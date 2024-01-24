Migrants Blocked by Razor Wire Ignore Port of Entry 200 Yards Away

Journo Who Called Larry Elder ‘A Real Threat to Communities of Color’ Among...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on January 24, 2024
@Greg_AbottTX / Twitter

As you know, the Supreme Court, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett siding with the majority, voted 5-4 that the Biden administration can remove physical barriers the state of Texas has put up to discourage illegal aliens from crossing. Does anyone believe that President Biden is keeping the border open intentionally? More than 300,000 illegal immigrants crossed over in December alone.

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported earlier, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement outlining Texas' "constitutional right to self-defense." The Biden administration is only facilitating the invasion of Texas by illegal immigrants, particularly at Eagle Pass, when the Texas National Guard has seized control of an illegal crossing and is preventing Border Patrol agents from entering, whom Abbott says  help "perpetuate illegal crossings." 

In the meantime, Texas continues to reinforce its barriers.


Here's some video of the razor wire and shipping containers at work:

Here's Fox News' Bill Melugin with the reality check:

Advertisement

The feds put up razor wire around the Capitol. They must believe it's effective or they wouldn't have bothered.

They "say" they've been waiting there for three days. Maybe they should go to a legal port of entry and get their bag full of free stuff.

***

Tags: FENCE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TEXAS VENEZUELA BORDER CONTROL

