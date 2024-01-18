DA Fani Willis Writes’Some People Will Never Be Able to Respect African Americans’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is in trouble. Ten days ago, news broke that she was having an affair with the special prosecutor she hired to prosecute Donald Trump. Nathan Wade has pocketed over $1 million in legal fees, which he seems to have spent on cruises for the two of them. Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday set a date for a hearing on the allegations of misconduct against Willis.

JUST IN: Judge McAfee sets a Feb. 15 evidentiary hearing re: allegations of misconduct against DA Fani Willis. She is due to respond to the allegations in writing by Feb. 2. pic.twitter.com/3FLMTY5vnq — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 18, 2024

The New York Post reports:

The judge overseeing the Georgia election fraud case against former President Donald Trump has called a hearing over accusations that District Attorney Fani Willis and her lead prosecutor had an inappropriate relationship. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee scheduled the hearing for Feb. 15 — and set a deadline for Willis to respond to the allegations by Feb. 2, the Washington Post reported, citing a court order. The allegation that Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade had an inappropriate relationship was made last week in a filing from Trump co-defendant Mike Roman. Roman, who served as Trump’s director of Election Day operations in 2020, called for the judge to disqualify the entire prosecution team. “The District Attorney chose to appoint her romantic partner, who at all times relevant to this prosecution has been a married man,” the filing claimed.

As Twitchy reported, when first faced with the charges, Willis pulled the race card. Speaking in a church, Willis said, "You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world" and "We need to be allowed to stumble."

That sounds like a confession. And who expected black women to save the world? Is that what Willis thinks she's doing by prosecuting Donald Trump?

Now the New York Times is reporting that the prosecutors "had a tense exchange about racism with the defense" last week.

Breaking News: Prosecutors in the Georgia Trump case had a tense exchange about racism with the defense, with the D.A. Fani Willis telling the defense lawyers that “some people will never be able to respect African Americans,” emails show. https://t.co/8prcyUI9p1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 18, 2024

The New York Times reports:

An exchange between the lawyers in the Georgia criminal case against former President Donald J. Trump grew testy last week, with Fani T. Willis, the district attorney leading the prosecution, telling the defense lawyers in an email that “some people will never be able to respect African Americans.” The email exchange, portions of which were obtained by The New York Times, unfolded in the days before and after a co-defendant of Mr. Trump’s accused Ms. Willis of being in a romantic relationship with the outside lawyer she hired as a special prosecutor to manage the case. The emails suggest that even before the explosive allegations emerged, conversations between the two sides were becoming strained. … Five days later, Daysha Young, an executive district attorney who, like Ms. Willis, is Black, wrote that she and Ms. Willis “are both aware, especially as an African American woman some find it difficult to treat us respectfully.” She added, “Over the last month the emails of some of you have been disrespectful and condescending lacking both professionalism and decorum.” Ms. Young also said that she did not respond to some emails because they were disrespectful.

So black women like Willis need to be allowed to stumble, and Trump's defense team will never be able to respect her because she's African American.

LOL sorry Fani your race card has been denied — SuperSmiley (@jbyrdddd95) January 18, 2024

They are pulling the race card on this allegation of an improper affair? Uh, no. Sorry. If the affair occurred this is definitely NOT about race but an improper relationship between key players in the most important prosecution of a defendant in generations. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) January 18, 2024

As if it weren't clear enough that this case is politically motivated to see Trump in jail before the November election.

She needs to withdraw from the case, along with the prosecutor. It shouldn't affect the case itself. They can still prosecute him with the same charges and have the same trial.



Keeping them just makes Trump's complaints about one-sided accountability legitimate. — The Only Gary Johnson Stan (@colorblindk1d) January 18, 2024

She is having an affair and going on cruises with the prosecutor she appointed to the case….. why would you do that is a case involving a former president? With all eyes on her she made one of the most foolish decisions possible. She may be arrested before this is all over. — Ted. (@MtkCozy) January 18, 2024

@WashPost reports Willis benefited from Wade as his guest to trips. filing: “Willis had benefited personally from Wade’s income from the case, alleging she had joined him on multiple cruises and other trips unrelated to work that Wade had paid for. “ @AmyEGardner 👍@hollybdc 👍 — casscounty (@aurielambert) January 18, 2024

She's a joke — An American (@DonnaPointer5) January 18, 2024

"African Americans are unable to stay faithful to their spouses nor adhere to legal ethics" is certainly breaking news — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) January 18, 2024

You can tell the strength of their case by the level of racism charges they make. Playing the race card now would suggest they’re on the defensive. — DC United (@MSMInsider) January 18, 2024

Ugh please. Race baiting and trying to grasp at straws to avoid accountability. We see through it. No one takes you seriously. — R. Iliana (@itsrocioiliana) January 18, 2024

The article does not discuss the content of the original email exchange. If the defense's request was rude or racist, maybe there's something to it. But if Willis is playing the race card to justify her non-responsiveness, we are in a very bad place. — Dadsile (@LegacyGT3) January 18, 2024

She's playing the race card … again.

This whole case is a joke and should be thrown out.

