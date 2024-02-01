Biden Administration Telegraphs Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran

On Sunday, three U.S. service members were killed and 34 injured in a drone attack in Jordan. It was no big secret who was behind it: Iran, the country to which President Joe Biden released $6 billion in oil money back in August in exchange for five American hostages. We now know the drone was built in Iran. Asked Tuesday by reporters if Biden held Iran responsible for the attack, Biden replied, "They supply the weapons."

(As we reported earlier, Biden called the family of one of the service members who was killed and lied again about his son Beau dying in Iraq.)

How was Biden going to respond to the deadly attack? CBS News reported Tuesday that Biden had decided how to retaliate.

#BREAKING: CBS - Biden tells reporters that he has decided on how to respond to the attack that killed US troops in Jordan — Jokerman Intel (@JokermanIntel) January 30, 2024

It's gonna be pallets of cash https://t.co/HPgvl1T919 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 30, 2024

Definitely — Daryl EJ Simmons (@daryl_ej) January 31, 2024

The Biden administration hasn't been exactly discreet about its plans.

"U.S. officials have confirmed to CBS News that plans have been approved for a series of strikes over a number of days against targets — including Iranian personnel and facilities — inside Iraq and Syria." https://t.co/Z28L3AbD0G — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) February 1, 2024

And all of those IRGC commanders have already left Syria and gone into hiding leaving those bases. The Pentagon usually does not telegraph so much if it wants the element of surprise. https://t.co/mdrUPz8otp — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 1, 2024

Many camels will die and many empty buildings will be destroyed in this surprise attack telegraphed for a full week with every detail spilled in the press https://t.co/264bjpWk7e — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 1, 2024

Have to give them a heads up. Our dead and injured service members didn’t get a heads up. — SPC (@SPC6829366) February 1, 2024

More weakness by this administration. — Leonard Washington (@barsueking) February 1, 2024

They're going to spend millions of dollars in assets to blow up empty warehouses because they have no backbone. — I Want To Know (@693O2OO8) February 1, 2024

Kinda feels like the US and Iran are almost on the same team here — Rick Isenhart (@IsenhartRick) February 1, 2024

The strategy of telegraphing any strike options and/or possible targets is extremely counter productive and has to diminish operation effectiveness. Those we need to hit the most are gone. — Mac McCullough (@MacMcCullough15) February 1, 2024

So basically we have informed them of what we will do and gave them a couple of days to prepare. Wonderful. — Candice White (@CandiceWhi26861) February 1, 2024

Exactly. They’re gonna hit empty tents, maybe some left behind useless equipment, and sand. — Eric Moore (@EricMoo91919605) February 1, 2024

Mind blowing that they have announced so much and it’s taking so long. Almost feels intentional — PurplePill313 (@redpill313) February 1, 2024

This is an unserious response from an unserious administration. — Archibald “ Shoebooty “ Bunker (@meathead13234) February 1, 2024

Remember in 2020 when President Donald Trump took out Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike? Now that was a surprise. Both Democrats and the press were furious. But as Trump said, "He was a monster. And he's no longer a monster. He's dead."

