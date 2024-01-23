WEF 'Expert' Says Your Morning Cup of Coffee Is Contributing to Climate Change

We Are Watching the DEI Demise of Airlines Happening in Real Time and...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 23, 2024
John Stillwell/PA via AP, File

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, singled out farming and agriculture as a contributor to climate change. "Our food systems are harming the health of people and planet. Food systems contribute to over 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions …. Transforming food systems is therefore essential, by shifting towards healthier, diversified and more plant-based diets."

Meanwhile, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the elite are dining on prime cuts of meat while warning us of the danger of drinking coffee to the environment.

"Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere."

So we're supposed to give up meat and coffee to stave off global warming. You know they had urns of coffee for the attendees.

Yes, these are the global elite, gathered to set the agenda for the rest of us to follow. They really do want everyone packed into "five-minute cities" living in pods and eating bugs. Themselves excluded, of course.

