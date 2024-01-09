Politico Reports That the Lloyd Austin Scandal Has Given Republicans a New Weapon

In today's news, members of President Joe Biden's cabinet have been instructed to let the president know if they're going to be out of reach for a few days.

As you know, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized for three days before the Pentagon thought to inform the White House. We've now learned that Austin told the president he was "working from home" while he was under general anesthesia in the hospital.

As you can imagine, Republicans have pounced on the story. Politico reports that Republicans now have a new weapon to use against Biden:

As Austin controversy widens, Republicans find a new weapon against Biden https://t.co/JUnm0LWq9l — POLITICO (@politico) January 9, 2024

Yes, gross incompetence should be used as a weapon against Biden. https://t.co/XP6eaWno0u — RBe (@RBPundit) January 9, 2024

Republicans pounce! — Stan Gualtieri (@Stan_Gualtieri) January 9, 2024

As always with these "Republicans pounce" takes, Politico is insinuating that Democrats are completely cool with the Secretary of Defense going MIA for a week.

Maybe the problem is with the administration, not with the Republicans noticing. — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) January 9, 2024

Biden and his band of idiots are incompetent — Meredith (@Meredith5162) January 9, 2024

Biden is providing Republicans with many such weapons.



That's because he's a really shitty president. — Clay (@MoodyBlueshirt) January 9, 2024

Yall cant stop with framing every left wing failure or controversy as "conservatives pounce" can you. It is so easy to recognize and fix this blatant bias yet you steadfastly refuse. — Tiberius Davis (@tiberius_davis) January 9, 2024

It's so ingrained in the media that they don't even know they're doing it, while it's become a running joke for conservatives. How dare the Republicans take notice of the administration's gross incompetence.

