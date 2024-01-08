SO MUCH Transparency: Hospitalized Defense Secretary Austin Told Biden He Was 'Working From Home'

Over the weekend, we reported on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin being hospitalized (in the ICU!) for days without anyone notifying the White House.

Today, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC spokesman John Kirby tried to explain this.

Give it a listen:

Biden NSC spokesman John Kirby on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin being incapacitated for days without telling anybody:



"As you might expect, we'll take a look at process and procedure here and try to learn from this experience..." pic.twitter.com/tcHRsCp3ho — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

Wow.

Just wow.

The Secretary of Defense told the President he was “working from home” when he was at the hospital having surgery for a week.



These guys aren’t even being transparent with each other. https://t.co/Ot3oANvR5Y — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 8, 2024

Seems like this is a bad thing to do when you're a Cabinet member.

KJP: “The President has always put transparency at the center of his administration from the beginning, and obviously, that’s what we’re going to continue to do.” pic.twitter.com/JVfdCGIe3I — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) January 8, 2024

'Transparency'. Whatever you say, KJP.

This administration is simultaneously as transparent as a brick wall and so transparent you can see right through the agenda.

Schrodinger's Transparency, if you will.

Seriously they let Mayor Pete take two months off and nobody noticed. There will be zero accountability with this administration. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 8, 2024

Can they all go away? We'll be fine. We promise.

So he lied to the President and the President is OK with that? — Theresa (@frogaustin) January 8, 2024

Apparently. Must be nice.

KJP's predictable Orwellian response to someone calling her out on the administration's lack of transparency. — bird cheat (@birdcheat) January 8, 2024

Even Orwell is telling KJP to pump the brakes.

Everyone else's boss: It's 9:15, you're not active on Teams?



Biden: Say hi to your dog for me, Lenny! https://t.co/rkMXRU3L77 — Matt Cover (@MattCover) January 8, 2024

They have no idea how the real world works. And they flaunt it.

File this with the Whitehouse cocaine investigation papers 🗑️ — jenny (@JennyBells20) January 8, 2024

So glad norms and decency have been restored to the White House.

Translation: "We'll put out a few word salad press releases, and wait out the media cycle." — Eschew Obfuscation (@JScotchyScotch) January 8, 2024

'And the media will cover for us.'

Not one darned thing.

When we complained about all of Bidens' vacations, especially during dangerous periods like the botched Afghan withdrawal, we were assured Biden was still in touch with his team.



Now we know he's been so out of touch that he didn't know who was running the DoD for a week. https://t.co/jqt86Ltumc — Jason Hatton (@TheGrumpyGitPA) January 8, 2024

Didn't want to interrupt his tanning session on the beach in St. Croix.

Probably should have interrupted that, though.

oh, they're gonna "take a look at process and procedure" bc the Sec. of Defense disappeared for a week w/o telling anyone.



nothing is going to happen. absolutely nothing. everyone who has devoted any thought to this has wasted effort. that includes this tweet i am typing now. https://t.co/uBW9ZEtV6p — blighter (@blightersort) January 8, 2024

Still good to write about it, though.

It's unbelievable that you have to learn to tell your boss, "the President" (we all know @JoeBiden is just a figurehead) that the head of the @DeptofDefense is incompacitated and in ICU..

"tHe AdUlTs ArE bAcK iN cHaRgE."

This administration shouldn't work for Barnum & Bailey's,… https://t.co/QiYL4Uj17Y — Rational Conservative (@elconservador86) January 8, 2024

A three-ring circus is better run and more entertaining than the Biden Administration.

He uses so many words to say nothing. https://t.co/9lQQCmhkKI — 🇺🇸 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕝𝕪𝕟 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 ❄⛄❄ (@Brooklyn__Girl) January 8, 2024

It's all they've got: empty platitudes.

“Take a look at the process” Kirby is kidding right?? Nope probably not that is his and the Whitehouse’s answer to everything!! https://t.co/nNZPnpqyFj — Donna Marlana Wilson (@Dmarlanawilson) January 8, 2024

It's how you say 'We're not doing anything about this' while still making it sound like you're doing something.

Translation, we got caught and have learned a few things so we don’t get caught again. — Scott Hamilton (@ScottH491) January 8, 2024

Nailed it.

Next time, they simply won't get caught. They learned nothing from this.

***

