Kamala Harris Shows Her TRUE Colors Backstabbing Biden, Claims 'She's Ready to Serve'...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares a Totally Real Request He Got From a Random...
RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA! Adam Schiff Making Excuses for Biden's November Loss? Sounds Like...
LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face As Dan Goldman Insists Biden Is 'Sharper Than...
REALLY? Media Doing Some 'Incredible' Spinning to Cover for Biden's Cognitive Issues
Bro, TAKE THE L! Artist Angie's Twitchy Piece on Steve Cohen Makes Him...
WHOA: Adjust Your Tinfoil Because THIS Tweet Predicted the Super Bowl Nearly 2...
Biden's 'Cadaver-Like' Shrinkflation Video So IMPRESSIVELY Bad the Brutal TAKES Write Them...
Jonathan Turley Explains Why WH's Trying to Sidestep a Confirmation Hearing for New...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Super Bowl Commercial but STILL Has It...
Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl...
Sen. Chris Murphy Uses Kelce/Reid Meme for a Border Security Swipe at GOP...
Hillary Clinton Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer With an Even CREEPIER Post...
Biden's Twitter Account Proves 'Adults Are in Charge' by Posting Pure Uncut Super...

Police Baffled as to Motive of Trans Shooter With 'Free Palestine' Written on Gun at Joel Osteen's Church

Coucy
Coucy  |  12:35 PM on February 12, 2024

Yesterday news came out of Texas that someone had gone into Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church with an AR-15. Here's the rundown that we had as of yesterday on what exactly happened, from Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner:

Advertisement

So we were told that a woman entered the church with a 4-to-5 year old child and began to fire her gun before she was taken down by off-duty police officers who seem to have been making extra money working security. Thankfully due to the quick actions of these men the casualties seem to have (thus far) been contained to the shooter, which we can all be thankful for.

Now, a day later, we're getting more information on just who exactly this shooter was and we're not betting on the Democrats trying to use this case as rallying cry any time soon because if reports that are coming out are accurate this shooter is one they're really gonna want people to forget about.

We're sure they're going to be just as interested in discussing the actions of this transgendered shooter as they have been in people talking about the trans shooter in Nashville and her manifesto. Is there anything else that might have motivated this attack, though?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This story is hitting on all cylinders. We're sure that Liberal Democrats will be being rung up by the New York Times and the Washington Post for being to blame because of their 'dangerous rhetoric' any minute now. Aaaaaaaany minute now.

Investigators are of course being super cautious on this one, since it looks really bad for a lot of sacred cows of the left. 'The shooter had 'Free Palestine' carved into her gun, what could have been the motive?!'

And despite the shooter having been born in El Salvadore and having the last name Escalante-Moreno it's apparently a 'white non-Hispanic who was doing the shooting.'

And, again, the fact that the shooter was transgender seems like it's an important element of the story.

Advertisement

Yeah, this story might as well have been created in a lab to contain every element of modern leftist-inspired culture in one shooter. 

Yes, the story may fadfe from the headlines but the shooters inclusion in the 'white' statistics will on gun crime will be folded into the greater narrative by the left and no one will know about it.

Unless they can find a way to somehow make this all Joel Osteen's fault, then they'll be blaring it from the rooftops... or at least select elements of it.

She's trans everything!

Advertisement

It's somehow always too dangerous for us to hear what these sorts of shooters who are on the left have to say, while the entire social media history of anyone who's even vaguely right of center who commits violence is always guaranteed to be dumped out by every news service within minutes of it being known about. Isn't that weird?

It sure does.

When people on the left commit crimes they do it acting as lone nuts, it's only people who the media thinks might have been on the right that act in anything like a 'pattern'. Because liberals are the Good Guys, of course!

Advertisement

It's such a mystery!

Every time something like this happens and the media tries to memory-hole the whole incident it's a grim reminder of just how useless the vast majority of American (and global) media is. We'd love to be proven wrong that this will drop out of the news really fast, but we won't hold our breath on it, this whole incident is way too problematic for a lot of narratives that our media doesn't want to see impeached.

There clearly were signs that this person had serious mental illnesses, and those signs were presumably ignored because to call them signs of a mental problem is enough to get you cancelled in many areas of life. It's also becoming more and more apparent that liberal talking points are radicalizing some people... this wasn't an isolated incident, this is part of a much greater trend that we've been seeing for some time. The ideas espoused by Liberals are encouraging people to go insane and act in an insane manner, and until they realize this these kinds of things will only get worse. Don't let them ever tell you these are lone-wolf nuts acting for reasons of their own, they're just listening to what the Democratic Party is selling them and they're believing it.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: SHOOTER TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: Twitchy Hands Out Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares a Totally Real Request He Got From a Random Person at the Vegas Airport
Doug P.
Bro, TAKE THE L! Artist Angie's Twitchy Piece on Steve Cohen Makes Him SOOO Mad He TRIES Picking a Fight
Sam J.
RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA! Adam Schiff Making Excuses for Biden's November Loss? Sounds Like It (Watch)
Sam J.
LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face As Dan Goldman Insists Biden Is 'Sharper Than Anyone' Is PERFECTION (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement