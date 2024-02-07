New York Times Posts Sen. James Lankford Family Photo and Talks About His Faith

This has been a crazy week, and it's only Wednesday. Three years after undoing everything his predecessor had done to secure the border, President Biden, the Democrats, and the mainstream media suddenly care about the border. Even MSNBC's Al Sharpton of all people called it an "invasion." But Republican Sen. James Lankford had stepped up and hammered out an immigration bill with Sen. Chuck Schumer. You know it was a bad bill because Biden said he'd sign it immediately. Sen. Ted Cruz called the bill "a kamikaze plane in a box canyon with no exits headed for a train wreck." House Republicans said the bill was dead in the water as it didn't actually close the border.

Advertisement

Suddenly James Lankford was beloved by Democrats and the media. CNN's Dana Bash had him on, saying, "I don’t know of a more conservative member of Congress than you."

How do you know the border bill was trash? Because Democrats were all for it. And after doing a hit piece on Lankford in 2021, saying he'd "worked to overturn the election result," the New York Times is now publishing photos of Lankford with his family, hands linked in prayer. The caption? "Mr. Lankford, with his family in 2010, has spoken often about how his faith guides his policy decisions."

How do I know the border deal is bad? The NYT is running a tender photo of Lankford with his family, captioned with an approving reference to his Baptist faith pic.twitter.com/V7XixTA6zm — Park MacDougald (@hpmcd1) February 7, 2024

Every time🤣🤣 — KathieMom11 (@Kathiemom11) February 7, 2024

Yep any other time he would be a "dangerous Christian nationalist" lol. — Brian Banker (@OGButterflyBB) February 7, 2024

That does sum it up. — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) February 7, 2024

Holy sh!t. They really are throwing out all stops. — Sunbro (@Sunbro35547409) February 7, 2024

Fauci treatment all around. — William Belcher 🌠 (@EdB_Ohio) February 7, 2024

When Lankford chose to go on CNN, over all other networks, we knew who he’s selling out to. — Snowflaketrigger (@Snowflaketrigg5) February 7, 2024

They're right … any other day Lankford would be a Christian nationalist, and letting his faith guide his decisions would be blasted as Christofascism, and he'd be a white supremacist for trying to regulate immigration. We hope Lankford enjoyed his time in the spotlight, and his time in the Senate because he's getting voted out.

***