Houston Police Announce Results of Their Investigation Into Church Shooter's Pronouns

As Twitchy reported and no mainstream media outlet probably will, a transgender woman from El Salvador tried to shoot up Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church with an AR-15 Sunday, only to be taken down by two off-duty police officers. Genesse Moreno, who went by the name “Jeffrey,” had "Free Palestine" written on her rifle, so the motive is still unclear.

The Houston Police have announced that through an investigation that included documents and interviews, they have determined that the shooter was a female Hispanic and will be referred to by she/her pronouns. This is all very confusing, but it seems that the police are deadnaming the dead would-be mass shooter.

Houston PD ran an entire investigation to figure out which pronouns to use for the shooter at Lakewood Church: pic.twitter.com/Mmt7zhpiim — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 12, 2024

Seriously messed up priorities — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2024

Are these guys for real. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2024

Ended up being: was/were — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) February 12, 2024

What an outstanding use of public resources

Determining the correct pronouns for a dead terrorist — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 12, 2024

Glad to see that the Houston Keystone Cops are on top of things.

This police spokesperson went out of his way to discredit the entire police department. — Richard Rider (@SD_TaxFighters) February 12, 2024

They should figure out the reason behind the shooting instead of figuring out her pronouns. A woman’s pronouns are always she/her. They don't change. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 12, 2024

I'm from the Houston area and can attest that HPD leadership has a lot of other things on their priority list other than policing. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) February 12, 2024

They can’t offend the mass shooter. It’s wild — Jack Smith (@NaturalAmerica) February 12, 2024

Wasting time and resources. Just like everything political today. — Samuel Katsaros (@SamuelKatsaros) February 12, 2024

Well we wouldn't want to misgender them now would we? That's a worse offense these days than waking into a church to shoot people. — Swad (@242swad) February 12, 2024

At least reporters can say they're just citing the Houston Police when reporting on the shooter's gender.

