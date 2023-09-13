Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segreg...
John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal and makes it WAY worse

Doug P.  |  2:40 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we told you on Monday, the White House marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by having President Biden deliver a speech in Alaska while also announcing a partnership with Saudi Arabia, all while finalizing a deal to unfreeze billions of dollars for Iran in return for the regime agreeing to a prisoner swap. 

Quite the 9/11 day of remembrance

The Biden administration informed Congress on Monday that it has taken concrete steps to carry out a prisoner exchange with Iran, issuing a waiver that will give Tehran access to $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue that had been blocked by U.S. sanctions, according to a State Department document sent to Congress and obtained by NBC News.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week issued a sweeping waiver to international banks allowing the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar without the threat of U.S. sanctions, according to the State Department report notifying Congress of its decision. Iran will then be permitted to use the funds to buy food, medicine or other humanitarian items allowed under U.S. economic sanctions. 

Ahead of Karine Jean-Pierre coming out to dodge and deflect questions, John Kirby took to the podium to try and defend this deal. 

First off, Kirby insisted it wasn't a ransom of any kind: 

Kirby's entire spin was basically "hey, Iran's a bad actor already so it's not like they'll be much worse if we give them access to another few billion dollars: 

"They've always been bad, it's just that now they're bad with $6 billion more dollars." 

Yikes.

These people certainly do like making "deals" with the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism.

Unbelievable.

*** 

