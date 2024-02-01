Congresswoman Says 'Nastiness' Toward Rep. Ilhan Omar Is 'Just Racism'

Journal of Medical Ethics Argues That Pregnancy Can Be Considered a Disease
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 01, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, Squad member Rep. Cori Bush is under federal investigation for the misspending of federal security money; or more precisely, paying her husband to be her private security guard when he doesn't even have the proper license. The subject came up in Congress on Wednesday, and CNN chose to make the story about Rep. Troy Nehls, who said, "She doesn't even support the police. But the idea to pay her thug money to try to help protect her this and that, for what?"

Rep Ilhan Omar stepped up to Bush's defense, calling the "loud black woman trope" racist and tired and demanding an apology from Nehls.

A day later, it's Omar who's the victim of racism. In a move to censure Omar, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called her "Rep. Ilhan Omar of Somalia … I mean Minnesota."

This time it was Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's turn at the plate to defend Omar from racist attacks.

No, it's because Omar was caught on video telling Somalians that her top priority was to put Somalia first.

No, that has nothing to do with it. "It's just racism."

***

