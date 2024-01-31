Rep. Ilhan Omar Tired of Racist Loud Black Woman Trope

Guess Who Voted Against Ban on US Entry to October 7 Hamas Terrorists
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

First, let's check on the January the Squad is having:

As we reported yesterday, the Justice Department is looking into Rep. Cori Bush's misspending of federal security money. Bush has been paying her husband, who doesn't even have the proper license, to act as her security guard. Bush reprimanded a reporter for approaching her and asking her about the allegations while she had a toothache.

Check out the bias in this tweet by CNN Capitol Hill reporter:

"I asked whether he was suggesting Bush deserves to be threatened" — instead of asking Bush about the allegations. Great job, CNN.

Fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar is tired of the racist loud black woman trope:

"No one in our government deserves to be threatened regardless how loud they advocate for their positions and blaming the victim of harassment and threats can’t be condoned."

Speaking of racist and tired:

We heard some loud black women advocating for Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib as she faced censure for antisemitic comments. And Bush was pretty loud when she was yelling through a bullhorn about how Israel had bombed a hospital even after it had been debunked.

Remember that CNN's reporter decided to make this the story and not the federal investigation into Bush.

***

