BBC News goes with an 'Israelis Pounce' angle with its headline

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 07, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy has reported, American outlets like MSNBC are already fretting about what Israel is going to do in retaliation. "Are you going in there to try to kill every Hamas leader?" asked one MSNBC panelist. The answer is yes. In the meantime, enjoy the demolition of the second-biggest building in Gaza.

The BBC decided to take the same "Israelis" pounce stance that American media did. "Gunmen."

This attack by Hamas on Israel consisted of a bit more than "gunmen" invading.

State-funded media.

"Gunmen" is a step up from "astute religious scholars," so give the BBC points there.

***

Tags: BBC HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORIST ATTACK

