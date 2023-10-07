BBC News goes with an 'Israelis Pounce' angle with its headline

As Twitchy has reported, American outlets like MSNBC are already fretting about what Israel is going to do in retaliation. "Are you going in there to try to kill every Hamas leader?" asked one MSNBC panelist. The answer is yes. In the meantime, enjoy the demolition of the second-biggest building in Gaza.

Israeli fighter jets destroy an 11-story ( 100 flats) building in downtown Gaza City , the second biggest building in Gaza , after warning the residents to evacuate pic.twitter.com/eYocnoRtdR — Rushdi Abualouf (@Rushdibbc) October 7, 2023

The BBC decided to take the same "Israelis" pounce stance that American media did. "Gunmen."

6 hours after Hamas launched a war on Israel, nationwide massacre of Israeli families, kidnapping Jewish mothers and babies, execution of young Jewish women, this is what the media can come up with? pic.twitter.com/pDkDWbKQhk — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2023

Britain will be a Muslim nation. Already well on their way. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) October 7, 2023

Jesus.

When the exercise in objectivity turns into denial of reality. — Marina - Archetype Reader (@ArchetypeReader) October 7, 2023

This attack by Hamas on Israel consisted of a bit more than "gunmen" invading.

This is what happens when you fill the BBC with left wing university graduates indoctrinated with pro-Palestinian rhetoric. — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) October 7, 2023

@BBCNews describes them gunmen, as though they’re criminals. They’re Arab terrorists. — WireNews (@wirenews) October 7, 2023

You have to ask yourself. What kind of group is in control of these networks. And why do they hate Israel? — Pfizers Alptraum 🇮🇱 nur✌️ (@pfizersalptraum) October 7, 2023

That's the biased broadcasting corporation for you — Louis on pizzamas(legal reasons version) (@louismyers110) October 7, 2023

State-funded media.

Despicable. They are not journalists, they are propagandists. — Richard (@Richard36791883) October 7, 2023

I just opened Twitter to see headlines like this. Any minute now we’ll hear the words ‘disproportionate’ and ‘restraint.’ — Natalie Shrock (@NShrock) October 7, 2023

BBC is a leftist mouthpiece. Don't trust it at all. — Justin Lees (@alfamito155) October 7, 2023

"Gunmen" is a step up from "astute religious scholars," so give the BBC points there.

