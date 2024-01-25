LA Times Reporter Posts Empty Newsroom Where Propagandists Used to Work

The mainstream media world has been rocked by layoffs this week. As we reported, the Los Angeles Times laid off 115 employees. Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng this week announced that the company is laying off 8 percent. of its staff. We just learned a couple of hours ago that Forbes announced layoffs Thursday.

NEW: @forbes layoffs announced today, the same day its union announced a 3-day walkout.

— Unclear how many impacted yet

— CEO Mike Federer said in a note to staff that Forbes “must remain vigilant in our current economic environment.” — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) January 25, 2024

Our current economic environment? Do you mean Bidenomics?

The Los Angeles Times employees elicited the least sympathy. They even laid off the only Latina on the opinion desk, whose opinion of then-gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder was that he had a "white supremacist worldview" which made him a "real threat to communities of color."

The Los Angeles Times' Noah Goldberg kept his job, but vent viral with his photo of an empty newsroom.

Well I’ve gone viral apparently among people who think the LATimes is staffed by journalists who advocate for white genocide and are propagandists. They all believe that the layoffs were good. https://t.co/n7BbYhNd6h — Noah Goldberg (@Noah__Goldberg) January 25, 2024

Yeah, that sounds about right. Good reporting.

Of course, he's locked down replies.

I’m just going to store a few pics here for the meantime, hope that’s fine with you Noah. https://t.co/YsuUvDYemS pic.twitter.com/Q7hA4Cm99z — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) January 25, 2024

Some headlines: "They say sheriffs' helicopters buzz lowest over black homes, and they're out to prove it." "How white and affluent drivers are polluting the air breathed by L.A.'s people of color." "How L.A.'s bird population is shaped by historic redlining and racist loan practices." And the coup de grace: "Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy. You've been warned."

I’m very sorry you’re learning that people haven’t forgotten how journalists reacted with the plebs lost their jobs previously https://t.co/W1YkiF13jt — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 25, 2024

Do you read your own paper? Or should I say, former paper. https://t.co/IeQWOvQQO4 pic.twitter.com/Mun2av365q — Magills (@magills_) January 25, 2024

"Column: White supremacy comes in all colors. 2023 will make this impossible to ignore."

Don’t forget that you all also advocated for “anti-vaxxer” genocide. 👇



As one of the original skeptics of the failed Covid drugs, I especially appreciated that one.



Why are your replies turned off? https://t.co/o9IO7PbY8K pic.twitter.com/V1ZGZ0so93 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 25, 2024

You’re all just liberal democrats. No need to make it out to be more than it is. https://t.co/aOHAj0WyNT — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 25, 2024

They think the @latimes WAS staffed by propandists. They don’t know the full scope of layoffs to know what IS yet. And they’re not wrong. They would have protected ethical journalists, because ethical journalists work for the people. Propagandists sell The People to The Party https://t.co/ZJEOSLAyFD — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) January 25, 2024

The layoffs were a great start, but they didn’t go far and deep enough in my opinion. https://t.co/ITzUS0dJHQ pic.twitter.com/kMpd1huNqi — Travis about the Town (@KarlMarxsux) January 25, 2024

Naw. We know that most journalists don’t even practice journalism anymore. It’s all opinion now. If we wanted National Enquirer level “journalism”, then the LATimes would be hiring instead. https://t.co/yH7PezI874 — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) January 25, 2024

Propagandists often get irritated when people see through their propaganda and celebrate them losing their lack of reach. Hence limiting the replies. https://t.co/aSQrzLTxUk — Cameron Miller (@CamMiller74) January 25, 2024

I’m so sorry to hear that you’re just now learning what America thinks of the LATimes https://t.co/yy5ATcQBAT — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 25, 2024

The “journalists” were laid off because the LA times fell into the abyss of #GoWokeGoBroke and that crap is becoming less and less popular every day. Try focusing on the leadership at the beleagured rag that caused your homies to lose their jobs. https://t.co/UpzUYR1Jnw — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) January 25, 2024

Should we think layoffs at one of the biggest propaganda and misinformation media machines are bad?



Noah blocked replies because he wants to silence critics and is afraid of having a discussion.



Then he wonders why his media is failing. https://t.co/l7cW3xEEsc — Scott Davison (@scottyd121) January 25, 2024

Wow @Noah__Goldberg turning off replies is very telling. Do you not understand that the fact that “journalists” such as yourself are actually purveyors of leftist propaganda are the very reason why no one is purchasing your product? Perhaps some self-reflection is in order? https://t.co/tC27txm9NL — Deb (@DebNonCompliant) January 25, 2024

It’s a helluva thing to find out you were never really up on that pedestal. Worse even to be told that by the unwashed masses you hoped to thrall with your acumen.



Best to block all comments to stop the overwhelming amount of negative ones getting through. https://t.co/H5w6L2BHvl — Eddie Gallagher (@ejgallagher1) January 25, 2024

This is a load of crap. I read the replies to his original tweet. Of course there’s going to be a couple of “white genocide” responses, but 98% of replies are from people from every political corner stating this was a long time coming because NO ONE outside of media trusts media. https://t.co/VvVB7P6ADn — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) January 25, 2024

Trust in media is at historic lows and journalists still can’t understand why. Their exaggerated sense of importance is only matched by their staggering lack of self-awareness. https://t.co/6dvaxGHEhD — Cash McCarty (@cash_mccarty) January 25, 2024

The Los Angeles Times didn't offer anything we couldn't already get from the stenographers at the Washington Post and the New York Times. Speaking of the Washington Post, it lost $100 million last year and lost over half of its online engagement by the end of 2023.

If the people wanted propaganda you'd all still have jobs.

think of all the unhoused migrants you can hold in there now https://t.co/4TxUcZ3Lpe — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) January 25, 2024

