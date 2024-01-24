Ex CNNer Chris Cillizza Community Noted AND Ratioed After Denying Biden Ever Said This

As we told you yesterday, another round of media layoffs took place, this time at the Los Angeles Times, and one of their reporters has been offended by the use of the term "learn to code."

Advertisement

Recent media layoffs aren't exclusive to the L.A. Times, either:

This announcement was the latest in a similar trend among many left-wing media outlets, across many genres, including Vice Media, The Washington Post, and Sports Illustrated, which actually laid off its ENTIRE staff.

The term "learn to code" came about after Democrats years ago (most notably Hillary Clinton, who, in possibly the dumbest political move of all time, went to coal country in a swing state and promised to put miners out of work) expressed a desire to end the coal industry. As for those workers' jobs, the Left said they could be retrained to be programmers, or "learn to code."

Former CNN reporter Chris Cillizza expressed disappointment that the term is now being used about laid-off reporters:

Will never get people who celebrate when other humans -- with families, mortgages, medical bills etc -- lose their jobs https://t.co/uAsqPbnUEx — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 24, 2024

After being reminded that "learn to code" can go both ways, Cillizza denied that the media or Biden ever said any such thing.

The Community Note that's attached to this is brutal:

It just didn't happen.



And, again, no journalist said "learn to code." And neither did Biden. https://t.co/Tkd6lpvEnt — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 24, 2024

First of all, yes, Joe Biden did use a variation of "learn to code":

“Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program for God’s sake!”pic.twitter.com/kTYS5Wm4S3 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 24, 2024

It's literally on video you nitwit.https://t.co/dwYwNeOo81 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 24, 2024

Common win for community notes. https://t.co/gykclaw01C — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) January 24, 2024

As for the media...

Cillizza later admitted Biden said something like "learn to code," but he doubled down in defense of the media (so this deserves yet another Community Note):

They didn't though. At all. Biden said it (and he didn't even say "learn to code."



Like, facts matter. https://t.co/nXtTKXBZ1Y — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 24, 2024

If the argument that Biden never said "learn to code" because he said "learn to program" instead, this might be the hackiest of hackery from a "reporter" who once said journalists never root for a side.

So, Joe Biden said this in 2019: "Anybody who can go down 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well."



NO reporter has ever said it. Or suggested it.



But sure. https://t.co/SCzDkOB8rS — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 24, 2024

Advertisement

The refusal to just take the "L" on this is amazing.

Do you ever tire of getting owned? https://t.co/esYKKKsfPo — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) January 24, 2024

Apparently not.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!