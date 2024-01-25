BOMBSHELL Thread Shows How Far-Left US Gov Employees Conspired to Subvert Trump in...
Oilfield Rando Has a Reminder for Journos Alarmed by Number of Media Layoffs

Doug P.  |  11:43 AM on January 25, 2024
Meme

Media layoffs this week have suddenly made some of the people who thought "learn to code" was good advice for coal workers whose jobs were threatened thinking that's not so funny when it's applied to them. 

Bingo!

Today brought with it more media news:

The good news to those at Business Insider who are getting laid off is that the economy is doing great, according to... Business Insider:

It depends on what your definition of "thriving" is:

The media will report that as if it's the end of the world without taking time for introspection about their industry and why trust in "journalism" is so low.

Now for a bit of perspective from @Oilfield_Rando: 

There weren't any breathless media reports about that (or when Hillary Clinton went to Pennsylvania and promised to put coal companies out of business if elected), but there was plenty of this: 

We won't hear Biden saying that to journos who lose their jobs. 

With an election coming up it can't be comforting for the Democrats to see so many of their media stenographers losing their jobs.

*** 

