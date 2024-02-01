Biden Administration Telegraphs Retaliatory Strikes Against Iran

Susanna Gibson is Back and Still Trying to Shred the First Amendment (a...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on February 01, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

On Sunday, three U.S. service members were killed and 34 injured in a drone attack in Jordan. It was no big secret who was behind it: Iran, the country to which President Joe Biden released $6 billion in oil money back in August in exchange for five American hostages. We now know the drone was built in Iran. Asked Tuesday by reporters if Biden held Iran responsible for the attack, Biden replied, "They supply the weapons."

(As we reported earlier, Biden called the family of one of the service members who was killed and lied again about his son Beau dying in Iraq.)

How was Biden going to respond to the deadly attack? CBS News reported Tuesday that Biden had decided how to retaliate.

The Biden administration hasn't been exactly discreet about its plans.

Remember in 2020 when President Donald Trump took out Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike? Now that was a surprise. Both Democrats and the press were furious. But as Trump said, "He was a monster. And he's no longer a monster. He's dead."

***

Tags: DRONES IRAN JOE BIDEN

