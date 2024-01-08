SO MUCH Transparency: Hospitalized Defense Secretary Austin Told Biden He Was 'Working From Home'

NBC News: Far-Right Figures ‘Seize’ on School Shooter’s LGBTQ Identity
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 08, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Over the weekend, we reported on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin being hospitalized (in the ICU!) for days without anyone notifying the White House.

Today, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC spokesman John Kirby tried to explain this.

Give it a listen:

Wow.

Just wow.

Seems like this is a bad thing to do when you're a Cabinet member.

'Transparency'. Whatever you say, KJP.

This administration is simultaneously as transparent as a brick wall and so transparent you can see right through the agenda.

Schrodinger's Transparency, if you will.

Can they all go away? We'll be fine. We promise.

Apparently. Must be nice.

Even Orwell is telling KJP to pump the brakes.

They have no idea how the real world works. And they flaunt it.

So glad norms and decency have been restored to the White House.

'And the media will cover for us.'

Not one darned thing.

Didn't want to interrupt his tanning session on the beach in St. Croix.

Probably should have interrupted that, though.

Still good to write about it, though.

A three-ring circus is better run and more entertaining than the Biden Administration.

It's all they've got: empty platitudes.

It's how you say 'We're not doing anything about this' while still making it sound like you're doing something.

Nailed it.

Next time, they simply won't get caught. They learned nothing from this.

***

