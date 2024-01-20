MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says That Four Cops Are Dead Because of Donald Trump's...
Flashback Video Shows DA Fani Willis Prohibiting Inappropriate Contact With Employees

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on January 20, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

Well, this is awkward.

As Twitchy reported, Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday set a date for a hearing on the allegations of misconduct against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is accused of hiring her boy toy as special prosecutor and then paying him a million in legal fees, which he used to buy the pair cruise tickets

Willis didn't exactly deny the allegations, saying, "You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world" and "We need to be allowed to stumble."

On Friday, Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade's wife filed a response to Willis' motion to quash her subpoena:

The wife of Fulton DA #FaniWillis alleged paramour, has filed a response to Willis' motion to quash her subpoena

It references travel to:

"..San Francisco and Napa..Florida and even Caribbean cruises, enjoyed a trip to Belize, another to Panama and even just last month to Australia..Willis was an intended travel partner for at least some of these trips as indicated by flights he purchased for her..."

"Plaintiff did not reveal to Defendant his appointment by Ms. Willis or the substantial income he has been receiving throughout this divorce case as a result of that appointment, and Defendant did not discover the same until much later in the proceedings. Plaintiff also left Defendant with little means of financial support while simultaneously spending tens of thousands of dollars per month on a very lavish lifestyle. Plaintiff willfully failed to comply with his discovery obligations in the very divorce case that he initiated, which led to the Court holding him contempt of this Court's Order on Defendant's Motion to Compel Discovery"

She's trying to save the world, y'all.

What makes this especially awkward is this clip from 2020 in which Willis spoke out against "inappropriate contact with employees."

McAfee set a deadline for Willis to respond to the allegations in writing by February 2.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA TRIAL

