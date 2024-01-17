Aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Asked 911 to Be 'Subtle'

As Politico reported recently, Republicans have been given a new weapon to use against the Biden administration. This is the same Politico that reported that the Pentagon took three days to let the White House know that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the hospital. (He was released Monday.) We'd heard he was in the ICU for "complications following an elective medical procedure." We later learned he was having prostate cancer treatment. The Defense Secretary reportedly told the White House he was "working from home" while he was under general anesthesia.

Advertisement

Now we're learning from CNN that Austin was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, which an aide requested not show up with lights and sirens.

"Did [Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin] request that the ambulance arrive without lights and sirens?"



Spokesman Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder: "We're conducting a thorough review" pic.twitter.com/0IRunYJ4mx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2024

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the press the Biden administration was going to "try to learn from this experience." In the meantime, the White House has put out a new rule that members of the cabinet must contact them if you're going to be unreachable for a few days.

"If the administration is gonna go to such great lengths to keep secrets about the Defense Secretary's health, how can anybody be certain that the administration would not go to the same lengths to keep secret problems with President Biden's health?" asked Fox News' Peter Doocy.

So this is the first we've heard about an ambulance.

"We're conducting a thorough review."

911 AUDIO: “Can I ask that the ambulance not show up with lights and sirens? We’re trying to remain a little subtle...” pic.twitter.com/wXFTCNru3t — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2024

It's on the 911 call. They requested it. — Mariana (@texas_walnut) January 17, 2024

He's doing a thorough review to cover it up — what it is (@whatitis244) January 17, 2024

Wild how we live in a time with access to so much information readily accessible, that reporters could stop asking “did you?” And start asking “why did you?”



But gotta spread misinformation so ambiguity and bush-beating it is. — Culper (@CulperTheThird) January 17, 2024

Austin released a statement saying he's doing well and is eager to get back to the Pentagon.

***