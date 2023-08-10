Republicans pounce on Biden admin for releasing $6 billion to Iran for hostages

Kamala's husband took a walk on the WILD side ... in sensible loafers...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

According to Mediaite, Republicans have lined up to slam President Biden after the Biden administration released $6 billion of oil money to Iran to bring home five American hostages. In other news, the Biden administration released $6 billion of oil money to Iran to move five American hostages into house arrest.

Jennifer Bowers Bahney reports:

Republicans denounced the Biden administration’s agreement with Iran to release $6 billion in oil money in a bid to bring home five Americans being held in the Islamic state.

Fox News’ Mark Meredith reported, “Republicans up on the Hill, they are demanding answers and quickly.”

Meredith quoted Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID): “While I welcome home wrongfully detailed Americans, unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian assets dangerously further incentivizes hostage-taking and provides a windfall for regime aggression. The Biden Administration must punish those who use Americans as political pawns and work to end this practice.”

Mediaite also noted that Sen. Tom Cotton was in the line to slam Biden.

Did any Democrats have anything to say about it? The news was pretty quiet.

Yeah they did.

And the bashing continues on Twitter.

Hey, Iran's biggest fan weighs in:


***

