'Journalist' Killed in Gaza Was Rocket Engineer for Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 10, 2024
Twitchy

As we reported earlier, BBC News had to apologize — again — for running with Hamas propaganda without any verification. This time, they claimed that Israel was committing summary executions of Gaza citizens, and judging from the replies, a lot of people were more than happy to believe it. Like many other mainstream outlets, the BBC also had to walk back its report that Israel had bombed Al Shifa Hospital, which it turned out was a misfired rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad that landed in a parking lot.

Western media outlets are trying to cover the war in Gaza without having any reporters actually in Gaza — they're relying on Palestinian freelancers, most of whom are embedded with Hamas.

There's a graphic going around X claiming that 19 journalists have been killed by the IDF since October 7. Maybe some of those were the journalists who were riding along with Hamas when it invaded Israel. A journalist was reported killed earlier this week, but the IDF says he was actually a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Maybe he's the guy responsible for the misfired rocket.

There's definitely a problem with coverage of Israel's war against Hamas, and David Collier looked into it.

I found the social media accounts of 100 of the 'journalists' in Gaza.

Almost all of them are tied up with Hamas or Islamic Jihad.

Almost all of them celebrate the murder of Jews.

So WHY is it that NOT ONE Journalist from @bbcnews or @skynews even bothered to look.

The Sky News journalists are happy to spread the lies of Hamas propaganda but not a single one could be bothered to go and see if these people were really journalists?

Do they do any work at all?

Absolutely sickening that our media has turned itself into a lazy puppet for radical Islamic groups and it is left to a few British Jews to point out the truth.

And American media.

What do the journalists at the BBC do? They parrot the death tolls sent to them by the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas.

Everything there is run by Hamas, or by organizations like the UN, which cooperate with them.

