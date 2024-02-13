NYT: Biden Administration Concerned Over Fighting in Gaza During Ramadan
Dana Loesch Notes the Deafening Silence From the Gun Control Lobby Over Church Shooter

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 13, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported Monday, the Houston Police had completed their investigation into the would-be mass shooter's pronouns and decided they would be she/her. Twitchy also predicted that the story would quickly vanish from the media, which it did; the shooter identified as trans and had "Free Palestine" written on her AR-15, the most hated of all guns.

Usually, we'd be hearing from all of the gun control groups like Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Everytown for Gun Safety about how the AR-15 is the preferred weapon of mass shooters and must be banned. They've been awfully quiet about this one, though.

Did David Hogg do a post we missed?

We're being assured in the comments that there's no proof the shooter was trans and that was just made up by the alt-right to demonize the woman with the AR-15 with "Free Palestine" written on it. Far-right influencers like Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok are just trying to incite bomb threats against trans people.


***

