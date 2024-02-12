Elephant in the Room: Biden's Age MAJOR Polling Issue Since Special Counsel Report
Houston Police Announce Results of Their Investigation Into Church Shooter's Pronouns

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on February 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy reported and no mainstream media outlet probably will, a transgender woman from El Salvador tried to shoot up Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church with an AR-15 Sunday, only to be taken down by two off-duty police officers. Genesse Moreno, who went by the name “Jeffrey,” had "Free Palestine" written on her rifle, so the motive is still unclear. 

The Houston Police have announced that through an investigation that included documents and interviews, they have determined that the shooter was a female Hispanic and will be referred to by she/her pronouns. This is all very confusing, but it seems that the police are deadnaming the dead would-be mass shooter.

At least reporters can say they're just citing the Houston Police when reporting on the shooter's gender.

