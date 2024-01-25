Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe...
Alrighty then! Utah Democrats Mourn Keeping Men Out of Women's Bathrooms
NBC News Laments That Not Enough Hispanic Babies Are Getting Aborted in Texas
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Gonna Get Herself a Beer With Joe Biden and...
Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire
Shocker! Time to Change His Name to Fetter'ZYN'? John Fetterman Appears to Stand...
Sen. Mitt Romney Lays the Border Crisis at Donald Trump’s Feet
Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds...
LA Times Reporter Posts Empty Newsroom Where Propagandists Used to Work
How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Sec...
Chaya Raichik Claps Back at Another NBC News Reporter Doing a Hit Piece
Charles Payne Has Had Quite Enough of Biden Treating MAGA as Less Than...
Kari Lake Reveals Second Bribery Attempt
'Maybe Bidenomics Isn't So Bad': Here's Where to Send Charitable Donations for Laid...

Groups Holding Discussion on How Parents Can Help Their Children 'Navigate' the Climate Crisis

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

We've already blasted NBC News once today, but check out this headline. 

Advertisement

"They're still very much split on why"? Fossil fuels, duh. And meat and farming. And coffee. And breathing

We've reported a couple of times on Birthstrike, the group of British women who have pledged not to give birth to children who will inhabit an uninhabitable planet. But what if you already have kids, and you've brainwashed them to think that climate change is going to kill them? Fortunately, there are support groups for that.

Moms Clean Air Force, the Climate Psychology Alliance, the Climate Mental Health Network, and EcoMadres have teamed up to present a group discussion on parenting in the climate crisis.

They can give their children to non-hysterical parents to raise. It really ticks up off that this made-up climate hysteria is being passed on to little children. It's abusive.

Recommended

Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe a Bad Father
Coucy
Advertisement
Advertisement

They're giving advice on how to deal with the fear that they've drilled into their own children. I really feel for the children of the chick from Moms Clean Air Force.

You'd think the Climate Psychology Alliance would be composed of psychologists — professional people who know not to instill meaningless fear into children.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe a Bad Father
Coucy
How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire
Gordon K
Sen. Mitt Romney Lays the Border Crisis at Donald Trump’s Feet
Brett T.
Alrighty then! Utah Democrats Mourn Keeping Men Out of Women's Bathrooms
justmindy
Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds Punish Gov. Abbott
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe a Bad Father Coucy
Advertisement