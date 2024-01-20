Flashback Video Shows DA Fani Willis Prohibiting Inappropriate Contact With Employees

Well, this is awkward.

As Twitchy reported, Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday set a date for a hearing on the allegations of misconduct against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is accused of hiring her boy toy as special prosecutor and then paying him a million in legal fees, which he used to buy the pair cruise tickets.

Advertisement

Willis didn't exactly deny the allegations, saying, "You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world" and "We need to be allowed to stumble."

On Friday, Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade's wife filed a response to Willis' motion to quash her subpoena:

BREAKING: 🚨🚨



The wife of Fulton DA #FaniWillis alleged paramour, has filed a response to Willis' motion to quash her subpoena



It references travel to:



"..San Francisco and Napa..Florida and even Caribbean cruises, enjoyed a trip to Belize, another to Panama and even just… pic.twitter.com/3rqjwEeYPc — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 19, 2024

The wife of Fulton DA #FaniWillis alleged paramour, has filed a response to Willis' motion to quash her subpoena It references travel to: "..San Francisco and Napa..Florida and even Caribbean cruises, enjoyed a trip to Belize, another to Panama and even just last month to Australia..Willis was an intended travel partner for at least some of these trips as indicated by flights he purchased for her..."

"Plaintiff did not reveal to Defendant his appointment by Ms. Willis or the substantial income he has been receiving throughout this divorce case as a result of that appointment, and Defendant did not discover the same until much later in the proceedings. Plaintiff also left… — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 19, 2024

"Plaintiff did not reveal to Defendant his appointment by Ms. Willis or the substantial income he has been receiving throughout this divorce case as a result of that appointment, and Defendant did not discover the same until much later in the proceedings. Plaintiff also left Defendant with little means of financial support while simultaneously spending tens of thousands of dollars per month on a very lavish lifestyle. Plaintiff willfully failed to comply with his discovery obligations in the very divorce case that he initiated, which led to the Court holding him contempt of this Court's Order on Defendant's Motion to Compel Discovery"

The deposition subpoena for Fulton DA Fani Willis says it is to be about



"Deponent's romantic relationship with Plaintiff" pic.twitter.com/0tXuoiQY9x — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 19, 2024

It occurs to me that if Willis can stand up in public, in front of a a very large church congregation and speak about these allegations, she can sit for a private deposition.



Her claims that she's entitled to special status because she's an elected DA will likely fail in court — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 19, 2024

She's trying to save the world, y'all.

Advertisement

What makes this especially awkward is this clip from 2020 in which Willis spoke out against "inappropriate contact with employees."

🚨NEW: This is a clip of Fani Willis from 2020 where she says she would fire any employee who sleeps with a co-worker, promises to not date “anybody that works under me,” and said it would be “unfortunate” if taxpayers had to fund sex misconduct lawsuits

pic.twitter.com/tEUTM8DVEJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 19, 2024

Fani Willis' 2020 virtue signaling is a joke. Elites like her preach standards they never follow. It's all a power play, pretending to care while laughing behind closed doors. Typical elitist hypocrisy, thinking they're above the rules they set for others. — Frank (@FrankChronicles) January 19, 2024

A prosecutor didn’t know not to leave a paper trail of her crimes with credit card statements. Priceless. 😂 — 🇺🇸 HOCKEY MOM 🇺🇸 (@jeepgirl9272) January 19, 2024

Everything that comes out of her filthy mouth is a lie. She's a sociopath and unfit to hold a law license. — 🇺🇸🐱🐶🐥 (@meowbarkchirp) January 19, 2024

LOL, didn't take her long to walk those comments back, did it? — R T (@RDog861) January 19, 2024

Advertisement

Deflection… she was already banging him 🫤 — KC (@Bebecannonmt69) January 20, 2024

“That will not be something that is allowed on my watch” — meshawn maddock (@MeshawnMaddock) January 20, 2024

It’s gonna be a hard fall for her. 😏 — 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓹𝓱𝓮𝓷 ستفن (@SAScharschmidt) January 19, 2024

McAfee set a deadline for Willis to respond to the allegations in writing by February 2.

***