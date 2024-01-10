BBC Reports Israel Carrying Out ‘Summary Executions’ of Gaza Civilians

Ohio House Votes to Override Gov. Mike DeWine's Veto of 'Anti-Trans Legislation'
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 10, 2024
Townhall Media

When we here at Twitchy refer to the mainstream media, we're thinking of the usual suspects — the ones that actually believe they're non-biased news outlets, like the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC. We've learned, though, that progressive media bias is an international problem. Look at the state-funded CBC in Canada and the state-funded BBC in Britain. They can go toe-to-toe with MSNBC any day.

The BBC doesn't have a stellar reputation reporting on the war in Gaza. Hours after Hamas terrorists massacred over a thousand Israeli citizens, the BBC's headline was that Israel had launched airstrikes on Gaza after "Palestinian gunmen" "infiltrated" their territory. That's one way of putting it.

The BBC already apologized in November after it reported that Israeli forces had targeted medical staff and Arabic speakers at Al Shifa Hospital (the one that Israel reportedly bombed). In reality, Israeli medical staff went with Arabic speakers to the hospital to help with patients and deliver medical aid. Oops.

Now the BBC is apologizing again for misreporting what's going on in Gaza. This time the BBC reported that the IDF had summarily executed Gaza citizens.

Oh, so they didn't have any evidence of Hamas' claim but ran with it anyway.

It's tricky when all of your freelancers are Palestinians embedded with Hamas.

Mobs around the world had started descending on Israeli embassies after the media reported that Israel had destroyed the hospital in an airstrike. In reality, a misfired rocket had landed in a parking lot a couple of blocks away — they bombed themselves. It took the New York Times three headlines to get it sort of right.

You should hate British media as much as you hate American media.

***

