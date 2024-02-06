CNN's Dana Bash Doesn't Know a More Conservative Member of Congress Than James Lankford

Peak Vox: Check Out This Hot Take on the Border Bill From the...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on February 06, 2024
Townhall Media

Let's rewind to last August. Late-term abortion debate came up when NBC News' Dasha Burns decided to turn the interview into a debate, correcting Florida Gov. DeSantis and his claim that Democrats are pushing for abortion on demand right up until delivery. President Biden just today denied he's for abortion on demand, only for the "three trimesters" specified in Roe v. Wade.

DeSantis caused quite a stir in the media. CNN's Dana Bash claimed on air, "I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." If she's talked to any Democrat, she's talked to a Democrat who supports abortion-on-demand until delivery. Was she trying to protect the Democrats or was she just that ignorant?

Flash-forward to February and Bash is telling Sen. James Lankford, co-sponsor of the horrible Senate Ukraine funding bill that also "closes the border," that he's the most conservative member of Congress she knows. It's legislation so bad that President Joe Biden said he'd sign it.

He's probably the only conservative she's had on as a guest.

If Lankford is the most conservative member of Congress, why is his bipartisan bill getting dragged both by the public and real conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Mike Lee? Lankford will probably lose his seat for this.

***

