Rep. Ilhan Omar Tired of Racist Loud Black Woman Trope

First, let's check on the January the Squad is having:

What a few weeks for The Squad:



Cori Bush under federal investigation.



Jamaal Bowman exposed as a 9/11 truther and has J-Street withdraw endorsement.



Ilhan Omar leaked Somali first speech.



AOC defends UNRWA after they are exposed for terrorist ties. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2024

As we reported yesterday, the Justice Department is looking into Rep. Cori Bush's misspending of federal security money. Bush has been paying her husband, who doesn't even have the proper license, to act as her security guard. Bush reprimanded a reporter for approaching her and asking her about the allegations while she had a toothache.

Check out the bias in this tweet by CNN Capitol Hill reporter:

GOP Rep. Troy Nehls slammed Dem Rep. Cori Bush today for using campaign funds to pay her husband for security services, and also said Bush -- a black member of the Squad who has faced death threats – is “loud” and should “tone it down” if she doesn't want to face threats. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 31, 2024

Full quote:



“She doesn't even support the police. But the idea to pay her thug money to try to help protect her this and that, for what?” Nehls said. “Maybe if she wouldn't be so loud all the time, maybe she wouldn't be getting threats.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 31, 2024

I asked whether he was suggesting Bush deserves to be threatened, and Nehls said: “No, what I'm saying is, is that when you're out there talking the way she does.. She's pretty radical. And maybe she should tone it down a little bit.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 31, 2024

"I asked whether he was suggesting Bush deserves to be threatened" — instead of asking Bush about the allegations. Great job, CNN.

Fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar is tired of the racist loud black woman trope:

The loud black woman trope is racist and tired. The Congressman should apologize and all members of Congress should condemn him. No one in our government deserves to be threatened regardless how loud they advocate for their positions and blaming the victim of harassment and… https://t.co/B60X1dd910 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 31, 2024

"No one in our government deserves to be threatened regardless how loud they advocate for their positions and blaming the victim of harassment and threats can’t be condoned."

Speaking of racist and tired:

Calm down, terrorist. — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) January 31, 2024

Choose your loyalty, loud traitorous woman. pic.twitter.com/DbpPE6d96A — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 31, 2024

Wasn’t it yesterday that footage of you popping off your loyalty was to Somalia, and then Islam with no mention of your constituents or the United States?



You might want to just sit this one out. — Ex Umbris Designs 🇺🇸🤘🏻 (@ExUmbrisDesigns) January 31, 2024

We heard some loud black women advocating for Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib as she faced censure for antisemitic comments. And Bush was pretty loud when she was yelling through a bullhorn about how Israel had bombed a hospital even after it had been debunked.

I’ll tell you what’s tired: the race card — Billy the Kid (@Billythekid108) January 31, 2024

Ilhan Omar has no right telling any member of Congress how they should act.



She’s proven she has no allegiance to the United States.



Ilhan needs to be expelled from Congress, denaturalized and deported.



The sooner the better. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 31, 2024

Somebody said something 🤔 — Melanie (@takestoolong2) January 31, 2024

He said she’s loud.



She is. — Jeddorian (@Jeddorian) January 31, 2024

You are corrupt and it’s always funny when you pretend you’re not — T (@CoolRiderr) January 31, 2024

Can you post three links videos where you gave a full-throated statements of your patriotic love for America? That should settle the issue very quickly and silence any critics.



Thanks! 🙏 — Zubi Bubalus (Reality Matters) (@Zubi_Freeman) January 31, 2024

Have you tried just being quieter? — HistoryInc (@T00ManyCommies) January 31, 2024

Imagine that … she’s the victim of racism … I bet NO one saw that one coming — Second Wind (@SecondWind2019) January 31, 2024

Oh … the representative of Somilia has something to say?



Shut up - also, are you still a terrorist? Asking for a friend oh and Americans everywhere — Second Wind (@SecondWind2019) January 31, 2024

It's a trope because people like you make it so common — Stomp Asian Hate (@Far_Centrist) January 31, 2024

Remember that CNN's reporter decided to make this the story and not the federal investigation into Bush.

***