gender studies degree.

DEI consultantancy is for people so useless they couldn't even get hired by HR. — Brett Wright (@BrettWr95643056) November 22, 2023

I’m so sick of this shit https://t.co/oBqQ6PcGCP — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 22, 2023

There I fixed it for you, Forbes, garbage take updated!



But seriously, people, if your employer is “decentering” any race, religion, gender, veteran status, or other protected characteristic in YOUR workplace and it affects you, @dhillonlaw takes those issues on nationally. https://t.co/Ohe8CBxQNH pic.twitter.com/EnhTlPDJJq — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 22, 2023

Antiwhite bigotry is the most pervasive form of discrimination in the United States



Our governing institutions enthusiastically promote and practice it https://t.co/Mm9WlKHQc9 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 21, 2023

“Decenter Whitness” more use of code words which means the same as colonizers, decolonization, white privilege, resistance, & uprising.



All of it means anti white. https://t.co/vdBbixhgUb — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 22, 2023

I remember these KKK guys from talk shows in the 80s ranting about how society wanted to eradicate white people and culture. The left is so batshit crazy they are proving those guys right.



I mean, you have to be fucking insane to make Jed and Bubba prophets. https://t.co/gzL3Ehjq9y — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 22, 2023

Do yourself a favor and do everything you can to separate yourself from the utter stupidity of this sort of stuff. @DrJaniceGassam was kind enough to quit using X about the time new management started to clean up this place.



But @Forbes is requesting to be muted, help them. https://t.co/IsvaSPPRyB — Andrew Palmer (@AndrewHMPalmer) November 22, 2023

White folks say “don’t lump us all in with our crazies” but then we all get lumped in with our crazies. I was born in the working class. I have no idea what she’s talking about. Don’t put this over educated gobbledygook on me 😂 https://t.co/AKvX1mscsA — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) November 22, 2023

I’m black and can we put all this ridiculous bullshit to bed now. When is enough enough? There’s been tons of progress in recent years to diversity tons of spaces.



Articles like this aren’t needed anymore. I sympathize with a lot of white people in regards to this shit https://t.co/DZ6immaICJ — Socrvtes (@Heidegger___) November 22, 2023

- Be consistently tardy and unproductive

- Bring your personal problems to work with you

- Blame all life failure on racism

- Value story telling and emotions over facts

- Prioritize hiring non-Whites



Boom! Decentering of Whiteness achieved https://t.co/p9WTcbum03 pic.twitter.com/oepf1628c8 — Ashley (@Alm18703) November 21, 2023

I tried reading this gobbledygook.



White people don’t think about being white!



White people have many cultures.



White peoples aren’t some big homogeneous group because of the pigment in our skin.



Get bent, @Forbes. You spread hate and division. https://t.co/wpQ5upyBSl — Debbie Mac (@DmactotheD) November 22, 2023

This type of rhetoric is what creates more racism. It creates resentment towards other races. It turns people who never had a racist bone in their body into racists.



F*ck you Forbes https://t.co/V1urdR5Pa7 — RightSideOfTheMoon (@rightsideofmoon) November 22, 2023

Parents who went to school board meetings to argue against critical race theory being taught were branded "domestic terrorists" by the Justice Department, but this is exactly what they were fighting — the assumption that there is such a thing as "whiteness" and that it's something that needs to be eliminated.

***

