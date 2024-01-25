LA Times Reporter Posts Empty Newsroom Where Propagandists Used to Work

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Gonna Get Herself a Beer With Joe Biden and...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 25, 2024
Twitter

The mainstream media world has been rocked by layoffs this week. As we reported, the Los Angeles Times laid off 115 employees. Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng this week announced that the company is laying off 8 percent. of its staff. We just learned a couple of hours ago that Forbes announced layoffs Thursday.

Our current economic environment? Do you mean Bidenomics?

The Los Angeles Times employees elicited the least sympathy. They even laid off the only Latina on the opinion desk, whose opinion of then-gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder was that he had a "white supremacist worldview" which made him a "real threat to communities of color."

The Los Angeles Times' Noah Goldberg kept his job, but vent viral with his photo of an empty newsroom.

Yeah, that sounds about right. Good reporting.

Of course, he's locked down replies.

Some headlines: "They say sheriffs' helicopters buzz lowest over black homes, and they're out to prove it." "How white and affluent drivers are polluting the air breathed by L.A.'s people of color." "How L.A.'s bird population is shaped by historic redlining and racist loan practices." And the coup de grace: "Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You've been warned."

How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
"Column: White supremacy comes in all colors. 2023 will make this impossible to ignore."

The Los Angeles Times didn't offer anything we couldn't already get from the stenographers at the Washington Post and the New York Times. Speaking of the Washington Post, it lost $100 million last year and lost over half of its online engagement by the end of 2023.

If the people wanted propaganda you'd all still have jobs.

***

Tags: LAYOFFS LOS ANGELES TIMES PROPAGANDA

