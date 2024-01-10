BBC Reports Israel Carrying Out ‘Summary Executions’ of Gaza Civilians

When we here at Twitchy refer to the mainstream media, we're thinking of the usual suspects — the ones that actually believe they're non-biased news outlets, like the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC. We've learned, though, that progressive media bias is an international problem. Look at the state-funded CBC in Canada and the state-funded BBC in Britain. They can go toe-to-toe with MSNBC any day.

The BBC doesn't have a stellar reputation reporting on the war in Gaza. Hours after Hamas terrorists massacred over a thousand Israeli citizens, the BBC's headline was that Israel had launched airstrikes on Gaza after "Palestinian gunmen" "infiltrated" their territory. That's one way of putting it.

The BBC already apologized in November after it reported that Israeli forces had targeted medical staff and Arabic speakers at Al Shifa Hospital (the one that Israel reportedly bombed). In reality, Israeli medical staff went with Arabic speakers to the hospital to help with patients and deliver medical aid. Oops.

Now the BBC is apologizing again for misreporting what's going on in Gaza. This time the BBC reported that the IDF had summarily executed Gaza citizens.

One mistake is innocent.

Hundred mistakes are not. This is a policy:

"First we lie, and when the damage is already done, we clarify". pic.twitter.com/WPX7W2Bv5K — Dani Buller (@askdani__real) January 10, 2024

Oh, so they didn't have any evidence of Hamas' claim but ran with it anyway.

The @BBCNews apologised again for posting misinformation. This is not the first time. Israel did not bomb the Al Shifa Hospital. Israel did not target medics. And Israel did not execute Palestinian civilians. Stop getting your news from the “militants”.https://t.co/t2BnLEDpkZ — Israel in the UK 🇮🇱🤝🇬🇧 (@IsraelinUK) January 9, 2024

It's tricky when all of your freelancers are Palestinians embedded with Hamas.

Once again they fell into the trap of the Gazan "journalists". — Benjamin Bitcoin (@BTCFranklin) January 10, 2024

The BBC is well known for the bias against Israel for quite some time. That's really weird as Britain was the primary mover to establish the country of Israel. — Crush the Weasel. (@JWallstrum89358) January 10, 2024

No one reads or listens to retractions.



The narrative is served. — Gun Store Viking (@BobbyMacslittle) January 10, 2024

How many times have they done this now? — Gordon (@Gordon00810226) January 10, 2024

Perception is reality. Reality is fluid. What the smartphone did was to inject misinformation into the veins of the culture. Without it the lazy, easily indoctrinated would go about their lives. Lacking the desire to put forth the effort to do their own research. — Strollman (@Strolis007) January 10, 2024

But as usual, the toothpaste is out of the tube. — Robert54 (@BackAgainForNow) January 10, 2024

I don’t think I ever heard of so many apologies coming from any media outlet as BBC. — Herman (@ffr750) January 10, 2024

To paraphrase the great American fictional philosopher Ricky Bobby: “Sometimes when you’re first, you’re last.” — Tuck Erikson (@RealTuckErikson) January 9, 2024

they lean so far left there is no right. they are antisemites posing as a trusted news source — Gary Steinberger (@Dagorel11) January 9, 2024

At least the BBC apologizes, well not Jeremy Bowen, but anyway....



Channel 4, SkyNews, The Guardian, etc., etc. The entire British media -- excepting demonstratively right-wing outlets -- have parroted the Hamas line throughout the conflict. — Eldee Stephens (@eldeestephens) January 9, 2024

People depend on the news for information. Beyond integrity. If you believe speech can incite violence or speech is violence, you should hold journalism to high high standards. Apologies and retraction need to be twice as loud. — Go Khan (@MowgliKhan) January 9, 2024

Mobs around the world had started descending on Israeli embassies after the media reported that Israel had destroyed the hospital in an airstrike. In reality, a misfired rocket had landed in a parking lot a couple of blocks away — they bombed themselves. It took the New York Times three headlines to get it sort of right.

You should hate British media as much as you hate American media.

***

