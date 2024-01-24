Journo Who Called Larry Elder ‘A Real Threat to Communities of Color’ Among Those Laid Off

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Joins Call for a Ceasefire
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 24, 2024
Meme

Ex-CNN employee Chris Cillizza had racked up an impressive ratio and earned a Community Note for lying about journalists ever saying, "Learn to code." All of the screenshots of headlines don't seem to have changed his mind. 

Cillizza is crying over the layoffs that began Tuesday at the Los Angeles Times:

If the reporters cared about journalism, they might still have jobs.

A lot of people have been posting some of the Los Angeles Times' greatest hits, like its story on why mocking anti-vaxxers who died of COVID-19 was "ghoulish but necessary." They've also been posting a screenshot of the headline calling Larry Elder "the black face of white supremacy."

It turns out the "journalist" responsible for that is out of a job.

The author of "Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda"? The book royalties should keep her afloat.

OUCH! Martha MacCallum NOT Buying John Kirby's BS Spin on Biden's Open Border (and MORE)
Doug P.
Everyone else in the Times newsroom loved her columns.

But with Trump "looming," how could they part with their only Latina opinion writer, who literally wrote the book on Trump's white supremacist agenda?

She'll get picked up as a commentator on MSNBC.

