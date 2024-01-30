Biden Says We Will Have Discussions About Iran’s Responsibility for Soldiers’ Deaths

On Sunday, three U.S. service members were killed and 34 injured in a drone attack in Jordan. It was no big secret who was behind it: Iran, the country to which President Joe Biden released $6 billion in oil money back in August in exchange for five American hostages. Oh, and Iran got five Iranians in the exchange, leading reporters to ask John Kirby, "Then why did we need to add $6 billion on top of that?" "This is the deal that we were able to strike," Kirby responded.

The names and photos of the soldiers KIA in Jordan have been released. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Never forget.



Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46 | Carrollton, GA



Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24 | Waycross, GA



Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23 |… pic.twitter.com/KvdBxNyQOI — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 29, 2024

Today was the rare day when Biden stopped to take questions from the press on his way to a campaign event.

Q: Do you hold Iran responsible for the attack?

Biden: They supply the weapons.

Q: But do you hold them directly responsible?

Biden: We will have those discussions

Q: What do you say to those in your party worried about escalation ?

Biden: we will see pic.twitter.com/rL2az5xPe0 — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) January 30, 2024

Six billion dollars can pay for a lot of drones.

