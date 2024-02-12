Police Baffled as to Motive of Trans Shooter With 'Free Palestine' Written on Gun at Joel Osteen's Church

Yesterday news came out of Texas that someone had gone into Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church with an AR-15. Here's the rundown that we had as of yesterday on what exactly happened, from Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner:

HPD Chief Troy Finner breaks down the shooting that occurred at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Texas.



He says the female shooter is deceased. A 5-year-old child is in critical condition, and a 57-year-old man was shot in the leg. pic.twitter.com/ILRsjDmb0p — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 11, 2024

So we were told that a woman entered the church with a 4-to-5 year old child and began to fire her gun before she was taken down by off-duty police officers who seem to have been making extra money working security. Thankfully due to the quick actions of these men the casualties seem to have (thus far) been contained to the shooter, which we can all be thankful for.

Now, a day later, we're getting more information on just who exactly this shooter was and we're not betting on the Democrats trying to use this case as rallying cry any time soon because if reports that are coming out are accurate this shooter is one they're really gonna want people to forget about.

🚨 BREAKING: Lakewood Church shooter identified as a transgender, legal name Genesse Moreno but went by the name “Jeffrey.” 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0gmgybgOLC — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 12, 2024

We're sure they're going to be just as interested in discussing the actions of this transgendered shooter as they have been in people talking about the trans shooter in Nashville and her manifesto. Is there anything else that might have motivated this attack, though?

CNN reporting that the shooter at the Osteen Houston church had “free Palestine” written on her gun.



She was luckily stopped by two off-duty police officers.



(H/t @DeadStateTweets) https://t.co/fgVKHt5qYI pic.twitter.com/sGMvgKFnEs — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 12, 2024

This story is hitting on all cylinders. We're sure that Liberal Democrats will be being rung up by the New York Times and the Washington Post for being to blame because of their 'dangerous rhetoric' any minute now. Aaaaaaaany minute now.

Investigators are of course being super cautious on this one, since it looks really bad for a lot of sacred cows of the left. 'The shooter had 'Free Palestine' carved into her gun, what could have been the motive?!'

> “Free Palestine” carved in the gun



> motive unknown



The new “he shouted allahuakbar, but we don’t know the motive” https://t.co/m1lcshBxZU — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 12, 2024

And despite the shooter having been born in El Salvadore and having the last name Escalante-Moreno it's apparently a 'white non-Hispanic who was doing the shooting.'

And, again, the fact that the shooter was transgender seems like it's an important element of the story.

BREAKING: The Lakewood Church shooter was transgender. He went by the name “Genesse” and previously “Jeffrey.”



Another act of trans terrorism. We need to have a national conversation about the LGBTQ movement turning youth into violent extremists. pic.twitter.com/CqrbbMKEw2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 12, 2024

BREAKING: Joel Osteen church shooter identified as Genesse Moreno, also went by Jeffrey: local mediahttps://t.co/NiCBAgnCmIhttps://t.co/NiCBAgnCmI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 12, 2024

Yeah, this story might as well have been created in a lab to contain every element of modern leftist-inspired culture in one shooter.

So it *is* possible to transition to another race after all. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 12, 2024

Insane! They actually labeled her “White”…DEI strikes again. This was purposely done to skew the data—💯 pic.twitter.com/xerTOh2qEG — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) February 12, 2024

Yes, the story may fadfe from the headlines but the shooters inclusion in the 'white' statistics will on gun crime will be folded into the greater narrative by the left and no one will know about it.

I don't see NBC News writing an article about THIS. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 12, 2024

Unless they can find a way to somehow make this all Joel Osteen's fault, then they'll be blaring it from the rooftops... or at least select elements of it.

Born in El Salvador with a Hispanic name and appearance but identified as non-Hispanic white? — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) February 12, 2024

She's trans everything!

Another Joe Biden supporter shot up a bunch of innocent people — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) February 12, 2024

If there’s a manifesto for this one, it won’t be released because it will contain everything you expect it to. Just like in Nashville. — Dave Benner, Nemesis of Neocons (@dbenner83) February 12, 2024

It's somehow always too dangerous for us to hear what these sorts of shooters who are on the left have to say, while the entire social media history of anyone who's even vaguely right of center who commits violence is always guaranteed to be dumped out by every news service within minutes of it being known about. Isn't that weird?

So this sounds like an attempted mass shooting, stopped by people carrying guns in church, by a transgender pro-Hamass lunatic.



Wow, that checks a lot of boxes https://t.co/CIqrnJUOhl — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 12, 2024

It sure does.

Terrorist supporter, trans and an illegal immigrant. The Democrat trifecta. https://t.co/Eq6PQ16RIQ — StartYourOwnLeague (@whisty111) February 12, 2024

Memoryholed in 3… 2… 1… https://t.co/BR7pLkcioV — Two Words: Made in America (@MMMM_mmmm__MMMM) February 12, 2024

Is the lame stream media talking about the patterns? https://t.co/m9fvi8YXaJ — salty Susan (@Susan77237285) February 12, 2024

When people on the left commit crimes they do it acting as lone nuts, it's only people who the media thinks might have been on the right that act in anything like a 'pattern'. Because liberals are the Good Guys, of course!

The gun probably came like that. No way this could be politically motivated. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) February 12, 2024

"whether she was politically motivated or a disturbed individual"



...as though these are somehow mutually exclusive? — K M (@BayesianNuance) February 12, 2024

so here they can't find the motivation here with the free palestine written on the gun? — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) February 12, 2024

It's such a mystery!

Every time something like this happens and the media tries to memory-hole the whole incident it's a grim reminder of just how useless the vast majority of American (and global) media is. We'd love to be proven wrong that this will drop out of the news really fast, but we won't hold our breath on it, this whole incident is way too problematic for a lot of narratives that our media doesn't want to see impeached.

There clearly were signs that this person had serious mental illnesses, and those signs were presumably ignored because to call them signs of a mental problem is enough to get you cancelled in many areas of life. It's also becoming more and more apparent that liberal talking points are radicalizing some people... this wasn't an isolated incident, this is part of a much greater trend that we've been seeing for some time. The ideas espoused by Liberals are encouraging people to go insane and act in an insane manner, and until they realize this these kinds of things will only get worse. Don't let them ever tell you these are lone-wolf nuts acting for reasons of their own, they're just listening to what the Democratic Party is selling them and they're believing it.

