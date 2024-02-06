CNN's Dana Bash Doesn't Know a More Conservative Member of Congress Than James Lankford

Let's rewind to last August. Late-term abortion debate came up when NBC News' Dasha Burns decided to turn the interview into a debate, correcting Florida Gov. DeSantis and his claim that Democrats are pushing for abortion on demand right up until delivery. President Biden just today denied he's for abortion on demand, only for the "three trimesters" specified in Roe v. Wade.

DeSantis caused quite a stir in the media. CNN's Dana Bash claimed on air, "I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." If she's talked to any Democrat, she's talked to a Democrat who supports abortion-on-demand until delivery. Was she trying to protect the Democrats or was she just that ignorant?

Flash-forward to February and Bash is telling Sen. James Lankford, co-sponsor of the horrible Senate Ukraine funding bill that also "closes the border," that he's the most conservative member of Congress she knows. It's legislation so bad that President Joe Biden said he'd sign it.

.@DanaBashCNN: "I don’t know of a more conservative member of Congress than you. So just to sort of lay out the facts where we see them. Thank you so much. Appreciate it.”

Lankford: “Thanks, Dana. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/FaFm2KxJiw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2024

To be fair, Dana doesn't really know something if it's not in her script. — TheFlyingTomahawk (@TheFlyingTHawk) February 6, 2024

Dana Bash doesn’t know conservatives. — DC Exile 🇺🇸 (@DC__Exile) February 6, 2024

when they're getting praised on CNN



you know they are bought and paid for — HelioWave (@heliodown) February 6, 2024

The only time CNN has ever praised someone for being super conservative. — Wirra (@wirraone) February 6, 2024

He's probably the only conservative she's had on as a guest.

Chip Roy, Thomas Massie, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn to name a few more conservative, Dana. — Clementine (@geezyloueezy) February 6, 2024

This should make @SenTedCruz laugh all the way out loud. — Mark Dunn (@MarkDunnGuitar) February 6, 2024

It’s all so fake…nobody thinks Lankford is a hardcore immigration hawk — McEnroe 🇺🇸 (@mcenroejack) February 6, 2024

If @cnn is kissing his ass you can bet he is a piece of globalist uniparty trash. — 🇺🇸MAGA MAN🇺🇸 (@MAGAMANFJB1) February 6, 2024

It used to be that CNN’s male hosts were the dumbest on that network. These past couple of years Dana Bash has been working like a demon to gain the top spot. — Exceptionally Average (@ExceptionallAvg) February 6, 2024

Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. Idiot child Lankford isn’t conservative at all. 🤡 — SilverFox409 (@SFox409) February 6, 2024

If Lankford is the most conservative member of Congress, why is his bipartisan bill getting dragged both by the public and real conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Mike Lee? Lankford will probably lose his seat for this.

