New York Times Posts Sen. James Lankford Family Photo and Talks About His Faith

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This has been a crazy week, and it's only Wednesday. Three years after undoing everything his predecessor had done to secure the border, President Biden, the Democrats, and the mainstream media suddenly care about the border. Even MSNBC's Al Sharpton of all people called it an "invasion." But Republican Sen. James Lankford had stepped up and hammered out an immigration bill with Sen. Chuck Schumer. You know it was a bad bill because Biden said he'd sign it immediately. Sen. Ted Cruz called the bill "a kamikaze plane in a box canyon with no exits headed for a train wreck." House Republicans said the bill was dead in the water as it didn't actually close the border.

Suddenly James Lankford was beloved by Democrats and the media. CNN's Dana Bash had him on, saying, "I don’t know of a more conservative member of Congress than you."

How do you know the border bill was trash? Because Democrats were all for it. And after doing a hit piece on Lankford in 2021, saying he'd "worked to overturn the election result," the New York Times is now publishing photos of Lankford with his family, hands linked in prayer. The caption? "Mr. Lankford, with his family in 2010, has spoken often about how his faith guides his policy decisions."

They're right … any other day Lankford would be a Christian nationalist, and letting his faith guide his decisions would be blasted as Christofascism, and he'd be a white supremacist for trying to regulate immigration. We hope Lankford enjoyed his time in the spotlight, and his time in the Senate because he's getting voted out.

***

***
