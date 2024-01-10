'Journalist' Killed in Gaza Was Rocket Engineer for Palestinian Islamic Jihad

As we reported earlier, BBC News had to apologize — again — for running with Hamas propaganda without any verification. This time, they claimed that Israel was committing summary executions of Gaza citizens, and judging from the replies, a lot of people were more than happy to believe it. Like many other mainstream outlets, the BBC also had to walk back its report that Israel had bombed Al Shifa Hospital, which it turned out was a misfired rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad that landed in a parking lot.

Western media outlets are trying to cover the war in Gaza without having any reporters actually in Gaza — they're relying on Palestinian freelancers, most of whom are embedded with Hamas.

There's a graphic going around X claiming that 19 journalists have been killed by the IDF since October 7. Maybe some of those were the journalists who were riding along with Hamas when it invaded Israel. A journalist was reported killed earlier this week, but the IDF says he was actually a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Maybe he's the guy responsible for the misfired rocket.

🚨 BREAKING: The IDF reveals that Hamza al-Dahdouh, the "journalist" killed in Gaza earlier this week, was a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad's rocket engineering apparatus.



Here's a PIJ document with Hamza's name on it. pic.twitter.com/KaJGCkIsxE — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) January 10, 2024

Earlier this week, I predicted that Hamza was a terrorist.



Unfortunately people didn't feel like reading past the sarcastic first post in my semi-viral thread, but turns out I was right 😉https://t.co/RJlc3b7QpN — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) January 10, 2024

There's definitely a problem with coverage of Israel's war against Hamas, and David Collier looked into it.

I found the social media accounts of 100 of the 'journalists' in Gaza.



Almost all of them are tied up with Hamas or Islamic Jihad.



Almost all of them celebrate the murder of Jews.



So WHY is it that NOT ONE Journalist from @bbcnews or @skynews even bothered to look.



The Sky… — David Collier (@mishtal) January 9, 2024

I found the social media accounts of 100 of the 'journalists' in Gaza. Almost all of them are tied up with Hamas or Islamic Jihad. Almost all of them celebrate the murder of Jews. So WHY is it that NOT ONE Journalist from @bbcnews or @skynews even bothered to look. The Sky News journalists are happy to spread the lies of Hamas propaganda but not a single one could be bothered to go and see if these people were really journalists? Do they do any work at all? Absolutely sickening that our media has turned itself into a lazy puppet for radical Islamic groups and it is left to a few British Jews to point out the truth.

A “journalist” carrying out a military mission is a legitimate target. A “journalist” aiding and abetting an enemy can and should be prosecuted. — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) January 9, 2024

Did you know that all those journalists are also doctors and children at the same time. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) January 9, 2024

"Do the jounalists at Sky News or the BBC work at all"?



Yes! Very hard!



Working overtime promoting vile anti-Semitic, noxious propaganda. — NorthBelle🇨🇦CANADIENNE+LIBÉRAL SEULEMENT 💯! (@NorthBelle4) January 9, 2024

And American media.

Corporate news; cutting costs, cutting corners, maximizing investor returns, and streaming the news that's best for them. One plagiarized tale after another. — TXJollyRoger☠️ (@TxJollyRoger) January 9, 2024

I don't even think they're lazy, I think it's all deliberate. — ♡ KelticGirl ♡ (@Cariad__Cymru) January 9, 2024

The errors that we have gotten out of that region consistently come from a handful of journalists. — Democrat, Environmentalist, & the establishment (@BlueSteelDC) January 10, 2024

Amanpour needs to update her post — Cherlynrn 🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️ (@Cherlynrn59) January 9, 2024

Same with 'UN workers', many of which are also tied to terrorists themselves. — #IsraelUnderAttack #StandWithIsrael #PrayForPeace (@DTL211447) January 9, 2024

Exactly this!! Running about with a camera wearing a blue helmet and body vest doesn’t make you a journalist. — John Hume Ross (@GArchaeologist) January 10, 2024

Everything is by design. — dchc4963 (@dchc4963) January 10, 2024

What do the journalists at the BBC do? They parrot the death tolls sent to them by the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas.

Everything there is run by Hamas, or by organizations like the UN, which cooperate with them.

