Chat Group of UN Teachers in Gaza Filled With Posts Supporting Hamas

Back in November, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, a UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said claims that Palestinian schools teach hatred of Jews are "false and insidious" and "only fuel a toxic and deeply polarized environment." He got hit with a Community Note about the textbooks used in the schools.

Advertisement

A couple of weeks later, an Israeli child who was taken hostage on October 7, and was held for almost 50 days in the attic of a house, says he was held by a UNRWA teacher. When CNN asked UNRWA Director Thomas White about that, he said he could talk about the bags of flour UNRWA delivers. Pushed on whether the kidnapping allegation bothered him, he said, "Every bag of flour is cross-referenced."

We already know that the social media accounts of "journalists" reporting from Gaza are filled with praise for October 7. It turns out that there's a similar phenomenon with UNRWA teachers. A Telegram channel run by a UNRWA teacher and populated by 3,000 teachers is filled with posts praising Hamas and October 7.

BREAKING: A Telegram group of 3,000 UNRWA teachers in Gaza celebrates the Hamas massacre of October 7th, praises the murderers and rapists as “heroes,” and gleefully shares photos of dead or captured Israelis and urges the execution of hostages. https://t.co/ZQJNX701Fr — UN Watch (@UNWatch) January 10, 2024

A telegram channel, run by @UNRWA teacher Waseem Ula under the username “Handsome” (أ. وسيم), and consisting of over 3000 @UNRWA teachers, is filled with posts expressing their support for Hamas’ massacre of over 1,200 Israelis on October 7th.



These teachers praised militants… pic.twitter.com/Huq5IXrctu — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 10, 2024

A telegram channel, run by @UNRWA teacher Waseem Ula under the username “Handsome” (أ. وسيم), and consisting of over 3000 @UNRWA teachers, is filled with posts expressing their support for Hamas’ massacre of over 1,200 Israelis on October 7th. These teachers praised militants as “heroes,” shared images of murdered and abducted Israelis, advocated for the execution of the hostages, openly celebrated the rape of Israeli civilians, and glorifyed the “education” the terrorists received from @UNRWA. Abdallah Mehjez, who previously worked for the BBC, urged Gazan civilians not to heed warnings to move out of harm’s way and instead serve as human shields for Hamas. @UNRWA incites, supports, and even takes part in the crimes against Israelis, Palestinians, and humanity of Hamas. Palestinians deserve so much more than @UNWRA. The world deserves so much more.

Everyone over there is either complicit (the UN) or useless (the Red Cross). Germany recently cut off funding for UNRWA because of this.

"Teachers." "Journalists." It's all Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. That's why it's hard for us to get worked up over scenes from Gaza showing piles of rubble.

Advertisement

UNRWA must be disbanded and defunded now. They have been perpetuating the 1948 war long enough and in charge of the most successful antisemitic indoctrination campaign in recorded history. — Rebecca Molloy (@beckmolloy) January 10, 2024

The whole UN should be disbanded and defunded, but that's another story.

Who is still funding this useless corrupted and dangerous organization?!?#defundUNRWA pic.twitter.com/2EdmZL62L4 — Gil Sadeh 🎗 (@gilsdh) January 10, 2024

@UNRWA teaches hate to the children of Gaza.



UNRWA celebrates the deaths of Israeli civilians.



UNRWA supports terrorism.



Now, please tell me why any country in the world, especially the US, is still funding this despicable @UN agency? — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 10, 2024

Why is news like this not shutting down @UNRWA like today! Why does society allow these “aid” groups to continue to operate? — Moshe Pinsky 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 💙 (@MoshePinsky) January 10, 2024

It's mind boggling that my tax dollars are paying these people's salaries. Congress needs to change this ASAP. — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) January 10, 2024

This is worse than outrageous. UNRWA must be shut down. — Mark Leibler (@LeiblerMark) January 10, 2024

UNRWA must go. It’s as simple as that. — Leel Sinai 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@leelsinai) January 10, 2024

Advertisement

This is helpful. It really firms up the UN’s “brand.” Is it possible the agency’s reputation for torpor and corruption can get any worse? — Richard Belcher (@R_A_Belcher) January 10, 2024

Look at that graphic up above of all of the world governments sending foreign aid to UNRWA to help the poor Palestinian refugees and deliver them bags of flour.

***