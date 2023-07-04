If you're rolling back rights, you don't get to lecture anyone about freedom...
Professor teaching 'The Problem of Whiteness' tells the NYT she was bullied

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on July 04, 2023

To set this one up, here's a tweet from Guy Benson:

Here's the story from the New York Times:

Rebecca Journey, a lecturer at the University of Chicago, thought little of calling her new undergraduate seminar “The Problem of Whiteness.” Though provocatively titled, the anthropology course covered familiar academic territory: how the racial category “white” has changed over time.

She was surprised, then, when her inbox exploded in November with vitriolic messages from dozens of strangers. One wrote that she was “deeply evil.” Another: “Blow your head clean off.”

The instigator was Daniel Schmidt, a sophomore and conservative activist with tens of thousands of social media followers. He tweeted, “Anti-white hatred is now mainstream academic inquiry,” along with the course description and Dr. Journey’s photo and university email address.

Spooked, Dr. Journey, a newly minted Ph.D. preparing to hit the academic job market, postponed her class to the spring. Then she filed complaints with the university, accusing Mr. Schmidt of doxxing and harassing her.

Mr. Schmidt, 19, denied encouraging anyone to harass her. And university officials dismissed her claims. As far as they knew, they said, Mr. Schmidt did not personally send her any abusive emails. And under the university’s longstanding, much-hailed commitment to academic freedom, speech was restricted only when it “constitutes a genuine threat or harassment.”

Rebecca Journey's course was "provocatively titled," but student Daniel Schmidt was "the instigator." And we sincerely doubt the course covered "familiar academic territory": Racists have expanded on white supremacy by defining "whiteness," which has dominated American culture for too long and needs to be disrupted. "Whiteness" includes things like punctuality, the Protestant work ethic, the scientific method, and adherence to the written word.

Of course, the New York Times sent out Journey with a staff photographer for a glamor photoshoot and found plenty of "experts" to back up her claim of cyber bullying.

"These anti-white lunatics cannot comprehend that a student at an elite university would fight back against them. And they are furious UChicago dares to defend free speech, unlike its peer schools.

"UChicago is the only top school that cares about free speech. I hope the administration never abandons that commitment due to pressure."

Journey says Schmidt "doxxed" her by posting her email address and photo, both of which are publically available on the university's website. We'd think the lecturer would have foreseen some backlash after she deliberately and "provocatively" named her course.

Of course, the Times was there with a sympathetic shoulder.

