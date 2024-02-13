Dana Loesch Notes the Deafening Silence From the Gun Control Lobby Over Church Shooter

As Twitchy reported Monday, the Houston Police had completed their investigation into the would-be mass shooter's pronouns and decided they would be she/her. Twitchy also predicted that the story would quickly vanish from the media, which it did; the shooter identified as trans and had "Free Palestine" written on her AR-15, the most hated of all guns.

Usually, we'd be hearing from all of the gun control groups like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety about how the AR-15 is the preferred weapon of mass shooters and must be banned. They've been awfully quiet about this one, though.

Weird how the gun control lobby isn't going crazy over the murderous trans terrorist with an extensive record that includes weapons charges who illegally obtained the rifle they hate the most and slapped a pro-Hamas sticker on it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 13, 2024

Wasn’t the Nashville shooter trans too? Haven’t heard much about that either. — Tom (@Tom_Nentwig) February 13, 2024

Very strange indeed, who's going to get to the bottom of this? — El Johno (@El_Johno) February 13, 2024

The fact that a trans person had an illegal gun certainly doesn’t help the narrative, does it? — Mike (@mcz340) February 13, 2024

Huh. Go figure. I hadn't noticed that until you said it. Seriously. — Valeria, the Younger (@valeria_younger) February 13, 2024

Did David Hogg do a post we missed?

It is weird. Also that story disappeared like lightning. As amazing as our forefathers were they never imagined complicit press. — Mark (@Tarzan121109) February 13, 2024

They tried, until the trans slipped out.



Then they stopped so hard you could hear the tires screech. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) February 13, 2024

It’s because she was out to shoot Christians. — Proud Texan (@JohnHernandeztx) February 13, 2024

Who's the smart aleck who shut down the Houston Police Department 24 hours into the investigation by pointing out that you can just flip them over to tell if it's a girl or a boy? — Pete's Sake (@RightousBro1) February 13, 2024

Are you telling me Hogg and the like haven't commented on this hate crime? — Eran Quinlan (@EranQuinlan) February 13, 2024

We're being assured in the comments that there's no proof the shooter was trans and that was just made up by the alt-right to demonize the woman with the AR-15 with "Free Palestine" written on it. Far-right influencers like Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok are just trying to incite bomb threats against trans people.

A trans terrorist shot up a Church in Texas yesterday. The media will try to make the story disappear. Trans terrorism is a serious threat. We need to talk about this more. — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 12, 2024





