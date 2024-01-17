The 'Ultimate World Cruise' Is a Dreamy Escape from Primary Season for This...
Josh Hawley: Government Paid Left-Wing Academics to Write ‘Counter-Propaganda’
Flordia Board of Education Confirms ANOTHER Common Win Ending Tax Dollars for DEI...
Harvard Prof Tells WEF That X Is 'Such a Toxic Place' With a...
MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Republicans Will Never Vote for a 'Brown Lady'
Joy Behar Asks Kamala Harris How She's Going to Stop the Crazies
Rep. Jim Jordan Details Threatening Terms Feds Flagged for Financial Institutions After 1/...
Twitter Asks 'Who Cares?!' Again as Justin Trudeau Says He Fears Trump Will...
Barack Obama Wishes Michelle a 'Happy Birthday' but Twitter Has Some Other Sentiments...
'You Have Been Warned': Jordan Peterson Loses 'Re-Education' Court Battle, Promises War
'Go Forth and Quote Joe Biden' We Have a Joe Biden Blunder for...
VivekGate Update: Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to the Babylon Bee's Joke and Bucc-ee's Joins...
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Defends Donald Trump and Will Probably Never Be...
(WATCH) President Biden Refuses to See the 'Righting' on the Wall After Iowa...

Aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Asked 911 to Be 'Subtle'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 17, 2024
AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File

As Politico reported recently, Republicans have been given a new weapon to use against the Biden administration. This is the same Politico that reported that the Pentagon took three days to let the White House know that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the hospital. (He was released Monday.) We'd heard he was in the ICU for "complications following an elective medical procedure." We later learned he was having prostate cancer treatment. The Defense Secretary reportedly told the White House he was "working from home" while he was under general anesthesia.

Advertisement

Now we're learning from CNN that Austin was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, which an aide requested not show up with lights and sirens.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the press the Biden administration was going to "try to learn from this experience." In the meantime, the White House has put out a new rule that members of the cabinet must contact them if you're going to be unreachable for a few days.

"If the administration is gonna go to such great lengths to keep secrets about the Defense Secretary's health, how can anybody be certain that the administration would not go to the same lengths to keep secret problems with President Biden's health?" asked Fox News' Peter Doocy.

So this is the first we've heard about an ambulance.

"We're conducting a thorough review."

Recommended

'You Have Been Warned': Jordan Peterson Loses 'Re-Education' Court Battle, Promises War
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Austin released a statement saying he's doing well and is eager to get back to the Pentagon.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DEFENSE DEPARTMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Have Been Warned': Jordan Peterson Loses 'Re-Education' Court Battle, Promises War
Grateful Calvin
Josh Hawley: Government Paid Left-Wing Academics to Write ‘Counter-Propaganda’
Brett T.
VivekGate Update: Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to the Babylon Bee's Joke and Bucc-ee's Joins the Fray
Coucy
Barack Obama Wishes Michelle a 'Happy Birthday' but Twitter Has Some Other Sentiments to Express
justmindy
MSNBC's Joy Reid Says Republicans Will Never Vote for a 'Brown Lady'
Brett T.
Rep. Jim Jordan Details Threatening Terms Feds Flagged for Financial Institutions After 1/6
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You Have Been Warned': Jordan Peterson Loses 'Re-Education' Court Battle, Promises War Grateful Calvin
Advertisement