Migrants Blocked by Razor Wire Ignore Port of Entry 200 Yards Away

As you know, the Supreme Court, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett siding with the majority, voted 5-4 that the Biden administration can remove physical barriers the state of Texas has put up to discourage illegal aliens from crossing. Does anyone believe that President Biden is keeping the border open intentionally? More than 300,000 illegal immigrants crossed over in December alone.

The December border numbers, which will be the highest ever recorded, still have not officially been released by the Biden administration, despite those numbers being known internally for weeks (300,000+ encounters) & already leaked to numerous media outlets.



It’s January 23rd. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 23, 2024

As Twitchy reported earlier, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement outlining Texas' "constitutional right to self-defense." The Biden administration is only facilitating the invasion of Texas by illegal immigrants, particularly at Eagle Pass, when the Texas National Guard has seized control of an illegal crossing and is preventing Border Patrol agents from entering, whom Abbott says help "perpetuate illegal crossings."

In the meantime, Texas continues to reinforce its barriers.

Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent against the illegal border crossings encouraged by Biden’s open border policies.



We continue to deploy this razor wire to repel illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/PE8wiMYaYI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 24, 2024





Texas National and State Guard engineers continue to fortify the area by the southern border the state took over in Eagle Pass. They are reinforcing the C-wire on top of the shipping containers with razor wire.@FrontlinesTPUSA@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/bRUyQiiHGl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 24, 2024

Here's some video of the razor wire and shipping containers at work:

HAPPENING NOW:

Here in Shelby Park 3 migrants from Venezuela are blocked from entering illegally by the razor wire installed by Texas Military Department. Migrants say they’ve been waiting for 3 days on the riverbank to enter. Federal agents are not allowed to enter Shelby Park… pic.twitter.com/NhwB3pz7Y6 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 24, 2024

Here's Fox News' Bill Melugin with the reality check:

The legal port of entry is 200 yards away, the Biden admin has a parole program specifically for Venezuelans and a CBP One app allowing approx 1,700 people in per day, but this group still decides to try to cross illegally and appears shocked that Texas won’t let them in. https://t.co/tcXeYEmLS5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2024

Why are they illegally trying to enter the U.S.? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 24, 2024

That isn’t a port of entry. — BusyBeek 🐝 (@HalseyxtB) January 24, 2024

Yeah nice narrative and weeping for the camera. If they were truly desperate they'd keep walking. — Sara James (@saraforamerica) January 24, 2024

Turn around and head back to Venezuela! I have zero sympathy for these law breakers! — Catherine (@Catt5TX) January 24, 2024

It's very angering how they just stand there waiting. Like hey we're here, you need to let us in now. Lol. — Jeffrey James (@JJupFront) January 24, 2024

Have a nice swim back guys. — Robnomax (@Bob255317473387) January 24, 2024

Razor wire works. — RunsWithScissors (@OhhhEJ) January 24, 2024

The feds put up razor wire around the Capitol. They must believe it's effective or they wouldn't have bothered.

Wow, guess they’ll have to go to a port of entry. And demonstrate they have a legitimate claim. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) January 24, 2024

It almost seems like they have something to hide and are not the best of people if they do not want to do this legitimately — MJ (@michaeljonny66) January 24, 2024

They "say" they've been waiting there for three days. Maybe they should go to a legal port of entry and get their bag full of free stuff.

