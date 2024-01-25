Oilfield Rando Has a Reminder for Journos Alarmed by Number of Media Layoffs

Media layoffs this week have suddenly made some of the people who thought "learn to code" was good advice for coal workers whose jobs were threatened thinking that's not so funny when it's applied to them.

They thought it was going to be sowing season forever.



I hope they're enjoying reaping season. pic.twitter.com/Z7kWZWcCRn — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 25, 2024

Bingo!

Today brought with it more media news:

In an internal email this morning, Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng announced that the company is laying off 8% of its staff pic.twitter.com/VY6HIt7ktc — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 25, 2024

The good news to those at Business Insider who are getting laid off is that the economy is doing great, according to... Business Insider:

It depends on what your definition of "thriving" is:

An estimated 2,681 news industry jobs were lost through the end of November 2023, more than in the full years of 2022 and 2021. https://t.co/DjBdLxXWV9 — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) January 24, 2024

The media will report that as if it's the end of the world without taking time for introspection about their industry and why trust in "journalism" is so low.

Now for a bit of perspective from @Oilfield_Rando:

120,000 oil industry jobs were lost in 2020 alone https://t.co/VlSu2acpG1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 25, 2024

Oilfield layoffs in 2020 reached 120,000.



Do you remember hearing about that from the folks weeping over 115 journalists? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 24, 2024

There weren't any breathless media reports about that (or when Hillary Clinton went to Pennsylvania and promised to put coal companies out of business if elected), but there was plenty of this:

FLASHBACK to 2019 when Joe Biden told coal miners to learn to code.



“Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake!” pic.twitter.com/kAkMlr4ICN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 7, 2022

We won't hear Biden saying that to journos who lose their jobs.

Oil industry guys have valuable skills and can probably get work quickly elsewhere. News guys…not so much. — BabbleBee (@ThankElon) January 25, 2024

Oil Industry > Stenographers for the regime. — Mr. Victor O Godwin (@Alare_Bems) January 25, 2024

With an election coming up it can't be comforting for the Democrats to see so many of their media stenographers losing their jobs.

***

