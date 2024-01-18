Philip Bump: Everybody Needs to Stop Doing Their Own Research and Start Listening...
DA Fani Willis Writes’Some People Will Never Be Able to Respect African Americans’

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is in trouble. Ten days ago, news broke that she was having an affair with the special prosecutor she hired to prosecute Donald Trump. Nathan Wade has pocketed over $1 million in legal fees, which he seems to have spent on cruises for the two of them. Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday set a date for a hearing on the allegations of misconduct against Willis.

The New York Post reports:

The judge overseeing the Georgia election fraud case against former President Donald Trump has called a hearing over accusations that District Attorney Fani Willis and her lead prosecutor had an inappropriate relationship.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee scheduled the hearing for Feb. 15 — and set a deadline for Willis to respond to the allegations by Feb. 2, the Washington Post reported, citing a court order.

The allegation that Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade had an inappropriate relationship was made last week in a filing from Trump co-defendant Mike Roman.

Roman, who served as Trump’s director of Election Day operations in 2020, called for the judge to disqualify the entire prosecution team.

“The District Attorney chose to appoint her romantic partner, who at all times relevant to this prosecution has been a married man,” the filing claimed.

As Twitchy reported, when first faced with the charges, Willis pulled the race card. Speaking in a church, Willis said, "You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world" and "We need to be allowed to stumble."

That sounds like a confession. And who expected black women to save the world? Is that what Willis thinks she's doing by prosecuting Donald Trump?

Now the New York Times is reporting that the prosecutors "had a tense exchange about racism with the defense" last week.

The New York Times reports:

An exchange between the lawyers in the Georgia criminal case against former President Donald J. Trump grew testy last week, with Fani T. Willis, the district attorney leading the prosecution, telling the defense lawyers in an email that “some people will never be able to respect African Americans.”

The email exchange, portions of which were obtained by The New York Times, unfolded in the days before and after a co-defendant of Mr. Trump’s accused Ms. Willis of being in a romantic relationship with the outside lawyer she hired as a special prosecutor to manage the case. The emails suggest that even before the explosive allegations emerged, conversations between the two sides were becoming strained.

Five days later, Daysha Young, an executive district attorney who, like Ms. Willis, is Black, wrote that she and Ms. Willis “are both aware, especially as an African American woman some find it difficult to treat us respectfully.”

She added, “Over the last month the emails of some of you have been disrespectful and condescending lacking both professionalism and decorum.” Ms. Young also said that she did not respond to some emails because they were disrespectful.

So black women like Willis need to be allowed to stumble, and Trump's defense team will never be able to respect her because she's African American.

As if it weren't clear enough that this case is politically motivated to see Trump in jail before the November election.

She's playing the race card … again.

This whole case is a joke and should be thrown out.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
