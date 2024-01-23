WEF 'Expert' Says Your Morning Cup of Coffee Is Contributing to Climate Change

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, singled out farming and agriculture as a contributor to climate change. "Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions …. Transforming food systems is therefore essential, by shifting towards healthier, diversified and more plant-based diets."

Meanwhile, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the elite are dining on prime cuts of meat while warning us of the danger of drinking coffee to the environment.

Now they're coming for your coffee.



Swiss banker and World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Hubert Keller: "The coffee that we all drink emits between 15 and 20 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of coffee... Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the… pic.twitter.com/4tRj2fXJaw — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 22, 2024

"Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere."

So we're supposed to give up meat and coffee to stave off global warming. You know they had urns of coffee for the attendees.

How many cups of coffee equal the carbon footprint of ONE flight in a private plane? ✈️ — 🌲 SaveTheFarmers 🌳 (@boo_matt51837) January 22, 2024

You want a real revolution? Just step between people and their coffee. — Elephino (@mriendea) January 22, 2024

I’m also assuming he flew there on his large private jet probably drinking coffee 🤡 — Jonathan A (@LivinLoud12) January 22, 2024

My response 🖕 pic.twitter.com/LXDEQGBHip — Dog Realtor knows #TrumpWon 🐶♥️🏡 (@DogRealtorAZ) January 22, 2024

Protecting coffee is the hill I’m prepared to die on! 😂 — Rusty Scooter (@2SqueakyWheels) January 22, 2024

This has absolutely turned into a dystopian cult. — ASIANJ3SUS (@asianj35u5) January 22, 2024

And Hubert will continue drinking coffee for the rest of his life while he works to make it so scarce and expensive that you can’t anymore. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) January 23, 2024

You come for coffee and you’re gonna have a fight on your hands. Tell all those in line at Starbucks no more coffee and see what happens. — Tidedancer (@Tidedancer3) January 22, 2024

Who is funding these eco facists? — The ‘Few’ (@TomSyvret) January 22, 2024

Not a chance WEF , the earth may pass away but I will have my coffee — Big Mike (@45BigMike) January 22, 2024

Touch my coffee ☕️ and I’ll touch your… — Chetan Burman (@Chetan_Burman) January 23, 2024

Oh, HELL NO. They will have to pry my morning coffee from my cold, dead hands. — Commonsensical Human (@Lol19559014) January 23, 2024

And these are supposed to be the elite, educated leaders. Right. 😧 — Mark (@MrM_Carter) January 23, 2024

Yes, these are the global elite, gathered to set the agenda for the rest of us to follow. They really do want everyone packed into "five-minute cities" living in pods and eating bugs. Themselves excluded, of course.

