Ex CNNer Chris Cillizza Community Noted AND Ratioed After Denying Biden Ever Said This

Doug P.  |  9:40 AM on January 24, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you yesterday, another round of media layoffs took place, this time at the Los Angeles Times, and one of their reporters has been offended by the use of the term "learn to code." 

Recent media layoffs aren't exclusive to the L.A. Times, either:

This announcement was the latest in a similar trend among many left-wing media outlets, across many genres, including Vice Media, The Washington Post, and Sports Illustrated, which actually laid off its ENTIRE staff.

The term "learn to code" came about after Democrats years ago (most notably Hillary Clinton, who, in possibly the dumbest political move of all time, went to coal country in a swing state and promised to put miners out of work) expressed a desire to end the coal industry. As for those workers' jobs, the Left said they could be retrained to be programmers, or "learn to code." 

Former CNN reporter Chris Cillizza expressed disappointment that the term is now being used about laid-off reporters:

After being reminded that "learn to code" can go both ways, Cillizza denied that the media or Biden ever said any such thing. 

The Community Note that's attached to this is brutal:

First of all, yes, Joe Biden did use a variation of "learn to code":

As for the media...

Cillizza later admitted Biden said something like "learn to code," but he doubled down in defense of the media (so this deserves yet another Community Note):

If the argument that Biden never said "learn to code" because he said "learn to program" instead, this might be the hackiest of hackery from a "reporter" who once said journalists never root for a side.

The refusal to just take the "L" on this is amazing.

Apparently not.

*** 

