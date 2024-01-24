Journo Who Called Larry Elder ‘A Real Threat to Communities of Color’ Among Those Laid Off

Ex-CNN employee Chris Cillizza had racked up an impressive ratio and earned a Community Note for lying about journalists ever saying, "Learn to code." All of the screenshots of headlines don't seem to have changed his mind.

Advertisement

Cillizza is crying over the layoffs that began Tuesday at the Los Angeles Times:

L.A. Times to lay off at least 115 people in the newsroom https://t.co/rSkhXDP7nd — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 23, 2024

This represents more than 20% of the newsroom.



If you care about journalism -- local news, national news, international news -- every warning light should be blinking red. https://t.co/6B1g3b0IAE — Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) January 23, 2024

If the reporters cared about journalism, they might still have jobs.

If the people in journalism cared about journalism—and they don’t, they prioritize political activism—they would have done their actual job instead of deserving the enmity of the majority of the country. I don’t like the collapse of journalism, but they deserve this. https://t.co/Qt7W5tuqFj — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 24, 2024

A lot of people have been posting some of the Los Angeles Times' greatest hits, like its story on why mocking anti-vaxxers who died of COVID-19 was "ghoulish but necessary." They've also been posting a screenshot of the headline calling Larry Elder "the black face of white supremacy."

It turns out the "journalist" responsible for that is out of a job.

I’ve been laid off from my job as a columnist for the LA Times today, with 100 of my best colleagues. It’s a dark day. I was the only Latina columnist for the opinion desk. Trump is looming & I’m author of Hatemonger. If you're hiring, I’m at [email protected] — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) January 23, 2024

The author of "Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda"? The book royalties should keep her afloat.

The journo who called Larry Elder a “white supremacist” 👇 https://t.co/NTANL76Ji6 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 24, 2024

Bye, girl. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 23, 2024

You called Larry Elder a white supremacist in black face. Your racist ass will *not* be missed! — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) January 24, 2024

"I was the only Latina columnist for the opinion desk."



Intersectionality will not save you. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 23, 2024

Well instead of plugging your race and hoping for a DEI pickup, you should probably demonstrate talent and work ethic. Just a tip. — TruthHammer4EVA (@TruthHammer4EVA) January 24, 2024

Surprising. You seem so fair and unbiased. pic.twitter.com/0Hxa6p35OA — BBG, Esq. (@bmetz131) January 23, 2024

Odd how all the radical left rags are having to dump staff......I mean what could be making this happen? Could it be the lies, the taking of political sides, and the hatred of 75% of Americans you all harbor? — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) January 23, 2024

Oh that was her? Lovely.



I hope that horrible racist has a miserable time on the breadlines. — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) January 24, 2024

Sadly, I have come to believe that journalists are nothing more than activists with bylines covered in moral narcissism. All levels of media are nothing more that hothouses of liberal conformity. — DHancock (@DougHancock11) January 24, 2024

Everyone else in the Times newsroom loved her columns.

Advertisement

"I was the only Latina columnist for the opinion desk."



Considering she was working for the LA Times, with the Latina population of LA, that's quite the accomplishment, she must have been really bad. — Justin Templer (@JustinTemplerSr) January 24, 2024

Think of how many people lost their jobs because of Biden . You know the men and women who worked in oil fields and on the pipeline. Also you can thank Bidenomics for the loss of your job too ! #cryharder — MoneyPenny700 (@MoneyPenny700) January 24, 2024

Watching the irony of your sanctimony & virtue signaling combined with your tears is beyond joyous. — Dan Herrin (@DanOHerrin) January 24, 2024

But with Trump "looming," how could they part with their only Latina opinion writer, who literally wrote the book on Trump's white supremacist agenda?

She'll get picked up as a commentator on MSNBC.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



