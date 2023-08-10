Republicans pounce on Biden admin for releasing $6 billion to Iran for hostages

According to Mediaite, Republicans have lined up to slam President Biden after the Biden administration released $6 billion of oil money to Iran to bring home five American hostages. In other news, the Biden administration released $6 billion of oil money to Iran to move five American hostages into house arrest.

Republicans Line Up To Slam Biden Admin For Releasing $6B To Iran For Hostages: ‘Craven Act of Appeasement’ https://t.co/jo5N6V5QG4 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 10, 2023

Jennifer Bowers Bahney reports:

Republicans denounced the Biden administration’s agreement with Iran to release $6 billion in oil money in a bid to bring home five Americans being held in the Islamic state. Fox News’ Mark Meredith reported, “Republicans up on the Hill, they are demanding answers and quickly.” Meredith quoted Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID): “While I welcome home wrongfully detailed Americans, unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian assets dangerously further incentivizes hostage-taking and provides a windfall for regime aggression. The Biden Administration must punish those who use Americans as political pawns and work to end this practice.”

Mediaite also noted that Sen. Tom Cotton was in the line to slam Biden.

While we always welcome the release of American hostages—if they are in fact released after President Biden pays Iran $6 billion in ransom—this craven act of appeasement will only embolden the ayatollahs to take more hostages. https://t.co/Jqz3vDGwyu — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 10, 2023

Did any Democrats have anything to say about it? The news was pretty quiet.

Ah yes, the reaction is the story. pic.twitter.com/9Ib6e9QRgm — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) August 10, 2023

Did they pounce — Kensington Craig (@KC11A18A) August 10, 2023

Yeah they did.

Another "Republicans pounce" title — Claudius Joelius (@Buildingtrouble) August 10, 2023

Those monsters. — Will Collier (@willcollier) August 10, 2023

Media framing at its absolute finest. — Atticus Cringe (@trentgibbs87) August 10, 2023

Do Democrats ever do anything? — Athena (@1trueathena) August 10, 2023

Terrorism dollars, incentivizing more kidnappings/imprisonments of American citizens. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 10, 2023

And the bashing continues on Twitter.

Hey, Iran's biggest fan weighs in:

Great news for the families of these hostages who were released. Hopefully this is the beginning of a broader set of negotiations that include getting back into some sort of JCPOA-like nuclear deal. https://t.co/Zduzn0I7Fq — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 10, 2023





