MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wonders Why Congress Wants Biden to Secure the Border
'Don't Even Drive These Particular Cars to the Dealer:' Shrapnel Concerns Leads To...
'They Want You Weak and Sick': Vox Makes a Fool of Itself Lecturing...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Asks Why President Trump Didn't Secure the Border
Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympat...
Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to...
Jennifer Rubin Wants the Feds to Get a Contempt Order Against Gov. Greg...
Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth
Ilhan Omar Proudly (and Disturbingly) Reveals the Pet Names She Shares With the...
WaPo: Republicans Have Suggested It's OK to Ignore Supreme Court Rulings
Sheldon Whitehouse Faceplants in Touting Bidenomics by Citing Economic Expert ... Stephen...
Dem Rep Claims MAGA Border Policy Is to Bomb Mexico, Shoot Migrants in...
'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter
The Left Hates Anything That Brings Joy: Board Games Now 'Uphold Colonial Narratives'

Biden Says We Will Have Discussions About Iran’s Responsibility for Soldiers’ Deaths

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 30, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

On Sunday, three U.S. service members were killed and 34 injured in a drone attack in Jordan. It was no big secret who was behind it: Iran, the country to which President Joe Biden released $6 billion in oil money back in August in exchange for five American hostages. Oh, and Iran got five Iranians in the exchange, leading reporters to ask John Kirby, "Then why did we need to add $6 billion on top of that?" "This is the deal that we were able to strike," Kirby responded.

Advertisement

Today was the rare day when Biden stopped to take questions from the press on his way to a campaign event.

Recommended

Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to be Single
justmindy
Advertisement

They'll do anything to preserve the Iran deal they negotiated.

Advertisement

Six billion dollars can pay for a lot of drones.

Well, OK then.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DRONE IRAN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to be Single
justmindy
'They Want You Weak and Sick': Vox Makes a Fool of Itself Lecturing People on Protein
Amy Curtis
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Asks Why President Trump Didn't Secure the Border
Brett T.
'Don't Even Drive These Particular Cars to the Dealer:' Shrapnel Concerns Leads To Toyota, Pontiac Recall
Aaron Walker
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wonders Why Congress Wants Biden to Secure the Border
Brett T.
Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympathy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to be Single justmindy
Advertisement