Groups Holding Discussion on How Parents Can Help Their Children 'Navigate' the Climate Crisis

We've already blasted NBC News once today, but check out this headline.

More Americans are accepting the reality that the Earth is getting warmer, but they’re still very much split on why and what to do about it, according to researchers. https://t.co/rpuq6TCfuh — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 25, 2024

Advertisement

"They're still very much split on why"? Fossil fuels, duh. And meat and farming. And coffee. And breathing.

We've reported a couple of times on Birthstrike, the group of British women who have pledged not to give birth to children who will inhabit an uninhabitable planet. But what if you already have kids, and you've brainwashed them to think that climate change is going to kill them? Fortunately, there are support groups for that.

Moms Clean Air Force, the Climate Psychology Alliance, the Climate Mental Health Network, and EcoMadres have teamed up to present a group discussion on parenting in the climate crisis.

How can parents help their children navigate the emotional and physical impacts of the climate crisis?



Join us next Tuesday for an interactive discussion where we'll answer questions like this and more.



Register: https://t.co/Lcfu14S65a pic.twitter.com/ooTJ9WDMlt — EcoMadres (@ecomadres_) January 23, 2024

They can give their children to non-hysterical parents to raise. It really ticks up off that this made-up climate hysteria is being passed on to little children. It's abusive.

The idea that a “climate crisis” should be having “emotional and physical impacts” on children may be one of the biggest worldview divides between normal and hysterical. https://t.co/zYp4y9Mgsn — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) January 23, 2024

If consenting adults wish to screw their own lives up through runaway neurosis, go ahead. But for children to have “emotional and physical impacts” from a “climate crisis” is itself indicative of an abusive upbringing. — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) January 23, 2024

Everything is assessed and acknowledged based on feelings in postmodern Marxists. Truth and reason have long been abolished and were replaced with feelings and emotions. Fear porn is one of the main methods of control when you deal with the easily offended and scared. — ♀️ IAmLookingBackAtYou 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇩🇪 🇹🇷 🇫🇷 (@WeRAmerica2022) January 24, 2024

They should send their kids to live on a farm for summer vacation. They'll learn a lot about how climate and nature REALLY works. — THE Book Goddess (@misstozak) January 24, 2024

Four lefty Karens…how surprising — Catman Deux (@CatGargler) January 24, 2024

The hysteria created to terrify kids by the coming climate apocalypse has clearly inflicted a substantial psychological damage on 1, maybe 2, generations. — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) January 24, 2024

There is no climate crisis, Karens. — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) January 23, 2024

Here are a couple things to think about - solar flares and volcanic eruptions. Parent through those. — Laine Jeep (@jeep_laine) January 23, 2024

Advertisement

1. Stop lying to them about a made up climate crisis.



That's it.

There's no step 2. — I've been noticing things (@NameBunchONmbrs) January 24, 2024

They're giving advice on how to deal with the fear that they've drilled into their own children. I really feel for the children of the chick from Moms Clean Air Force.

You'd think the Climate Psychology Alliance would be composed of psychologists — professional people who know not to instill meaningless fear into children.

***