Congresswoman Says 'Nastiness' Toward Rep. Ilhan Omar Is 'Just Racism'

As Twitchy reported, Squad member Rep. Cori Bush is under federal investigation for the misspending of federal security money; or more precisely, paying her husband to be her private security guard when he doesn't even have the proper license. The subject came up in Congress on Wednesday, and CNN chose to make the story about Rep. Troy Nehls, who said, "She doesn't even support the police. But the idea to pay her thug money to try to help protect her this and that, for what?"

Rep Ilhan Omar stepped up to Bush's defense, calling the "loud black woman trope" racist and tired and demanding an apology from Nehls.

A day later, it's Omar who's the victim of racism. In a move to censure Omar, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called her "Rep. Ilhan Omar of Somalia … I mean Minnesota."

Greene: Censuring Rep. Ilhan Omar of Somalia— I mean Minnesota… she made treasonous statements pic.twitter.com/wYD8MV3gcE — Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2024

This time it was Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett's turn at the plate to defend Omar from racist attacks.

Rep. Omar is a duly elected member of the House. She is as American as anyone in this Chamber.



This nastiness has nothing to do with policy differences - same as Rep. Nehls using the word 'thug' to refer to Rep. Bush's family yesterday.



It's just racism. https://t.co/RNllwTyTID — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) February 1, 2024

No, it's because Omar was caught on video telling Somalians that her top priority was to put Somalia first.

She's a disgusting traitor, not working for the Americans who elected her. — Me (@Keefer1958) February 1, 2024

She’s a terrorist whose allegiance is to another country — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) February 1, 2024

Once again the racism claim loses more meaning. — Coty. (@CotyKuhn) February 1, 2024

She is on video declaring her allegiance to Somalia first. — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) February 1, 2024

So, you're a terrorist sympathizer, too?



Everything you disagree with is "racism." — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) February 1, 2024

Calm down ratchet; not everything is racist. — Hakim P Mantis (@kareemjeanjr) February 1, 2024

When you blatantly say you’re representing your home country in our U.S. Congress, that not racism, that is traitorous to our constitution. Know the difference. — GSD (@2c2h1d) February 1, 2024

Jasmine is the current Number One race baiter in Congress. MTG is simply stating facts. Rep. Omar's commitment to America is questionable at best. — Tom Jarman (@TomJarman1979) February 1, 2024

It’s always racism, huh? You clowns should all be thrown out. — Walter Right (@Walterrigh44245) February 1, 2024

Proclaiming your faith and support for another nation above America isn't quite the look we want our members of Congress to have. — Publius (@Publius_7_1776) February 1, 2024

If she was putting her oath of office as duly elected member of Congress above her loyalty to Somalia, this wouldn't be happening. That oath isn't just a bunch of words you say to get a job. They have meaning, and if she can't uphold her oath, she doesn't deserve to hold office. — Marlena🇺🇸 (@MarlenaGThomp) February 1, 2024

No, that has nothing to do with it. "It's just racism."

