The Dangerous Pro-Palestine Protests Have a Common Thread ... His Name Is Rudy
Read the Room! Florida Democrats Reach a New Low With Thoughtless Tweet and...
'Disappointing': Elon Musk Reacts to SCOTUS Rejecting 2014 Twitter Lawsuit on Twitter Surv...
The Securities and Exchange Commission Was Allegedly Hacked and the Bitcoin Community Is...
Get Ready for TEN Months of This Right Here From Dark Brandon AKA...
The Final Frontier: Navajo Object to Plans to Leave Remains of Washington, Others...
AP Describes Ray Epps as ‘Target of Conspiracy Theories,’ Politico Says He Was...
Dylan Mulvaney Spotted at Golden Globes On the One Year Anniversary of Basically...
Red Cross STILL Not Helping Israeli Hostage Get Meds After Shaming Family to...
Nice TRY, Boy Wonder: Ed Krassenstein BLISTERED for Pushing Unconfirmed Claim About Trump...
Cori Bush Lists PLETHORA of Reasons (Not Just Slavery!) America OWES Black People...
Play-By-Play Thread Covers Ray Epps Clown Show of a Sentencing and It's Even...
Don Lemon Streaming New Show on X PROVES Mouth-Breathing, Free Speech Haters WRONG...
Speaker Johnson Punches Back When CBS News Calls Him an ‘Election Denier’

Politico Reports That the Lloyd Austin Scandal Has Given Republicans a New Weapon

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 09, 2024
Twitchy

In today's news, members of President Joe Biden's cabinet have been instructed to let the president know if they're going to be out of reach for a few days.

As you know, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized for three days before the Pentagon thought to inform the White House. We've now learned that Austin told the president he was "working from home" while he was under general anesthesia in the hospital.

Advertisement

As you can imagine, Republicans have pounced on the story. Politico reports that Republicans now have a new weapon to use against Biden:

As always with these "Republicans pounce" takes, Politico is insinuating that Democrats are completely cool with the Secretary of Defense going MIA for a week.

Recommended

Get Ready for TEN Months of This Right Here From Dark Brandon AKA Joe Biden
RickRobinson
Advertisement

It's so ingrained in the media that they don't even know they're doing it, while it's become a running joke for conservatives. How dare the Republicans take notice of the administration's gross incompetence.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN POLITICO REPUBLICANS POUNCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get Ready for TEN Months of This Right Here From Dark Brandon AKA Joe Biden
RickRobinson
Read the Room! Florida Democrats Reach a New Low With Thoughtless Tweet and This One Feels Very Personal
justmindy
'Disappointing': Elon Musk Reacts to SCOTUS Rejecting 2014 Twitter Lawsuit on Twitter Surveillance
Amy Curtis
The Securities and Exchange Commission Was Allegedly Hacked and the Bitcoin Community Is Not Amused
justmindy
Cori Bush Lists PLETHORA of Reasons (Not Just Slavery!) America OWES Black People Reparations and YEAH No
Sam J.
Play-By-Play Thread Covers Ray Epps Clown Show of a Sentencing and It's Even WORSE Than We Expected
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Get Ready for TEN Months of This Right Here From Dark Brandon AKA Joe Biden RickRobinson
Advertisement